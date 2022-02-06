In which the pond reverts to prattling Polonius for its Sunday meditation ...

It was once the pond's habit to lead off its Sunday meditation with prattling Polonius.
Oh how long ago that seems, and yet, until the reptiles provide the pond with some relief, the nose is back on the grindstone, and excruciating pain is all that's to hand ...
The pond will admit that Polonius can be a hoot ... and there's a huge hoot to be had at the end of this outing ... but first we must wander down memory lane with the ancient coot, as he stoppeth the odd lizard Oz reader, at least one of three, to torture them with times past...
We must forget what Barners said, extreme left wing nut that he is ...
... because Barners is deeply sorry for telling the truth, and with great relief, the reptiles splashed the news over the front page ...
Back to the stout-hearted defence of the liar and hypocrite, because that's what Polonius does ...
Of course, of course, the bloody ABC and now the Graudian ... but we must keep on, because that hoot is coming ...
Did you see it? Suddenly the oscillating fan belongs to the Ten network!
And yet, snakes alive, he's a Major Mitchell protege, and also a proud reptile, a contributing editor no less ...
Poor old Polonius's entry is much less grand ...
Never mind, the pond admits that it considered doing a cut and paste, juxtaposing our Gracie with Polonius, but Polonius was too rich and ripe on his own.
That shunning and shaming of the oscillating fan continued in the last gobbet. Every other reptile had a home, but not the oscillating fan ...
What a funny old bear is Humphrey and Polonius too, and after that, the pond feels like an infallible Pope ...
To avoid misinterpretation, the pond felt like an infallible Pope cartoon, and what a feeling that was, and so it was on with our Gracie, continuing her recovery from all that Kool-aid sipping of previous years ...
Oh dear, she's going to go right off, and get Polonius terribly upset, because he doesn't like this sort of saucy talk, which should be reserved for the Graudian or perhaps the ABC when not in a both siderist mood ...
SloMo understand Victoria, and make a demonstrable effort?
But he's from the Shire, don't ya know, and he speaks in tongues, and it's an ancient and exotic, timeless world ...
Sorry, he's a whitebread sort of dude ...a reader kindly pointed the pond to an Urban Dictionary definition so that the pond might better understand ...
Belonging to the class of bland, clean-cut, middle-of-the-road suburbanite breeders. The Cleavers from the old TV show "Leave It To Beaver" are a familiar archetype of whitebread culture. Compare to yuppie.
The term implies profound cultural naïvete, blind consumerism, and an unquestioning "follower" mindset. Common trappings of the whitebread lifestyle include golf, Kenny G and Enya CDs, SUVs, an irrational fixation onlawn care, Golden Retrievers, nominally Christian religious beliefs, Old Navy clothing, moderate to conservative political views, bad Chardonnay, equally bad espresso, cookie-cutter houses, Bath & Body Works hygiene products, and very white-collar employment.
Though whitebread individuals are usually white, the term is not necessarily racial in meaning - the implication lies more with the blandness, predictability, and banality of plain white bread. Accordingly, "wonderbread" is often used as a synonym.
I'll bet the amount of money that whitebread neighborhood spends on lawnfertilizer could feed a small African nation.
What say you Gracie? Are there local equivalents to discuss and abhor?
What, no mention of thongs?
A liar and a hypocrite doesn't resonate?
But he resonates well enough with Polonius, who seems to like that sort of thing. Perhaps after all, it's a Sydney Institute sort of CBD thing ...
Never mind, a short final gobbet if you please ...
And that left the pond feeling like an immortal Rowe ...
For clarity, the pond meant it felt like an immortal Rowe cartoon, and can get more of that feeling here ...
And so to a bonus.
Back in the old days, the pond never bothered with the oscillating fan, but he's been basking in his psycho fame of late, and besides Polonius seems a little confused about having him as a stablemate, but look, there they are together (and with our Gracie too) in the comments section ...
Even worse, the oscillating fan was later given a bigger splash, up there next to Dame Slap, as usual giving shameless hussies a slapping for leading good, decent, honest men astray, because men never think with their cocks, no, never ... (another time, perhaps, Dame Slap, when you can tell us all what it's like to endure a Krogering) ...
Never mind, the pond is sure that Polonius will be astonished to discover that he and the oscillating fan are bedfellows, and will be more than enough irritated by the leftist claptrap that seems to have crossed over from Ten, and got past the reptile paywall designed to prevent the real world from intruding ...
Indeed, indeed, but surely there should be some idle boasting about the scoop ...
What no mention of the scoop? Perhaps in the final gobbet, after the pond has recovered from its fainting fit at all this infamous talk about a liar, a hypocrite and a horrible, horrible person being in trouble.
Dear sweet long absent lord, who let this loon in to sit alongside Polonius and spout these heretical thoughts?
Good old Malware, and that joke brought to you by Malware's NBN ... if it didn't drop out ... and as for that complete psycho, luckily there's a Wilcox handy to wrap up the bonus celebrating brother Stuie ...
