In which the pond fills in time with ancient Troy, before having to go there yet again with Killer ...

The pond sometimes wonders how the reptiles' business plan works.
Ever since the pond gave up its freedumb and returned to the reptile fold, there has been a complete lack of interest in the reptiles. Hits are down and just one reader bothers to offer comments ...
Perhaps it's because the best stories lie elsewhere ... what with Labor naming names and SloMo making a fool of himself yet again by blathering on about acts of grace, not to mention defiant heretics and their unseemly heresies splashed across the page ...
But the pond abandoned the Nine rags long ago ...
Come on reptiles, lift your game ... even the best comedy lies elsewhere ...
Yes a plucky band of aged Kiwi origin saw the chance to step back into the limelight ...
In the clip, Mr Morrison repeats one line twice ("Take me to the April sun in Cuba, oh oh oh"), rather than progress the song along with the original lyrics.
Well the pond doesn't have to repeat the original lyrics ... but what about the pitch?
Say what, it's September 13th 2022, and we're talking major politics and it was a "dipomatic fracas"?
Castro in the alley way
Talkin' 'bout missile love
Talkin' 'bout J.F.K
And the way he shook him up
Say what you will, but 'fracas' hardly seems to suit the occasion ...
Whatever. Fact is, everyone loves a PM desperately doing a Tiny Tim with the uke ...
Truth to tell, up against the reptiles, the pond has more fun strolling around the neighbourhood, spotting bin chickens far from home, and hapless chooks on bins ...
What the hell can the pond do with this sort of line up to restore its online fortunes?
And the front page was no better, with cash in the reptile claw Clive suddenly doing a disappearing act ... it's been a couple of days now, and Clive's no longer to be seen splashing the cash at the bottom of the tree killer edition ... and there goes the business model ...
The pond supposes it was good that the reptiles could, with a straight face, and without use of inverted commas, still keep using the word "hero" as in "Hero's ex-wife" ... and there was a bit of bashing of criminal furriners, and the pond had a dim memory that this used to be Dame Groan's day, when she routinely bashed furriners of the pesky, difficult kind ...
Maybe she'll be featured later in the day, but in the meantime, that's how the pond ended up with the ancient Troy, a town the pond rarely visits ...
But where's the comedy?
There ought to be comedy, the more grotesque the better. Send in the comedy ... or at least a truly stupid tone-deaf man ...
Buns, as a Kiwi might say? The pond has just the right bun, and it's just up the road ...
And now, after that sin bunning, with no forgiveness in sight, it's back to ancient, lost Troy ...
But ancient Troy, where's the comedy? Everyone wants more of that tone deaf loon doing a Tiny Tim with the uke ...
Never mind, a last gobbet from Troy, diligently ruining the pond's ratings...
And so to another story, this one in the bromancer's absence ...
Sheesh, Ben, that's going to send the bromancer right off ... what with the nuke subs due long after he'll be around at the lizard Oz to deploy them, and with just a bunch of useless tanks, and what's the point of offering a video of useless jets in action? Of course the pond had to neuter it ...
Then it's on with a final gobbet of bromancer despair ...
Oh dear sweet long absent lord, the pond is standing by for a bromancer missive ...
And now the prevarication must end ...
You see at the top of the digital page of the lizard Oz this morning came this ironic juxtaposition ...
A war "hero" cruelly forced to wear a mask, and there over on the far right, Killer blathering on about masks yet again ...
The pond is so over Killer and his masks routine, and does wonder why the lizard Oz editor indulges in this shit, because on the evidence the pond has, nobody gives a flying fuck about it, and the mere mention of Killer is enough to send the few remaining pond readers scuttling into the twilight zone.
But it's the pond's duty, and so the pond must go there ...
What the fuck? What is it with Killer and masks and the 1918 Spanish flu and all that jazz?
The pond long ago gave up trying to work it out, and its cries for a Freudian to turn up and solve the problem went unanswered ... and so here we are ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, this is deeply weird shit, almost as weird as this sort of shit ...
The pond realises the first thing that Killer is going to demand - should he ever turn up in an operating theatre - is that the wretched, stupid surgeons take off their stupid masks because they ruin non-verbal communication, their speech will be muffled, glasses will fog up, they won't be able to socialise properly with the nurses, and a divisive atmosphere of fear will prevail in the operating theatre ...
The pond has heard all this shit an endless number of times before. The real question is why the lizard Oz editorial team pander to Killer and provide him with click bait videos, which the pond must render inert ...
It's a deeply weird walk on the wild side, with Clive and Pauline and Ruski Broadbent and the Kelly gang and Q and all those loons assembled in Canberra or in truck convoys in other lands - the pond would have impounded the trucks on the first day, but that's just the pond ...
Presumably the reptiles see it as a form of legitimate political discourse ...
Sorry, the pond just wanted to throw in a reference to The Conversation, to remind stray readers that there's more to life than fuckwitted Killers ...
The pond realises its mission is to prove that the reptiles aren't just batshit crazy, but boringly batshit crazy as well, but Killer screeds make it too easy ...
On and on he rambles, down weird Killer paths ...
Did the Killer just mention WHO? Does the Killer think the entire world is as incapable of googling as he is?
And so on and on.
That's straight from the WHO horse's mouth, as googled ... and yet the reptiles encourage Killer to rabbit on and this time out, even gave him another click bait video featuring loons of a Killer feather kind ...
The good news is that the pond, having done its Killer duty, has reached the last gobbet of undiluted futtockry ... including the obligatory reference to "authoritarian health experts" ...
Such a deeply weird man, so strange, and paranoid and fearful and desolate that the pond urgently needs to end on an upnote and what better way than to get out the uke with Rowe, with more Rowe to sing along to here ...
And that's why the reptiles' business plan is deeply fucked, and the pond with it. Much deadly unconscious humour of the Killer kind, but no other sensa huma to be seen for miles around, and yet each day the poll dancer manages a new trick, a new routine for his superb comedy stylings ...
"Ever since the pond gave up its freedumb and returned to the reptile fold, there has been a complete lack of interest in the reptiles. Hits are down and just one reader bothers to offer comments ..."ReplyDelete
But we have been through this before now and then, haven't we DP ? And Bef waded in with a nice observation about the reptiles and Ms Abdel-Magied. And there's 'Lola' to listen to. And the weather's been kinda hot and stultifying ...
Anyway, here's a bit of a beauty from the dead kookaburras (after all those trees have been felled) edition: "Defence admits fighters can't fly". And the subs won't be able to dive either, and HMAS Adelaide has a massive power problem, and all those tanks and armoured transports will just sit around in some military barracks somewhere hoping that the Chinese ... or the Indonesians, or anybody ... will invade some day. And that we have enough fuel to drive them round for at least an hour.
Ooops: "...the nation's new $45bn Hunter-class frigates would be 'substantially' slower, have a shorter range than originally intended, and could be vulnerable to detection by enemy vessels."Delete
I keep forgetting about them. Does Australia have any warfare equipment that actually works at all ?