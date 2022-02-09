In which the pond pours a little too much salt on the wound ...

The pond has reserved a special late arvo slot for things that amuse the pond, or at least that's the pond's excuse for digging into the archive and coming up with this one ... a wondrous example of how too much salt is bad for the system, and likely to produce a form of hypertension in the young ...
But how did the pond end up back in 2016 with this cant and humbug from a loon pretending he's got a sensa huma?
How did the pond get this silly shake of the salt shaker into its system?
Well the pond has to blame Zoe Williams, who scribbled a short and furious piece for the Graudian here ...No, Kirstie Allsopp, cancelling Netflix won’t buy a house – in any location ...
Yes, yes, all that and more, but sorry Zoe, stupidity is endless, and loops around to devour itself, like that image of the ouroboros the pond keeps mentioning, it being better than the thought of a salty cracker so far up its bum no light can be seen ...
But here's a further joke. Guess what sort of ad the reptiles are running with that ancient Salt in the wound? No need to guess, it's a retirement village for old farts, with breathtaking avocado-free views ...
What a fuckwit, and it's easy to see why young people sometimes get a tad agitated ... and so to a few avocado cartoons just to pour a little more salt in the wound ...
