Wednesday, March 02, 2022

Another late arvo catch up with the reptiles, featuring the lizard Oz editorialist and Killer...

 

 

Sorry, sorry, the pond plumb forgot to note earlier in the day that the reptiles were still taking Clive's cash in their claw ...

 

 


 

 

Yes, it happens most days, but it's worth remembering, because it suggests that the lizard Oz's advertising rate is even cheaper than that of a YouTube commercial ...

But the pond couldn't just begin and end with that Clive one note joke, lamer than Johnny one note. 

How lucky then that the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand, carrying on where Dame Slap and nattering "Ned" had been left by the pond this morning ...



 

 

Yes, as noted this morning, it's not enough to just fuck Ukraine, the reptiles remain exceptionally keen to fuck the planet ...

As the pond has noted many times before, the reptiles are incapable of googling, looking out beyond the paywall, or stopping the fluff-gathering that comes from intense navel gazing ... and yet ...

 

 


 

 

 So many to pick from, but the pond settled for an excerpt from The Conversation ...

 




 

There's plenty more, but the pond must return to the lizard Oz editorialist, cheerfully using the excuse of fucking a country to fuck the planet...


 


 

Ah, the onion muncher ... but the pond has already been there this day , and the day before, and yet, a good thing is worth repeating...

 

 


 

 

How about a complete change of pace, with - gasp - a short quotation from a lengthier cartoon dealing with a game the pond knows little about ...

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
You can find the full version at the Graudian here ... suffice to say, the pond did understand the last panel ...
 




 
 
And now as a bonus, a short serve of Killer Creighton, because whenever the Killer scribbles, the pond faithfully records...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Not the best Killer outing, but he did play the correct reptile game, demoting climate science, and avoiding any mention of the mango Mussolini, the GOP, Faux Noise, Cucker, MTG or the rest of the white supremacist gang ...
 
And he kept following the reptile rulez in his final gobbet of Killer goodness...
 
 


 

Republicans and Democrats have never been so unified? So that's what the tearing of throats and deguttings and disembowellings sound like?
 
How the pond would love to live on Killer's planet, which is surely further from the earth than even Planet Janet ...

What bliss to be able to live in a complete state of delusion ... but instead the pond must settle for a Wilcox and wrap up proceedings for the day ...
 
 
 
 

 
 

