How could the pond resist a good Groaning, even if it's in the late arvo slot?

Each day the pond has to make some brutal choices, as many reptiles come calling, but only some can be chosen ...
Look at today's line up, as seen blearily by the pond early in the morning to the sound of a steady trickle of rain, a sound which has been the constant companion for those living in certain areas of the east for some time ...
The pond rarely looks at ancient Troy, but how could the pond give up on a good groaning?
Up against a good groaning, surely the Killer and his obsession with masks was expendable ...or at least deserving only a select gobbet ... because the pond long ago gave up on Killer's Freudian obsession with masks ... and so the pond decided to offer only a single gobbet, just enough of a taster to keep punters wanting more ...
Terrified of being cancelled? Is that the same as being terrified of sociopathic Vlad the impaler's bombs?
Yes, there's a war going down, and all that Killer could scribble about was his fear of masks ...
Killer is deeply concerned about the suffering of immortal students, immune to Covid. Is there an elderly teacher in the tutorial room? Don't you worry about that, let's clear out the deadwood of ageing academics, and with a bit of luck, reptiles scribbling for the lizard Oz ...
At least Dame Groan knew the right sort of thing to have a good groaning about.
Up the ante from fucking Ukraine to fucking the planet ... (yes, the pond did get some relief from John Oliver calling Putin a fucking dickhead, but sticks and stones and all that).
So it's on with the groaning, and whatever you do, don't mention actual climate science ...
It should go without saying to experienced herpetologists that Dame Groan is a climate science denialist, and everything she scribbles should be read with that in mind.
The pond is sure that Dame Groan would, if she could, link migrants and big Australia to the problem of a warming planet, but she can't, can she, because that would mean accepting that climate science is an issue ...
Yes, there's been a huge dump of rain in the east ... and meanwhile, in the west ...
And so on, but neither wet nor heat will get Dame Groan agitated ... it's on with coal and burning fossil fuels.
Indeed, indeed, and as for the planet? Or perhaps just down the road, where at least driving through the local flooding has washed the redbacks out of the bottom of the pond's car?
And so to the last gobbet of a good groaning ...
Meanwhile, in another country on another planet far removed from Planet Dame Groan (which moves in the same universe as Dame Slap's, above the faraway tree), help is on the way from DumDom and SloMo ...
And for those wondering what Wilcox (and the infallible Pope earlier in the day) were referencing, here's the tweet ... with video ...
