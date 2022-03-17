in which even an appeasing moment with the Killer can't stop the pond from plunging into the petulant Peta abyss ... but at least there are clowns ...

It's the dreaded Thursday and yes, the pond will go there again, but first to check that the reptiles are still taking Clive's cash in the claw ...
That slot must be as cheap as a YouTube commercial ... and look, there's shameless Sharri, out and about trashing Labor in the usual Sharri way ... it's going to be a dirty election, but no one handles the filth better than Sharri ...
Meanwhile, the pond was astonished to catch Killer out and about doing a quisling Chamberlain appeaser routine ...
Well the reptiles did need an equivalent to Tuckyo Carlson, and so Killer manfully stepped into the breach ...
Indeed, indeed, poor hapless threatened Vlad the impaler, or put it another way, why won't the world just hand things to authoritarian dictators on a platter? Why not just roll over and give him what he wants? What with Crimea not being nearly enough ...
Yep, it turned out that Killer was no killer, just an appeasing pussy ... and wouldn't Tuckyo be proud ...
The news of Tuckyo, Cucker if you will, had even reached Vanity Fair here, but apparently the pussy Killer is no reader ...
And so on and so forth at the link, but back to Killer going Tuckyo ...
Um, Sweden, Finland?
The pond does wish that Killer, while doing his own version of Tuckyo, would keep up, or even feel a sense of shame ...
Oh say what?
And it doesn't bother Killer one bit either ...
World War I offers a better analogy? There's an independence movement afoot, a Vlad the impaler inspired independence movement ...? Who knew? Apparently it's like that old radio serial, only instead of the Shadow knowing, it's Killer ...
Well at least there's a Rowe afoot, with a chance to afoot off to more Rowe here ...
And so to the dread choice, and here the pond must show its workings ...
First check out this dismal parade ...
The pond could have taken off the gloves with Monsieur Dupont, but that might have sent Killer into an appeasing frenzy.
The pond could have hunkered down with the lizard Oz editorialist, banging on in the usual reptile way about the 1950s as the golden era for teaching, no doubt with a plug for rote learning and a cane in hand for difficult lads.
But what about the cartoons? There must be cartoons, and if possible, clowns at the pond ...
The pond doesn't like to leave the plantation to see life elsewhere, much as it might be more interesting, droll or amusing ...
No, it had to be petulant Peta. Just look at this triptych of terror ...
Spend time with shameless harrying Sharri? Sorry, not the pond's style.
And now whenever the pond sees simplistic Simon's name, it's haunted by images of sweet Bid.
Damn you correspondents, why did you ruin the pond's innocence?
“We are in a happy relationship and have been open about it,” McKenzie and Benson told CBD in a joint statement, which was news to some of their colleagues.
A bit of a pickle for The Australian’s editor in chief Chris Dore to deal with when he returns from leave.
Now CBD can reveal that apart from DIY work that requires a trip to Bunnings, Benson has another project on the go. He is writing a political book and has been spending a lot of time with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and meeting with senior Morrison aides, including principal private secretary Yaron Finkelstein and chief-of-staff John Kunkel.
Benson was uncharacteristically tight-lipped about the details when CBD inquired on Sunday, as was Sydney-based publishing house Pantera Press, which published Benson’s previous effort, Betrayal: The Underbelly of Australian Labor. Confidentiality clauses have prevented CBD from gleaning any more about the book, which we assume will bring readers insights into the Morrison government. But we are sure it will sit incongruously beside Pantera’s progressive titles such as Vegan Living and Darkness is Golden: A Guide to Personal Transformation and Dealing with Life’s Messiness.
And there was a cartoon to go with it ...
So speaking of political marriages made in heaven, take it away, petulant Peta, and play to the crowd ...
Indeed, indeed, how good was it back when petulant Peta ran the show?
Well the pond did promise clowns, and the chance to slip in a mention of one of the pond's favourite songs is just a bonus ...
Meanwhile, the reptiles chose that moment to send in a click bait video, which the pond neutered, but kept in for the record ...
It looked satisfyingly industrial, hinting of steel and coal and all good things reptile ...
Still, it did create room for another celebratory cartoon ...
What an inspiration, now on with the show, as petulant Peta firmly instructs another PM ...
That passing mention of Boris reminded the pond to end with a tribute to the lad ... and meanwhile ...
And so to the next gobbet, and here the pond should note that the reptiles showed signs of fatigue by sending in another (neutered) click bait video ...
Should Scotty from marketing take petulant Peta's advice? Of course he should, it worked out well in the past, as she mentioned herself in her historical survey of past glories ...
Oh a Tandberg, such bittersweet memories at the loss ... and so to the final gobbet ...
Um, wasn't she also the host for the Messiah?
You see? A few cartoons and how petulant Peta time flies ...
And so to that tribute to Boris ... if only by way of cartoons ...
Oh dear that 'unheaded' is a problematic touch. And then there was Rowson, also at the Graudian ...
Second thoughts, what about the anguish of English soccer?
The pond knows little about it, except that apparently the mention of 'soccer' can send some into a frenzy ... so sock it to the soccer lovers, you oil-supping suckers ...
On the other hand, the pond has developed something of a taste for Squires and the ethical stance of Novocastrians and such like, with the full version at the Graudian here ...
Spoiler alert, this is just the second half of the usual nil-all draw ...
