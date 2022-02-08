In which there's a late arvo slot at the pond for reptiles brooding about that horrible, horrible man ...

The pond isn't going to make a habit of a late afternoon posting, but there was a lot going down in this day's issue of the lizard Oz ...
The pond had already covered Clive by way of the bromancer, but there was simplistic Simon and what about the Oreo, because the reformed, recovering feminist is always a tasty treat...
It seemed easiest to segregate the pair to a late arvo slot where they might rabbit on about that truly, truly horrible man, that complete psycho, to their hearts' content ...
Meanwhile, on another planet, it seems that SloMo has finally discovered another crisis, and done what he said he wouldn't do, and the reptiles removed any reference to ABC funding to the far back pages, what with SloMo doing what the reptiles didn't want him to do, as was so ably noted in Media Watch last night ...
Oh the unseemly gloating, it was more than a reptile could bear ... but at least as a result, they could focus on tweets and deploy inverted commas on 'crisis'..
Well played Sophie, well done 'Courtney', but now to finish with simplistic simpleton Simon ...
Before moving on, the pond was delighted to note this little update in Crikey on sundry reptiles ...
Now if only the entire reptile pack could do an Uhlmann and so be a fit target for comedy ...
Meanwhile, we have the Oreo in all her reformed, recovering feminist style, doing it for SloMo...
Meawhile on another planet not inhabited by reformed, recovering feminists ...
The pond rarely links to a news.com.au story, but at least it's free, and who can argue with free Bolter?
By golly that's making things hard for simplistic Simon and the Oreo. Of course the Bolter would go for the mutton Dutton, but where does that leave the lovers of the natural born liar and hypocrite?
Not to worry, the reformed, recovering feminist is up for the challenge ...
Phew, tricky times for cheerleaders, but the Oreo closes out her cheerleading in good style, because reformed, recovering feminists make most excellent cheerleaders ...
And now what better way to end this late arvo slot than with a celebratory Wilcox. Sure, she's wasted, placed beneath simplistic Simon and the Oreo, but be fair, if the pond had led with this, who would have wasted time in the company of a couple of prize gherkins?
