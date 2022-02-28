In which the pond returns to reliable old favourites, the Major, the water in quarries and government cash in the paw man, and the Oreo ...

К черту Путина. К черту вторжение. К черту войну. Да здравствует Украина на свободе. Поздравляем отважных россиян, осмеливающихся протестовать.
Apparently Google doesn't do "fuck" in its translations, but "to hell with Putin" will do nicely … and the grammar might be a little clunky, but hopefully this works in Ukrainian ...
Хай живе вільна Україна
And so to reptile business on an unhappy Monday … with the sociopath waving about nukes in the carefree way that sociopaths have...
At least the bromancer scored, with tanks not doing that well ...
Meanwhile, did anyone notice this curiosity in the Graudian?
Foxtel forced to ban RT, which has been cheerfully recycling the quisling Cucker Tarlson!!
Foxtel bans News Corp!! For delivering biased, unreliable content!! Faux Noise. Cucker Tarlson with subtitles ...
There's an irony in there too rich for the pond's breakfast cereal …
Now come on down Major and take our minds off the ironies of life, by warning the world of the dangers of free markets and big capitalists and all that jazz ...
Ahh, of course, Lloydie of the Amazon, an impeccable source to remind the planet of the dangers of the free market and rampant capitalism, especially if it involves a beard and a baseball cap.
Now do carry on Major ... and perhaps the reptiles will include a snap of steam, to show that you're all steamed up and talk of a free market in action is truly frightening to a reptile ...
Ah yes, good old climate denialist Major in full cry ... and no doubt the reptiles will seize the opportunity to insert a terrifying click bait video about a bearded capitalist shocking the terrified reptiles ...
And so to a final gobbet of fear, and inevitably the reptiles finished with a click bait video warning of the dangers of capitalists and big carefree investors, and it's sad that the pond's screen cap methodology neuters such dire warnings about the perils of western capitalism ...
Speaking of ironies, the pond is aware that some cruel punters wanted to do a flashback in time, to the glorious days of the Caterist, say on 9th March 2015, under the header Flood inquiry ignored wave's witnesses ... (no link, that's just to help punters able to break the paywall do a google) ...
Here's a sample of the Caterist in his prime, his glory days ...
Oh it was brave, intrepid stuff, if a tad expensive and astonishingly stupid, but thankfully, the Caterist has a hide as thick as a rhino and the size of a pea-brained T Rex, and so he keeps on banging on ...
Even worse, imagine what quarries inducing floods added to Covid added to wartime injuries might do to hospitals!
Hmmm, that's a tad too black humour even for the pond ... best keep on with the best merchant of Caterist comedy ... the Caterist himself ...
Ah brave Caterist, he's for going nuke for nuke with Xi and Vlad the sociopath to teach them a lesson ... after all, in the Caterist world, this isn't a black comedy, it's an inspiring dramatic narrative about warcraft ...
Meanwhile, a final serve of climate science denialism, because there are many excellent ways to fuck the planet, and indulging in a full-on nuke exchange is just one of them ...
Um, perhaps it might be possible to wean off fossil fuels and hasten Russia's decline?
Oh come on, you can't expect lateral thinking from a floodwaters in quarries climate science denialist man. Why do you think the federal government gives the MRC cash in the paw each year?
And so to the final reptile outing for the day.
The pond did think of holding over the reformed, recovering feminist for a late arvo posting, but what the heck ...who in this mob would have acted as her consort?
No, the pond has had the pick of them, and so the reformed, recovering feminist must tag along behind the men, as is only fitting and appropriate in reptile la la land ...
Say what? The perfidious fundamentalist Hindus decided to take a powder? But what of the Quad, AUKUS and all that? Aren't we on side with barking mad Hindu fundamentalists? Hasn't the Quad sorted all that out?
It's too much for the pond to fathom, but the pond can at least note that the reptiles are still taking Clive's cash in the reptile claw ...
Good old Clive, it turns out he had something of a Covid makeover himself ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond's endless quest for more irony in its breakfast cereal isn't intended to disrespect the reformed, recovering feminist or her tremendous insights ... but what do you know, suddenly all that reptile blather about the wonders and joys of Xianity are up for a tasty Oreo pounding ...
Speaking of Xianity, is it wrong for the pond to return to that old meme given a pounding in the NY Post?
Oh of course, RT! A mocking RT commentator!
How could the pond forget that News Corp, Sky News, Faux Noise and RT are all on the same page?
And now, meaning no disrespect, a final gobbet from the Oreo ... and on the upside it's short ...
Apparently the Oreo isn't strong on recent events in Ukraine ... Putin didn't have a need to pick his targets. He had Viktor Yanukovych ...
During his second foreign visit to Moscow in March, Yanukovych vowed to end years of acrimony with Russia, saying that ties between Russia and Ukraine "should never be the way they were for the past five years". He indicated that he was open to compromise with Russia on the Black Sea Fleet's future (this led to the April 2010 Ukrainian–Russian Naval Base for Natural Gas treaty), and reiterated that Ukraine would remain a "European, non-aligned state", referring to NATO membership. Both Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (April 2010 and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (June 2010 soon stated they noticed a big improvement in relations with Ukraine since Yanukovych's presidency.
Of course we have our own quislings and lickspittle fellow travellers, and the reformed, recovering feminist fellow travels in the same pack ...
There's an irony in there somewhere, but the pond will settle for a Rowe, with more settling Rowe available here ...
Oh that's not settling Mr Rowe, that's not settling at all ...
