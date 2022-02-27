In which the pond opts for a quiet Sunday meditation with prattling Polonius and our Gracie ...

What a relief it is - for that to be the last mention of the sociopath in this Sunday meditation - though the pond does thank Rowson for an insight into the creepily weird man ...
What a relief that prattling Polonius had other things on his mind, and so the pond could just hope that Vlad ended up with a bloody nose, while Polonius brooded about local bloody noses ...
Hmm, didn't Hawkie and the French clock man have a stoush? And what about that drover's dog?
Ah yes, that drover's dog ...
Still, what would the pond know up against the majestic wisdom and mighty memory of Polonius, and his many sweeping assertions.
More to the point, it's all part of the pond's desire not to mention the war for its Sunday meditation ... and all the better that Polonius is prattling about internecine internal war so savage that Polonius almost seems to have forgotten about the ABC, though surely it's all the ABC's fault ...
Phew, take your breaks where you can find them ABC ...
Polonius is still banging on about the Split, as he's wont to do, and yearning for the good old days of Commie bashing, and now what's left to him?
Bloody useless greenies and that Holmes a Court chappie, and perhaps worst of all, primarily professional women, who pose a dire threat, enough to make even a strong Polonius tremble, quaver and wet his pants ... bloody activists.
Now must be the right time to note that the ABC is their natural home, because there's not a single conservative voice to be heard on the ABC, except all the times the IPA bobs up ...
The pond could barely believe it, and had to read it several times to make sure... Polonius joining in the internal feud, and not mentioning the ABC or all his other pet hates, fears and phobias.
The pond was completely mortified. How could it be a proper Polonial meditation, a proper pond Sunday meditation, without mention of either Pellism or the ABC?
To remedy the damage, the pond trawled back through the reptile archives to add a bright, cheery Sunday note ...
That's better, that's more like the feisty Polonius of old ...
Sheesh, the stress of watching Polonius strut about on stage, and then dry up and forget his lines was too much for the pond, and as usual, the pond reverted to an infallible Pope for comfort ...
Eek, the bloody war and the sociopath, completely obliterating Polonius's valiant effort in not mentioning the bloody ABC, Pellism, and the whole damn thing ... and incidentally ruining the pond's promise not to mention the war.
How to make amends? Luckily the pond could hie off to another bright spot, because for some time the pond has been worried about our Gracie, but a flash of the old Gracie shone through this weekend, and it was a vast relief to the pond ...
Actually, that 'no one knows' line, while pure Gracie, does tend to obscure the fact that some do know, as noted in the AFR under the header The politics of the Sydney train strike that wasn't... (outside the paywall at the moment, because as noted elsewhere, occasionally the AFR wilts and lets the odd story pop out into the world).
It wasn't a strike, it was a lockout, as any goose apart from Gracie might know ...
And so to a few samples from the AFR piece ... celebrating the wonders of the lockout in sodden Sydney ...
And so on and on, a colossal cock up, and a lock out and union bashing as the federal election looms, but our Gracie has gone back to her old ways and is in strike mode ...
Yes, yes, but if the pond might just slip in another note from the AFR ... just a quick one, spoiler alert, from the very end of the piece, with a grace note of full irony ...
Well yes, but our Gracie is off with DumDom and the Liberal pixies blathering about strikes while bunging on a lockout ... and irony of ironies, the work bans remained intact ...
And why should politicians and bureaucrats be able to bung on a lockout and throw a city into chaos? What does our Gracie propose to do about this unregulated activity?
Sorry, can't expect an answer to that one from our reverting Gracie, but here's what happens when you do absolutely nothing, keep an invisible profile, and let the clowns go about the business of throwing pies at each other ...
Of course it's not just DumDom, there's another prize loon at the centre of the storm ... speaking as Polonius does of factional idiocy ...
But that's many other prize loon stories, with many other links here ...
And now to make amends, at least the pond can finish off with a non-war cartoon, this one by Kudelka, with the Saturday Paper always worth a look here ...
