In which the pond pays attention to the visionary onion muncher, before giving a loose cannon a good groaning ...

Speaking of visionaries, the pond always drops everything the moment that the onion muncher wafts back in from the past, and the lizard Oz gives him pride of place in the triptych of terror ...
There, framed within the reptile demon of the day, the loose Cannon, the demonic Brookes, and a valiant reptile celebration of the war on China in Antarctica, with Sussan Ley herself making a guest appearance in the lizard Oz (safely tucked behind Lord Rupert's paywall so all must fork over their shekels to discover what our fearless leaders are thinking), the onion muncher is a beacon of safety and hope ...
Um actually Vlad the impaler has always been an autocrat, while long ago, it was clear that Chairman Xi was also an autocrat ... and what did we get for our money?
Dear sweet long absent lord, what a blast from the past, and for those interested in those pros and cons in 2015, head off here ... but in short ...
Not to mention doing a deal with a dictator adverse to human rights ...
Of course the visionary onion muncher has since tried many times to distance himself from that vision, which is all the more reason to pay attention to his current visions ...
Indeed, indeed, so unaccustomed to sacrifice, so easily bought with cheap offers, pathetic trinkets at the two dollar store, you know the sort, and also paying less for cars, clothes, electronic, and such like ...
What a most excellent vision from a most worthy visionary, ready to do the hard yards and make painful sacrifices, and yet how were things when the vision splendid unfolded way back in 2015?
There's a lot more at the BBC here way back when, including persecution, discrimination, torture, sundry freedoms and so on and so forth, but time to get back to the visionary for a final vision ...
Ah, of course fabulous Hungary beloved of Cucker Tarlson and others in Murdoch la la land. How goes it with human rights in Hungary. as noted last year?
Fabulous, fabulous, and the pond was particularly impressed by the brave way that the onion muncher chided his hosts and suggested that more might be done at home ...
And so on and so forth, and naturally the lizard Oz editorialist was at one with the onion muncher's vision ...
Indeed, indeed, minorities have never had a fairer go.
Just try being gay in Hungary at the moment as living proof of the infinite wisdom and insight of the onion muncher and the lizard Oz editorialist ...
And so to the front page news of the day ...
No, it's not the reptiles still taking Clive's cash in their claw, so that he might continue to terrify the reptile readership ...
It was that item at the top of the tree killer edition, and also at the top in digital la la land ...
The reptiles went on about it at great length, too long for the pond, but in any case, the pond has a simple remedy. Send in Dame Groan for a jolly good groaning and that'll be finito for the loose cannon...
Dammit, the pond thought that at least the Groaner would have explained how it was all the fault of a too high intake of immigrants, overloading the system and causing all sorts of chaos ... but at least she slipped in a reminder that lower emissions are a never no mind, except perhaps when it comes to her own emissions, notwithstanding that her emissions are but a small overall contribution to the global emissions emanating from News Corp ...
So many saucy doubts and fears and the Groaner has many questions ...
And that's why the pond goes to sleep at night, so it might wake up in the morning to learn from Dame Groan that the sun goes down in the evening and waits until dawn to rise ...
And so to a Rowe celebrating the way that Dom has managed to run the railways on time ... or at least time for the election ... with more on time Rowe running here ...
Oh If only Tony had shirt fronted Putin back in the day, we wouldn't be in this mess.ReplyDelete