In which the pond launches its Sunday meditation in the usual way with prattling Polonius and ends up with a good feminist slapping ...

The pond realises that starting off a Sunday meditation with prattling Polonius prattling on about the wonders of Pellism will feel like sniffing the comforting smell of burnt toast, or perhaps tugging on moldy, smelly socks brimming with the familiar tang of lovingly unwashed feet, or better still, slipping on battered slippers before donning a moth-eaten cardie ...
In short, familiar, perhaps familiar to the point of existential ennui or endless tedium, and yet, it does produce a sort of calmness for minds beset by turmoil during the week.
Some things remain fixed in the firmament of mindless pedantry, and we are all the more relaxed because of it ...
Perhaps the pond should have mentioned that Polonius would heavily feature the ABC, but long absent lord forgive the pond, who in their right minds wouldn't have realised that the perfidious ABC would be front and centre in Polonius's endless whining?
Now back to the endless rehashing of petulant grievances ...
Why is there content hostile to Pell on the ABC website?
Could someone have noticed that there are hostile comments to Pell remaining all over the place ... as here ...
Oh yes, that's pretty hostile, though it's another forum that prattling Polonius purports to loathe, even though he once scribbled for the rag for years ...
By the way, that screen capped link leads to here, and this bit of the yarn ...
But the pond should finish the rest of that editorial, replete with a little thumb of that infamous photo showing two rogues together, off to court ...
And so back to Polonius for a final gobbet, defending the indefensible, and singularly incapable of looking at the rather large child abuse mote in the Catholic church's eye ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, there's a trifecta, featuring Quadrant and Connor Court.
If only as much energy had been devoted to the kiddy fiddling that went on for decades in a most shameless and deeply corrupt institution, parading in the name of Christ but about as Xian as the next Ponzi scheme ...
And so on to the next reptile, and what do you know, it's the Angelic one, calling in from Canberra ...
Ah freedumb and sovcits and maritime law and all that, and how kind of the Angelic one to give time to the loons, so that the pond might fulfill its mission, and pay tribute to loonacy in all its infinite variety ...
That seems a sanitised snap ... the pond much preferred the ones that showed the freedumb fighters in full loon flight ...
Ah the mango Mussolini doing it for the brave insurrectionists at Eureka, and the loon protest that was heard around the world ...
Yes, that was only a few days ago here, and it reminded the pond why it never became, and never will become a member of that pitiful, pathetic, freedumb loving, Zuck enriching metaverse ...
But back to the Angelic one for final thoughts ...
Not so stupid after all? Perhaps only the freedum-loving Ozstralians that read the lizard Oz and watch Sky News are the deeply stupid ones? You know, the ones recycling the dog botherer in the Zuck-enriching metaverse?
And so to the final weekend treat, and what do you know, it's Dame Slap discoursing on feminists, or if you will, attempting to tame the Tames, the young hussies that pose a threat to aging Slappians ...
The pond will admit this is a treat down there with climbing the nattering "Ned" Everest, but in the pond's world, all loons are treated equally, and the siren song of the loons must be heard ...
Meow, clearly Dame Slap is feeling the heat from all these young pups on the prowl. The aging warrior is put to the test, and all she's got is "clickbait feminism"?
The pond will freely concede that Dame Slap giving these upstart young hussies a good slap down didn't fit with the pond's desire to throw in a few cartoons, but what the heck, the pond will do it anyway ...
Ha, that's better, another young hussie bites the dust, and now back to the slapping ...
You know there's a terrible lot of defensiveness at work here, but then, given that Dame Slap has in her time been given a good krogering, it's easy to see why Dame Slap attempting a history of feminism is ripe for comedy.
What's worse, in this stroll down memory lane, the reptiles show a singular lack of interest in amusing visual content ...
That's more like it, and now back to Dame Slap getting all defensive ...
Why is all this so richly funny, and amusing to the pond? No, it's not the talk of Dame Slap as media tart, nor the hint that she's carved out a career in her own, often quiet way ...
Instead, there's this ...
Donald J. Trump: You know and ...
Unknown: She used to be great. She’s still very beautiful.
Trump: I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it.
Unknown: Whoa.
Trump: I did try and fuck her. She was married.
Unknown: That’s huge news.
Trump: No, no, Nancy. No, this was [unintelligible] — and I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping.
She wanted to get some furniture. I said, “I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.” I took her out furniture —
I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.
Billy Bush: Sheesh, your girl’s hot as shit. In the purple.
Trump: Whoa! Whoa!
Bush: Yes! The Donald has scored. Whoa, my man!
[Crosstalk]
Trump: Look at you, you are a pussy.
[Crosstalk]
Trump: All right, you and I will walk out.
[Silence]
Trump: Maybe it’s a different one.
Bush: It better not be the publicist. No, it’s, it’s her, it’s —
Trump: Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.
Bush: Whatever you want.
Trump: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.
Bush: Uh, yeah, those legs, all I can see is the legs.
Trump: Oh, it looks good.
Bush: Come on shorty.
Trump: Ooh, nice legs, huh?
Bush: Oof, get out of the way, honey. Oh, that’s good legs. Go ahead.
Trump: It’s always good if you don’t fall out of the bus. Like Ford, Gerald Ford, remember?
Bush: Down below, pull the handle.
Trump: Hello, how are you? Hi!
Arianne Zucker: Hi, Mr. Trump. How are you? Pleasure to meet you.
Trump: Nice seeing you. Terrific, terrific. You know Billy Bush?
Bush: Hello, nice to see you. How you doing, Arianne?
Zucker: Doing very well, thank you. Are you ready to be a soap star?
Trump: We’re ready, let’s go. Make me a soap star.
Bush: How about a little hug for the Donald? He just got off the bus.
Zucker: Would you like a little hug, darling?
Trump: O.K., absolutely. Melania said this was O.K.
Bush: How about a little hug for the Bushy? I just got off the bus.
And then there's this, pure devoted Dame Slap style feminism in action, because who wouldn't love a pussy grabber?
And there's your Dame Slap feminist voice of authority in action ...
And so to a final gobbet ...
Poor Dame Slap, excluded from the pantheon of feminists ... and yet her life reverberating down the ages with astonishing insights ...
What an authority she's been, and yet still the pond waits with snail-baited breath for world government to land by next Xmas ...
Ah yes, the wonder of feminist Dame Slap ...
And now dammit, the pond will end with a cartoon, even if it has nothing to do with today's meditation, if only so the pond can point to the Saturday Paper, with a reminder that there's more Kudelka and other interesting things here ... because anyone who leaves the reptile coop is worth commemorating ...
