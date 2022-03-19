In which the dog botherer turns up in a late arvo slot ...

The pond was recently accused of treachery by consorting with petulant Peta, and was bemused, because what of consorting with the dog botherer?
Consider the parallels. Not only did the dog botherer play a handy role in Lord Downer's fucking of Iraq, but he worked with Malware to fuck many things, some of them, such as the NBN, expensive to fix ... and then he ended up on Sky after dark, constantly whining and moaning ... why, it's almost an exact parallel with petulant Peta, except perhaps a little bit longer in the tooth and with a longer crime sheet ...
Never mind, for fear of offending sensitive souls, the pond has slipped the climate science denying dog botherer into a special late arvo slot where no one will notice, and even fewer will care, even though it's a classic outing with the botherer, doing some of his best dog fucking ...
The pond noted it, carefully neutered it, and now can move on ...
Ah yes, what a pity that the pond had already used that Wilcox cartoon ...
Two previously used cartoons for the price of one?
Oh come on, where's the harm, it's just the dog botherer in a late arvo slot, deeply anxious about the fate of the speaker in tongues to imaginary friends ... which reminds the pond that while Crikey is dead to it, didn't they come up with a doozy of a story about a preacher caught pissed as a parrot in a room with a woman, and made quite a Hillsong about it ...
Oh dear, it must be Elmer Gantry o'clock time again ...
Now back to the dog botherer's anxiety attack about the man from marketing...
At this point, the reptiles were so alarmed that they slipped in a snap of the crow eater consorting with 'honest John' ...
It goes without saying, but the pond will say it, that the pond could have cheated and held over the dog botherer until after the SA election results came in ... but where's the sport in that?
Whichever way it goes, win, lose, hung, it wouldn't affect the great pay off at the end of the read ...
A full hour long debate as a click bait video? Sheesh the reptiles would deploy anything to delay getting to the dog botherer punchline, but here it comes ...
And there you have it. Just this morning the bromancer was in a nuke fearing frenzy, and here in the late arvo slot is the dog botherer proposing that Scotty from marketing go full nuke, and for what?
"In a zero-emissions world" ...
But the dog botherer thinks climate science is bullshit, and has explained this at great length for yonks. Go nuke for a scientific fantasy?
Yep, that's the dog botherer at his most cynical dog fucking best, and if any reader can explain why petulant Peta is worse than this loon of the first water, the pond would be pleased to hear it ...
And now, as Kudelka has been out for a little while at the Saturday Paper here, as John Oliver would say, this ... and what a ripper this it is, and a shame to waste on the dog botherer in a late arvo slot, but really the Saturday Paper has fair dibs ...
Simple Mr Kudelka, legal advice (b) ... nuke the country and then why not nuke the planet? You know, to sort out imaginary climate science.
Besides, we need to destroy the village in order to save it ...
