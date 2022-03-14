Come on down Tuckyo Rose ...

Everybody's into it, and while the pond might revert to it, the pond would just like to circulate the meme a little further ...
Tuckyo Rose? What a ripper. The pond has met its match ...
Sure Tuckyo Rose was trending back in January, but it surely must be trending all over again, though there are variants ...
Of course it all started when the pond noted the Daily Beast paying attention to David Corn at Mother Jones ...
That led the pond to Mother Jones ...
Next thing you know the pond was reading about the Bart ... and whaddya know, David Corn was all over it again ....
And that line about "some people have told me" send some people right off, or so the pond has been told by some people ...
The some people are always corporate execs? But can a sparrow fart in Chairman Rupert's world without the chairman hearing about it?
And that led the pond to the Graudian here ... where they couldn't help but note that Chairman Rupert was giving a chair to Tuckyo Rose ...
By golly has the pond got a show to pitch to Sky News ... first sensational behind-the-scenes drama of that seductive Yank siren of the airwaves!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.