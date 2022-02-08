In which the pond starts with a nightmare, before turning to a Killer ...

The pond did its level best to like Guillermo del Toro's version of Nightmare Alley - the pond is a fan of Pan's Labyrinth - but it was just too long - two and a half hours - laboured, ponderous and obvious.
When they did cynical film noir in the old days, they kept it short. At least Edmund Goulding kept his 1947 story under two hours to get to the geek punchline.
The show went downhill from the moment Toni Collette left, to be replaced in the plot by an excruciating Cate Blanchett …
Del Toro so desperately wanted to make a Coen Brothers movie, but Nathan Johnson is no Carter Burwell, and the ending, with Buster Scruggs trotted out in new guise, was just sheer desperation ...
Say what?
Oh sheesh, there goes the pond again, thinking it was back in the days of its reptile freedumb.
Now if you wanted a really creepy crawly horror show, every woman the pond has talked to thought this was the creepiest.
Yes, the pond sat down and revisited Scream the other day, and it was still a romp, despite all the self-referentialism and the silliness, but it's nothing against the thought of that horrible, horrible, man, that hypocrite, liar and complete psycho giving the scalp a good rubbing …
The nape of the pond's neck still hadn't settled as it turned to the lizard Oz to see what fresh horrors the day had brought... and naturally the bromancer was in the grip of his own nightmare ...
Indeed, indeed, but if the pond might rudely interrupt, what of human rights in the land of Oz? Here the lizard Oz editorialist provides the answer ...
Yes, each nation can form its own version of democracy, grounded in Judaeo-Christian tradition, white supremacy yadda yadda yadda, blah blah blah, and if the right to bash poofters is the name of the game, heck, it's on with the bashing and the discrimination ...
Only the lizard Oz editorialist could come up with those sublime last few pars ... blather about ensuring appropriate standards of conduct in workplaces "which of necessity must be diverse and inclusive", but somehow seeing religious schools as not workplaces and therefor having no need of diversity. Those workplaces that aren't workplaces can in fact be exclusive, divisive, insulting and abusive, and how the reptiles will love it.
The pond apologises for that elaborate detour, and now will let the bromancer finish his tale of woe, which will inevitably lead the fundamentalist Xian crusader to world war three by Easter ...
Predictable stuff from the bromancer, who must wake in a cold sweat each day, unable to force the reptiles' sports division from reporting "live" on all the action from Beijing.
Where's the clarion call from the bromancer to stop all this unnecessary "live" blather?
And so to the meat of the day, and it goes without saying that it's the Killer, who has come up with some Killer angles yet again.
The pond must apologise for its presentation, because it's deleted all the delicious click bait videos the reptiles inserted to spice up Killer's offering. This is just stone cold Killer straight ...
Yes, it's just the usual 'leets carry-on, and freedumb and all that jazz, but surely the Killer is the reptile who carries it off in some fair style, and that invocation of Semmelweis in the same story as Joe Rogan is quite breath-taking ...
As for how Killer himself became an elite pooh-bah with astonishing expertise in public health and not the source of disinformation when it comes to the efficacy of vaccines? That sadly is another story for another day, and the pond must press on ...
Killer of course would never ever apologise, because righteous fuckwits of the reptile kind never ever do, but the pond will admit to a tear in the eye, a tribute, because how good is it that Killer would bring back hydroxy and ivermectin? Those old routines never get old or stale in the Killer's keyboard ...
The pond was reading a Daily Beast story the other day, via Yahoo News natch, which was truly wondrous and bizarre ... and with the usual consequences ... but spoiler alert, this is at the end of the yarn ... so you'll need to follow the link to get the start of the treat, which involves horrible suffering and death in the cause of delusion ...
The pond is, of course, disappointed that Killer didn't mention the joys of ingestible silver, or the way that oleandrin was a much maligned miracle discovery, but at least there's a positive mention of the astonishing power of hydroxy in that yarn ...
And so to a final gobbet of Killer, and warning, too much Killer at a single dose can be mind and even life threatening ...
Oh frabjous joy, of course everyone loved that Killer line about "authoritarian health experts" conceding that masks are just facial decorations, an opinion surgeons carry with them every day as they and their teams head into operating theatres maskless...
What's that you say, they don masks? Oh that's just because it's a childish game of doctors and nurses...
Some day the pond hopes to get to the bottom of the Killer's deep and dire fear of masks.
For the moment, the pond still thinks in a Freudian way that it arose in childhood, during some game where the Killer was forced to mask up, perhaps in a game of goodies or baddies, or perhaps where Killer himself was threatened by a handkerchief-wearing baddie, and thereafter the traumatised Killer swore off face coverings for life ... which must make a visit to a Japanese subway among his worst life experiences, because the looks a sniffling Killer would get out and about in public not wearing a mask are too weird to contemplate.
All that suffering's got to be worth an infallible Pope ...
And after all that trauma, the pond is pleased to report that the reptiles broke with tradition offered our Henry on a Monday, and best of all, the hole in the bucket man was handing out a quiz...
What was the real point of the hole in the bucket man's game? Apart from pretending he had a sensa huma?
Well it was to normalise and to trivialise the insults flying at that horrible, horrible man, that liar and hypocrite, that complete psycho, though nothing matched the thought of copping a head massage ...
So on with the hole in the bucket man, doing his best for the complete psycho ... feeble party game distraction that it is ...
You see? He's just one of many politicians who've been insulted, so where's the harm, though for double points, you might note that a lot of those politicians were - soon after being insulted - just plucked chooks, giving up their feathers for an onion muncher after life as a feather duster...
Luckily the immortal Rowe also had a game this day ... with more Rowe games here ...
