in which the pond begins with a joke and a groaning, but then is emboldened and strengthened by the bromancer to tackle Tuckyo Rose one more time ...

Meanwhile, the reptiles, especially simplistic Simon, are this very day in the grip of a nightmare ...
Gee, it's hard yards being a simplistic Simon, but give him credit, there's plenty for a Bensonite to blather about... while others help the joke trend ...
As for that Maxie riff about pretending to be Hawke and pretending to be John Howard, the lizard Oz's contribution was adequately covered in Media Watch ... so the pond can get on with the Tuesday business of watching the Groaner groan with delight at the ruination of the planet ...
Anyone giving this a casual read might think that the Groaner is groaning about the state of the planet, and climate science and all that malarkey, but herpetology students who have paid their dues will recall that Dame Groan has featured many times on the pond as a denialist and coal and fossil fuel devotee ... so this is just a re-run of that Blake poem ...
O world thou art sick.
The visible denialist,
That flies in the lizard oz
In the howling storm:
Has found out thy bed
Of black fossil fuel:
And her dark secret love
Does thy life destroy
Well it ain't Kez, but it's just to settle the nerves for the next gobbet of unholy delight ...
Indeed, indeed, but why does Dame Groan care? She's delighted the world is fucked, and cheerfully dances on its grave ...
A completely foreseeable nightmare?
Well perhaps foreseeable back in 2020 when the Science Show gave the Groaner an honourable mention ...
Robyn Williams: When Rupert Murdoch gave the ABC's Boyer Lecture in 2008 he said, 'We should give the planet the benefit of the doubt,' implying we should act on environmental matters in a precautionary way. 'Have you told your journalists to act on that principle,' I asked him. Rupert Murdoch mumbled a reply. It was inaudible and he walked away. This is The Science Show number 2,263.
In The Australian newspaper last week, Judith Sloan took pains to write about the uncertainties of science. On Monday of this week in the Telegraph, Alan Jones took a whole page to echo her denigration of climate research. Both newspapers often use words such as 'alarmism', 'hoax' and 'religion' in connection with the topic.
So full of denialist bullshit, and yet the pond admits that the Groaner's delight in the current nightmare was completely foreseeable ...
And so to the main piece of the day, though the pond will stray from time to time ...
Indeed, indeed, yet the Faux Noise response has been strong, clear and fully productive ...
... but the pond, having placed it on the neutered record, would prefer to slip in a New Yorker moment ... (outside the paywall for the moment as far as the pond can tell) ...
And now back to the bromancer for another bout of the blame game ...
Indeed, indeed, meanwhile, in stout-hearted patriotic Faux Noise, the strength continued to emanate, as readers of The Bulwark would know, thanks to Amanda Carpenter's Russia Doesn't Need Trolls This Time ... (it's got Tuckyo Rose) ...
A couple of clippings, the first in relation to the usual Tuckyo Rose conduct ...
And this ...
And so on, but the bromancer is apparently completely unaware of what's been happening back at head office, and all he's picked up is the vibe that it's all Biden's fault ...
How amazingly discreet the bromancer is when it comes to certain matters, and yet the pond keeps getting drawn back to head office ... you know, Tuckyo Rose leads rightwing charge to blame everyone but Vlad the sociopath ...
Ah yes, it's a perfect storm of groaning, bromancing and Tuckyo Rose ... and so to the last short gobbet ...
That weakness is entirely the opposite to the strength that Faux News exudes ... no vacillation, lack of resolution, uncertainty or incoherence when it comes to its love of Vlad the sociopath ...
And now since the immortal Rowe and infallible Pope seem to have gone missing this day, is it wrong for the bromancer to yearn for a new Ides of March with Rowson?
