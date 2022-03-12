In which the dog botherer and the Bjorn-again one are sent to the pond isolation ward ...

The pond doesn't resile from its decision to send the dog botherer off to a late arvo slot.
The pond has read the dog botherer's resilient climate science denialism so many times it could recite it off by heart.
The pond reckons it might even get a job as a ghost writer for the dog botherer. Type x columns into a computer, set the correct logarithms, press a key and watch it do a kabuki flower rearrangement, and then regurgitate a new form of the same old words, and be published in the lizard Oz...
So to the latest regurgitation ...
At this point the reptiles interrupted with a snap of some banner waving ...
But speaking of climate-change clots as that clottish dog botherer is wont to do, there was a clot out and about in recent times, as noted in Bloomberg ...
The pond thought it might just slip that in before returning to the dog bothering clot ...
The pond should have warned that the dog botherer would be exceptionally long and tedious, as well as malicious and spiteful ... and perhaps sensing this, the reptiles inserted a shot of the clot out and about looking concerned ...
It's worth repeating that the pond doesn't bother to argue with the dog botherer these days. Once upon a time, the pond would have taken the guff seriously and perhaps even gone off and fetched a climate scientist to explain how both fire and floods might be a sign ...
But why bother? The links are there for anyone who cares ... the pond just has to slog its way to the end ...
There's no point trying comedy either, even when the pond was astonished to discover that The Chaser was still a thing ...
Not nearly as funny as a collapsing kitchen!
Was it only yesterday that every weekend prattling Polonius would rail at the Chaser boys? How time flies ... and so inevitably, even the dog botherer must regurgitate a final emission before falling silent ...
It seems a real pity to waste a Kudelka on the dog botherer ...
But at least more Kudelka can be found here ...
And so to another climate science denialist loon, a lizard Oz regular ...
Out of boredom, or perhaps a deep sense of ennui, the pond googled some of the Bjorn-again one's text, and discovered that according to google, these words were nowhere else to be found except in the lizard Oz...
You can take this two ways ... the reptiles have come up with yet another astonishing EXCLUSIVE ... or no one else could give a flying fuck about reading the Bjorn-again one's TOSH ...
The pond doesn't much mind, the pond just wants to get the job done and finish the tosh, because it always has a bet riding on the Bjorn-again one ...
Nope, not in that gobbet, but did the pond fear it was finally going to lose its bet? Oh ye of little faith, trust in the moronic capacity of the mindless Bjorn-again one for endless repetition ...
Yep, thar he blowed: "We need to invest in research and development across a wide range of potential energy sources."
That must be the umpteenth time the Bjorn again one scribbled words of this kind, it certainly feels like the zillionth time the pond has read them ...
And that's about all that needs to be said about the Bjorn again one ...
The pond has no idea why he bothers, and frankly doesn't understand by the reptiles bother either ... except of course that they have a readership currently living in that Kudelka cartoon ...
Meanwhile, the pond regrets having wasted an infallible Pope earlier in the week, but given this unholy hour and time slot, why not waste it again?
