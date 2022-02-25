In which there's no way out of the depression induced by a sociopathic dictator, and fellow-traveling News Corp sycophants ...

The pond always likes to find a little grim humour when confronted by grim, deeply depressing moments, and as usual Lord Downer could be relied upon ...
Of course bonkers Clive from the deep north also helped with his Covid scare, but Lord Downer took the cake and the cherry on top ...
But then the depression set in, with the reptiles still killing trees to record a sociopathic dictator out of control ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, no Covid Clive cash in the reptile claw at the bottom of the page, but instead talk of the 100 greenie power players? How will the reptile business model work, unless perhaps beefy boofhead, prime Angus, helps out?
And that greenie bilge turned up in the triptych of terror too ...
Of course the pond is always pleased to hear reports of petulant Peta being shocked by amoral behaviour in the private energy sector, and might even be tempted in the future to include petulant Peta in the pond's surveys ...
But for the moment, the pond will pass, just as it must pass on venerable Troy's shocking discovery that in ancient times politicians lied ... as if Bob could possibly match up to Lord Downer, and Iraq and east Timor and all that jazz ...
This day the Bromancer was inevitably at the top of the digital page, and just as inevitably the reptiles placed him beneath an image of a tank at work ...
And then there was the commentary section, confirming for the pond that there was no escaping the acts of a sociopathic dictator ...
But before beginning with the reptiles, the pond would like to cultivate its own small patch, albeit no match for the deeds of a sociopathic dictator with serious military grunt ...
There was an excellent piece in The Bulwark, by William Saletan, headed Father Carlston ...
This is how it started ...
As the pond works with screen caps, it should include that link to the Holocaust Encyclopedia's listing of Charles E. Coughlin ...
Of course the mango Mussolini has also disgraced himself yet again with his Putin worship, but as we're talking serious sanctions, when will News Corp sanction Cucker Tarlson?
When will the reptiles down under stand up to head office, and say enough already? It's bad enough being a reptile, but to be running in the same pack as a latter day Coughlin is just too much ...
Readers of the pond will know the answer, but bear this in mind as the pond plows through its usual reading, with the hole in the bucket man first out of the gate ...
Let's hope that Ukraine will survive Putin's megalomaniac memories of his suffering in East Germany, but might not News Corp show it's serious by sanctioning its very own latter day Coughlin?
Yes, the pond's just indulging in an idle dream, and there's no relief from Rowe, here ...
Another bloody tank, and with odd wheel markings ...
How about a distraction? Even a little comedy? Luckily the Oz editorialist is standing by to help, pretending to give a flying fuck about being greenie...
The pond knew there was a reason to avoid the reptiles's greenie blather. It's about as greenie as Cucker is a peacemaker, what with it featuring beefy boofhead, prime Angus, spruiking that he knows the way to deliver results ...
Why not a couple of Wilcox cartoons dealing with the topics of the day?
Yes, that's about right, and so to the final gobbet of reptile greenie bullshit ...
Oh just fuck off ... that was meant to be a pleasant distraction, not a steaming pile of reptile horseshit ... (do reptiles shit like horses? In News Corp la la land, they do).
And so to the pond's final duty for the day ... come on down Bromancer...
Uh huh, but what about Cucker Coughlin? What about the cuckoo in the News Corp nest? Why all this righteous indignation about Vlad the impaler when we have Cucker Tarlson and News Corp acting like RT?
Of course the pond didn't expect an answer from the bromancer ... just more snaps to start off a gobbet ...
Sorry, the pond can't answer those questions. Perhaps Cucker Tarlson would help out?
Nope, sorry, just more lickspittle quisling fellow travelling with a sociopathic dictator, easy to google, too depressing to google ...
Never mind, bring on another snap with Bromancer gobbet ...
But whatever you do, please don't make it a tank. You know how the bromancer thinks tanks are so yesterday ...
Oh sheesh ...
No, really, seriously this time, really tough actions?
Oh you mean drop fellow traveling quisling sycophants from the roster. Put Cucker Couglin out to pasture?
Never mind, just a final snap and a gobbet, and the pond will drop the last snap of trucks rolling in so it can get on with a few cartoons ...
When will News Corp sanction Cucker Tarlson?
We'll probably never hear the question asked, nor any answers, not soon enough, not long enough, nor any explanation of why Faux Noise still keeps promoting the treacherous, treasonous, dictator-loving mango Mussolini ...
Never mind, that's easy enough to google, but too depressing to google.
Luckily, that's it for the day ... enough with the Cuckers and all the rest of the reptile horsehit ...
Here, have a local distraction, thanks to the infallible Pope ...
And why not a couple more Wilcox, because we can't rely on Lord Downer all the time ...
Oh not more tanks ... enough already with the tanks ...
