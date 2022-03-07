In which allegedly professional comedians are no match for the Major and the Oreo ...

Why does the pond look forward to Mondays? The pond used to hate Mondays and wanted to shoot the whole day down ... but the Major's Monday comedy stylings now come as an enormous relief, especially with the news on many fronts so depressing ...
Come on Major, sock the pond with your fabulous stand-up routine ...
Ah, the Major has to go back to the NY Times in 1999 ... what a pity the pond in its demnetia can only go back a couple of days ...
And so on, it's easy enough to google, the shameful role that Cucker Tarlson, the Major's comrades at Fox News and the GOP have played, but it seems the Major is incapable of googling, and is sublimely unaware of what's been going down ... and that's why he's such a superb comedy stylist ...
No one quite wears blinkers in th way that the Major does ...
Meanwhile, on another planet, anyone with an interest in googling might discover more recent history...
Of course that would require typing in just three words "Tucker Carlson" and "Putin".
The pond only works in screen caps and is too lazy to provide hot links, in much the same way as it neuters reptile click bait videos, but still, is it beyond the blinkered Major to do a little homework? Of course, why do a history lecture when you can do stand-up?
Ah, the click bait video, neutered by the pond, but understandably slipped in by the reptiles in the hope that the pond would forget the Major's reference to the mango Mussolini, a supposed Putin puppet, according to the Russiagate hoax.
For a minute there, the pond thought it was reading a summary of an RT broadcast, or perhaps Grundle, but still the Major might have done a google and discovered that at last the poodle had discovered his tail ...
Oh heck, please allow the pond to dig out one reference in that lot to help the Major ... even if it is at CNN, which is not the pond's favourite place to be ...
And so on and so on, there being a lot more the good professor noted, but apparently all beyond the Major's ken ...
Frankly the Major puts professional comedians to shame. How could Borowitz expect to compete with this sort of routine?
At this point, the pond should note that the reptiles decided to end the Major's outing with a click bait video, but the pond having noted it ...
... will move on to a serve of the reformed, recovering feminist, that bite-sized delight, the Oreo ... making a plaintive plea for Putin apologists to be given their RT time ...
The pond is astonished for a number of reasons, but the most notable one is that the Oreo is so brain dead as to watch Q+A under the apparent delusion that it's a forum for informed debate. It's a forum for fuckwits, and if some delusional fuckwit should be given a good stomping, well that's just how the game is played ...
The Oreo would be better off, like the Major, attending to what's been happening in News Corp ...
How many times must the pond remind the reptiles down under that they can't leave the comedy to comedians ...
If you can't watch it, there's always the Daily Beast version, and if you can't get past that paywall, you can always look it up on aggregator Yahoo News ...
Oh heck, SNL isn't usually worth much effort ... so have a bit more ...
Meanwhile, back to Oreo for a final comedy styling, apparently unaware of the mango Mussolini's work ...
Oh sheesh, not the old cancel culture shit, not now ...
The pond was much amused by all this, until the immortal Rowe had to go and ruin it all with a reminder of what was happening in the real world, with more Rowe reminders here ...
Ah yes, Goya and the pond still remembers being blown away by the original, so visceral it was hard to look at ... wiki here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.