In which the pond turns to the plucky Prof for uplifting late arvo news from plucky Poland ...

The pond isn't going to make a habit of late arvo postings, but there was a tremendous surge of reptile stew earlier in the day, and the pond is aware that the Prof has a great following, so where's the harm in the Prof doing a bromancer?
Ah yes, plucky Poland, and that worked terribly well the last time it was tried, but never mind, the pond is mortified that our Prof didn't naturally turn to the lion of Europe, and yet it's doing splendidly ... with Boris on a war footing ...
Good old Brexit butterscotch, and a united Europe standing ready to deal with Vlad the impaler ...
Ah yes, the filthy, vile Germans. But say what, what was that about Poland again?
Why they have so much in common with Vlad the impaler - he too takes a view on the evils of homosexuality - but now for a few finishing pars from the Prof ...
Given all the above, is it wrong for the pond to pray for a miracle? What happens when a secularist gets to doing that? Ah goody gumdrops, the short and curlies ...
Aw c'mon DP, Barebonies has no idea what democracy is. Just consider:ReplyDelete
"His book The New Authoritarianism: Trump, Populism, and the Tyranny of Experts was named ‘Best on Politics 2018’ by the Wall Street Journal. Salvatore is the author or co-author of seven other books and dozens of academic papers. He has penned op-eds for the Australian, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian Financial Review, Spectator Australia, Foreign Policy, Foreign Affairs, and The National Interest. Salvatore writes the “Philistine” column for Quadrant and is the regular host of the weekly CIS livestream show On Liberty."
https://www.cis.org.au/experts/adjunct-fellows/salvatore-babones/
Says everything that needs to be said, dunnit ?