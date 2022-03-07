In which the Caterist breaks throough the pond's dam wall by taking a late arvo slot ...

The pond hadn't forgotten the Caterist ... it just decided to hold him over for a late arvo spot because his latest offering was just a lightweight serve of faux Killer Creighton ...
You see? Just the usual stuff, but that reference to the rains saturating the east coast as a "distraction" - some fucking distraction if you happen to be in flooded areas - reminded the pond of the days when the Caterist was at peak Caterism ...
Even more astonishing, the pond discovered that the reptiles still had a serve of peak Caterism online, despite what had been noted by the courts about peak Caterism ...
Amazing really ... and yet here we are ...
Meanwhile, the pond should pay lip service to the Caterist doing his Killer Creighton impression ...
Argue as you might with the Caterist - who knows, next week someone might blow up the Harbour Bridge just to make a point, who knows next week SloMo might come down with Covid and have to go into isolation ...
Oh wait ... hmm, the pond should be more careful with its examples.
The point is that the pond was entranced that the reptiles should have left up a piece by the Caterist from back in 2015 ...
Actually back in the day even some reptiles at the lizard Oz had their doubts ...
And now here we are ...
Meanwhile, the pond should note that yet again it's that fear of masks, which the pond can only attribute in a Freudian way to some childhood fear roused by a game of cowboys and Indians or perhaps cops and robbers ... back in the day the baddies always had to don a handkerchief ... and no doubt sensitive souls resented having their criminality hidden behind a piece of cloth ...
The pond should probably end on this point with an old Wilcox ...
Ah yes, on another planet ...
But ending with a Wilcox and a few screen capped headlines would mean missing out on those three glaring errors revealed by the Caterist.
Here they are ...
And that allows the pond to shed a nostalgic tear and end with a celebration of peak Caterism, thanks to this splendid graphic, found in a Media Watch pdf here ...
Give that man's research centre plenty of government cash in the paw, he'll need every penny of it ... and trust him on the virus if you will, why do a SloMo if you like, and here's hoping you're not compromised by other conditions ... such as having a Caterist brain implant to help you with your thinking ...
