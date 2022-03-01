Hold the late arvo pond press, Dame Groan has gone full big government interventionist ...

Usually news of Dame Groan going full socialist, going big government, would be top of the pond page ma, top of the world, and even though she has been forced into a special late arvo slot, still attention should be paid to the Groaner, with this most excellent groaning ...
Dame Groan gone full socialist, Dame Groan wanting big government? Could this be a prelude to Dame Groan backing climate science?
The pond blinked this morning and so missed this report on the reptiles, a light salad from the AFP ...
It made a nonsense of the Killer's and the onion muncher's ramblings and it produced a splendid Rowson ...
But Dame Slap is very selective in talking of government action, and way back when she was often agin it. Back in the day, say 2017, Dame Groan was on to the government, and aware of their dodgy tricks, and the dangers of any intervention ...
Yes, back in the day, government meddling could only make matters worse, but these days, Dame Groan is big on intervention ... together with the usual dose of climate science doubt ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, did the pond just see Fame Scribble scribble that old large-scale coal generators are ill-suited to the new environment? Thankfully she redeemed herself by saying that they were still needed, but the pond felt a surge of cognitive dissonance ... as if ...
And so to the final gobbet, wherein the pond has it confirmed that you simply can't trust capitalism, private investors and the whole damn shebang to get it right. It's big government all the way ...
Oh dear, the participating governments will have to meddle ...
Speaking of meddling tricksters and ranting buffoons (at one point amazingly at the head of government), thanks to a correspondent the pond simply had to find a place for this tweet ...
And now to recall that back in the day, Dame Groan had no time for meddling, dodgy governments, up to their accounting tricks.
Please, step into the time travel capsule with the pond, and let's go back to that jaded groaning in 2017 ...
You see, time travellers, back then it was tricky, creative accounting ...
But surely as a result of this insight, humble fellow pond time travellers, you can see that time travelling can be exciting, informative and interesting fun ...
You never know who you might meet, or what you might read ...
Some say that time travel just offers cheap thrills and can get tiresome, with too many easy devices and endless repeats, not to mention sequels ...
But please, stick with the pond because we need to get to the final gobbet ...
Right at the very end we can catch Dame Groan in the very act of being suspicious of government ... and of their tiresome meddling and fucking things up ...and what a lost thrill that seems to be becoming ...
And now time travellers, a quick zoom back to the present so that we can all share in an indulgent treat, a serve of the infallible Pope ... celebrating the federal government, as featuring Mr Potato Head, in its finest form ...
This government gave undeserved billions of taxpayer funds to businesses with rising profits and Mr Potato Head now sets up a GoFundMe for flood-affected Queensland community> Proof that Mr Potato Head’s brain is made up of mashed potato.ReplyDelete