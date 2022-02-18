In which the pond wades through the hole in the bucket man before handing out a few high distinctions ...

It's a quiet day for herpetological studies at the pond.
Oh sure the lizard Oz tree killer edition has produced an exceptional form of paranoid hysteria, what with the reptiles being sublimely unaware of climate science, global warming and the implications for coal ...
And the reptiles are still taking Clive's cash in their claw, though the pond is astonished that Clive has managed to escape the deadly hit squad put together in the west to take him out ...
Meanwhile, it's into the small eddies disturbing the backwater known as Henry, the hole in the bucket man, still sobbing over a long lost cause ... and rest assured there will be the usual array of bullshit references of the pompous, portentous kind ...
Did anyone note that line "the fact while the parents of transgender students have plenty of schools to choose from, religious parents - and especially those who seek single-sex schools that abide by their faith's moral code - don't" ...
Has the hole in the bucket man gone full Islamic fundamentalist, turned full Taliban? Why that's way better than an angry Sydney Anglican blathering on about complimentary women ... how much more right and proper that the sexes should be entirely separate, because let's face it, the cheap hussies are always after the life essence ...
Ripper: Mandrake, do you realize that in addition to fluoridating water, why, there are studies underway to fluoridate salt, flour, fruit juices, soup, sugar, milk... ice cream. Ice cream, Mandrake, children's ice cream.
Mandrake: [very nervous] Lord, Jack.
Ripper: You know when fluoridation first began?
Mandrake: I... no, no. I don't, Jack.
Ripper: Nineteen hundred and forty-six. 1946, Mandrake. How does that coincide with your post-war Commie conspiracy, huh? It's incredibly obvious, isn't it? A foreign substance is introduced into our precious bodily fluids without the knowledge of the individual. Certainly without any choice. That's the way your hard-core Commie works.
Mandrake: Uh, Jack, Jack, listen... tell me, tell me, Jack. When did you first... become... well, develop this theory?
Ripper: Well, I, uh... I... I... first became aware of it, Mandrake, during the physical act of love.
Mandrake: Hmm.
Ripper: Yes, a uh, a profound sense of fatigue... a feeling of emptiness followed. Luckily I... I was able to interpret these feelings correctly. Loss of essence.
Mandrake: Hmm.
Ripper: I can assure you it has not recurred, Mandrake. Women uh... women sense my power and they seek the life essence. I, uh... I do not avoid women, Mandrake.
Mandrake: No.
Ripper: But I... I do deny them my essence.
Stay tuned for the next exciting chapter of the essence denying Henry, at least for those who managed to stay awake for the entire length of that pompous wail about freedumb ...
And so to a quick editorial, and the lizard Oz editorialist brooding about bloody coal ...
Indeed, indeed, let's hope we all forget climate science and global warming, and are content to stew along with that beefy boofhead, prime Angus, and the 'leet reptiles enjoying life in Surry Hills ...
And so to wrap up a quick survey of what was on offer this day ...
Sheesh, it's getting thinner by the day ... the pond would rather pluck out both eyes than spend time with the Swiss bank account man, so it was on to simplistic Simon, if only because he set the right scene for the cartoons of the day ... and because he's celebrating the further coarsening of the public discourse by that truly horrible, horrible man, that liar and hypocrite, that complete psycho ...
The pond notes the infallible Pope's apology to Speed, and so he should, because the pond had to flip the image below to get a match ... though otherwise the sense of SloMo as a crazed Dennis Hopper wannabe was pretty exact ... and what do you know, somehow fake Rolexes made it into the dialogue ...
Howard Payne : A SloMo is made to explode. That's its meaning. Its purpose. Your life is empty because you spend it trying to stop the SloMo from becoming. And for who? For what? You know what a SloMo is, Jack, that doesn't explode? It's a cheap gold watch, buddy.
