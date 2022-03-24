In which the pond goes there, but fair go, it goes there in a late arvo slot with plenty of spoiler alerts ...

Aware of the sensitivities surrounding petulant Peta, the pond has made every effort to shelter the innocent, and avoid them being triggered ...
First a game ... gather your mikes together and clap your hands ...just like the one the pond played this morning ...
There, doesn't that get you in the right mood for getting pissed and harassing a woman?
And the pond's attempts to soften the blow don't stop with a single image.
First a relatively innocuous contribution to the reptile pages, if only to bring up fond images of Dr Strangelove ...
Oh indeedy do, he's been a sociopath before, why not a sociopath again? Tremendously reassuring, and no doubt the citizens of Ukraine appreciate an appreciation of his rationality and traditional approach to decision-making ...
Oh come on, it's a great film, but maybe you had to be Bob Ellis, high on speed and heading for the Blue Mountains to appreciate the Cuban missile crisis ...
Luckily the reassurances needn't take up much more of our time, and then - spoiler alert - it's time at last to get down with petulant Peta ...
Well that was some finely tuned, deeply balanced blather, but the pond recalls that before the main feature, you always had to have an episode of a serial with a cliffhanger, and perhaps a cartoon, and some useless bit of British empire quota crap to make up a Saturday matinee ...
So at last it's on with the main feature ...
What, you expected something more? Petulant Peta's just showing the usual reptile fear arising from certain recent events in crow-eater land... quick, a snap of the nightmare ...
Time for a confession. The pond has only taken up with petulant Peta because it's a chance for the pond to walk down memory lane.
Oh they were good times for the pond, those ancient onion muncher days ... likely, we'll never see the like again ...
It was recently proposed to the pond that Scotty from marketing was the worst PM ever, and the pond had to mention the onion muncher and Billy McMahon, and so on and so forth, and yet it's a fair argument ...
But how could the pond turn on the glory days of the onion muncher, and elevate a mere marketing man refusing to hold a hose to the top slot?
Look how good he was for cartooning. When it originally ran that Rowe, the pond included the referenced Fuseli just for the lolz, but today we must press on ...
Oh okay ... just so you can see what petulant Peta and the chairman were replacing ...
Now can we press on? Too much nostalgia is making the pond giddy with delight ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond was reminded yet again how perfectly poised and placed was petulant Peta to be proffering advice ...
Meanwhile the reptiles had their own classic image for a click bait video, introduced to break up the monotony of a petulant Peta rant ...
What an astonishing, compelling image, how good is News Corp's graphics department these days? Why it makes other attempts at art look completely feeble ...
Perhaps "ceci n'est pas robinet de jardin" or good sir, do not hold le tuyau?
But see how easily petulant Peta can flap past? Why already the pond is at the final gobbet and ready for a cartoon treat ...
Say what? A classic mean girl having a go at mean girls? Perhaps it takes a mean girl to spot a mean girl ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond must avoid wandering down memory lane and loving the nostalgia. The pond promised a cartoon to end, and here it is, evoking all that mean girls could wish for ...
The one thing about Charles Miller's little brainfart is that "If we all think he just may end civilisation on a whim, we are likelier to give him what he wants." then why don't we pretend that Joe is truly crazy and likely to use nukes on Russia unless Putin gives us what we want. So, irrelevant as to whether Vlad is crazy or not because he can pretend to be crazy whereas Joe can't. Yes ?ReplyDelete
The Petty Pet: "By shifting to the left, Liberal moderates invariably lose more votes on the right than they pick up on the left." So what we get is that Labor shifts to the right - which every single right-voting Liberal decides means that Labor is the true right-wing party and votes for it. Yes ?ReplyDelete
Now I dunno whether Putin is crazy or not, but the Petty Pet ? Boing boing boing, yes ? [We all remember that cartoon don't we ? https://youtu.be/dbDzOLRkUj0 ]. But now I begin to comprehend the Muncher, having to live in the same world as the Pet.
But oh, the horror: "Albanese struggling to get his mean girls under control ..." But his truly meanest girl sadly carked it, didn't she.