A brief word of explanation of why the pond hasn't, and won't, go there ...

The pond feels the need to briefly explain why it won't go there with Dame Slap, even though visits to Planet Janet above the faraway tree are usually one of the pond's top MAGA-cap donning, climate denialist, world government by Xmas pleasures ...
Would factional warriors in the Labor party and News Corp use an untimely death for factional or political advantage, even as the body is lowered into the ground?
You betcha, and it makes for an unseemly and unsettling sight ... and yet it's already had its impact ...
Ah not woke, though for all the reptile talk of bullying, you'd swear the reptiles had gone fully woke ... until you see that the the tabloids are also cheerfully taking Clive's cash in their reptilian claw ...
Now having had its own heart attack, the pond is sympathetic to anyone else who has suffered the same, especially when it's led to an untimely death.
The pond's came from decades of bad eating, bad living and generally being naughty, in much the same way that cigarette smokers are astonished when the science catches up with them.
But what about linking heart attacks to bullying? The point of course isn't medical evidence, or actual analysis, the point is to carry on the factional or political warfare by other means ...
While Crikey is dead to the pond, except when it isn't, this caught the pond's eye ...
You can, as Crikey noted, still catch Vex in archive form, and it gives some taste and tang of the style of the bullying ...in comparison the pond is a kitten in a jungle infested by tigers.
The pond once met Landeryou at a party for comrade Bill, and he generously gave some tips on how to attract an audience - be brave, bloody, bold and sensationalist, and don't mind the odd crawl in the gutter - though he failed to mention the advantage of bankruptcy in case of defamation proceedings...
The point is that Landeryou has never been a precious shrinking petal, and he gave as good as he got, and so did his wife.
Grundle is also, with his Putin apologist ways dead to the pond, except when he isn't, because in factional warfare, you always side with the enemy of your enemies ...
Sad to say, the pond has comrade Bill factional warriors within the extended family, in terms of fanaticism back in the old days a bit like the warriors in the DLP ...
The pond was once invited to join the Labor party, and as an inducement, was invited to attend a meeting of factional warriors in Northcote. It had to be Northcote, though on reflection it could have been Fitzroy or even Brunswick ... or worse out Essendon way where comrade Bill ruled the roost.
The meeting ran for hours, and the pond was astonished to see that all the energy was expended, not on attacking the Tories, or sharing concerns about the workers, but on the best way to fuck over factional enemies ...
When it came to that form of warfare and fucking, the invention and the attention to detail was endless and marvellous to hear and to behold, though for some reason, the pond never bothered to follow up on the invite.
Just the invitation into the inner rabid fortress gave the pond enough sociological fodder about tribalism to last for decades ... or perhaps the invite got lost in the mail after the pond wondered out loud whether the Tories might be worse than the factional enemies.
And that brings the pond to the keen Keane's thoughts on the matter ...
In short, Kitching was no shrinking violet, and she gave as good as she got in the bullying stakes, but now the carefully plotted bullying charges are playing out in News Corp and other media, with the added titillation of death added to the ledger ...
And it's already had an impact...
And there's going to be endless more of this until the day of the election, because smear is all the reptiles have got left...
And that's why the pond isn't going to get into the whole sordid, damned mess, with comrade Bill's team still imagining there's the chance of a resurrection and if that means losing this time around, then what the heck, that just leaves more time for a fresh ascension ... because rather like Jeremy Corbyn, comrade Bill (as chairman Rudd before him) has such a gigantic ego, he doesn't realise his time has passed ...
Meanwhile, the reptiles will do their damnedest to make the most of it ... and it's only in outlets such as Crikey, lost to the pond until it isn't, where you can read the other side of the factional warrior story ...
Back to Grundle for a final word ...
Is it all that weird and factional?
Well Grundle goes on at some length about it - the pond had to cut him short - but it's actually way weirder, deeply festering and deeply destructive, and it makes the Tories factionalism seem like a bush picnic ...
Never mind, at least the pond has explained why it isn't going there, or visiting planet Janet, or any of the other News Corp factional warriors playing it hard ...
Instead the pond just might play hard in a quiz game, or at least end with a celebratory Wilcox ...
