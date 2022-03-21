Good news, the climate science religion is dead, and we can do to the planet what Vlad the impaler is doing to Ukraine ...

Great news this day. Putin invades Ukraine, ergo climate science becomes completely irrelevant, climate change stops, and the reptiles deep and abiding love of coal becomes fashionable again ... not that it ever went away in certain reptiles addicted to fossil fuels ...
And so all the pond has to do this day is present the carriers of the glad tidings, the Caterist and his loyal commanding officer, Major Mitchell ...
As befits the retired but never retiring general of this shabby crew, the Major must be given the first word ...
What to say, what with the Major celebrating Ridders yet again and then in the same breath mentioning false information ...
The pond suddenly had a mountain of flashbacks ...
Now back to the Major for the good news ... and naturally there's a neutered click bait video captioned "'global warming religion' is going out the window", though the pond wonders why the reptiles bothered with inverted commas in that talk of 'global warming religion', because for the reptiles deep in the kult of koal, talk of climate science does verge on Satanism ...
As for global warming itself? Nah, not happening, not on the Major's turf, never on the Major's watch ...
Indeed, indeed, and how the reptiles love the chance to fling in click bait videos ... why there's another one in the very next gobbet ..
Yes, never mind that a couple of authoritarian dictators of the fascist kind don't mind fucking the planet, we should sensibly join in the said fucking, and help them do it more efficiently ...
Why stop at Ukraine or Taiwan when we can bring down the whole joint?
Oh indeed, indeed, everyone's laughing, as the Major's and News Corp's emissions also soar ...
Yes, the pond has been there before, and read WaPo on Tuckyo, but just a reminder of how the Major and the traitor are one, as read here (might be paywall affected) ...
And speaking of arsonists, naturally the Caterist was out and about, lighting the usual wick, and refusing to stand clear ...
Oh that'd be the risks espoused by cultists adhering to the "global warming religion", though in reptile la la land there's no point using inverted commas ...
And so to a last denialist gobbet ...
Trust a man who doesn't have the first clue about the movement of flood waters in quarries? Of course you can, though the pond was strangely flung into a memory trap, as if it had been there before ...
And now for a quick coda, with Penbo the crow eater at the top of the digital page and prominent in the tree killer edition, and much agitated at recent news from the distant south-west.
Oh that all sounds terrible, not the least that the pond seems to have sprung a leek (quick, someone get stuck into the soup), but luckily the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand to steer the listing ship to safe harbour ...
Yes, yes, relax my pretties, the world can still be made safe for coal.
You know there's ambulance ramping v giraffe enclosure, and then there's fucking Ukraine as a chance to keep on fucking the planet in style ... so it's on with the hose holding, and so nothing needs to be learned in reptile la la land, though at the end of it, the pond has a confession ...
Ah yes, who would want to alienate fundamentalist Xian loons?
Never mind, Crikey is dead to the pond, except when it isn't, and the pond has already been there, and so to the confession ... the pond only wanted to end with the lizard Oz editorialist to allow a little gloating time, have a good laugh, and insert an immortal Rowe, with more insertions available here ...
Oh the pond is always up for a Tasmania joke. Please allow the pond and google to help with that fatuous addition to its services ...
Pet goats!? TMFI ...
The pond skipped the bit about travelling south, but was reminded of why some people favour DuckDuckGo ...
