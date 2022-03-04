In which the hole in the bucket man makes it into a late arvo slot ...

Dammit, the reptiles were just toying with the pond and leading it down the garden path ...
Of course our Henry came to the party ... just a little too late for the pond's first edition.
But dammit, the pond always has its late arvo special edition in case of emergencies ...
Our Henry couldn't even go where Steve Bell went ...
And so back to the frankly disappointing hole in the bucket man's outing ... featuring a click bait video the pond was forced to neuter ...
Yes, yes, but the pond is no Grundle, the pond isn't going to mount a defence of Vlad the impaler, the pond isn't even going to comment on the irony of the keen Keane blathering about John Pilger's bizarre world, wherein the Pilgering one blathers about victim Putin ...
....while just next door Crikey has been hosting the Grundling one grundling away, showing how to Pilger ...
Up against a Grundle in heat, our Henry almost manages to sound sane, which is tremendously disconcerting for the pond ...
Wolves? And our Henry couldn't even mention Seneca?
Oh heck maybe it wasn't Seneca, maybe it was The Hunger Games ...
Whatever, surely our Henry could have come up with a reference, surely there was no need to make the pond head off to Reddit for a quote ...
Oh whatever, time to wrap up with a Rowson, with more Graudian cartoons here, and don't get the pond started on flies or we'll be off with Joe in On Our Selection, (pdf) picking the wings off flies and sociopaths ...
A wolf at the door again!
Perhaps a little more grim humour to lighten the day, seen at the end of a terrifying phone call?
Now show us the flies, Mr Rowson, and never mind our rustic ways, we travel with reptiles ...
