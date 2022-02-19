In which the pond delivers a bumper book of boyish reptiles ...

Warning, this is going to be a huuge one today, bulging with meaty reptile goodness, which is to say interminable and tedious, but remarkably beneficial to the immune system, because after this shot of reptile stew, stray readers are likely to stagger off and never return ...
First as always, the pond must pay heed to the strategic genius of the bromancer, deep into war-gaming, but with a taste for good, decent, Xian literature to boot ...
The pond will admit to liking that AFP snap atop the bromancer's befuddlement and confusion, but then the reptiles made a strategic mistake with their next snap ...
Oh how the bromancer yearns for a good, decent European war, where his immense strategic skills might surge to the fore ...
For the moment he's reduced to pounding out columns for the reptiles, but what if he was employed pounding out columns to reduce the enemies of the Xian west to rubble?
The reptiles interrupted the bromancer's war gaming with a remarkably pointless illustration, and so must the pond ...
But soft, readers of the bromancer expect a doozy at some point in the read, and sure enough there comes one in the next gobbet ...
Donald Trump, for all his sins? The mango Mussolini actually tried to orchestrate a coup, he actually actively tried to become one of those authoritarian dictators he so actively admired, whether fawning over Xi, Putin, or that North Korean loon ...
There's no keeping track of the many sins and stupidities of the bromancer, but luckily it's the last gobbet, featuring at the start another particularly pointless illustration ...
And there in a nutshell is the Opus Dei in the self-flagellating bromancer. "Never in its history more decadent, lazy, self-indulgent, narcissistic"?
If the bromancer wants to live in Sparta, then he can piss off to a regime that most closely resembles the bromancer's Spartan ideals.
Forgive the pond if it self-indulgently and in a most decadent way, enjoys the paranoid hysteria of the reptiles ... whereby to defeat a fascistic authoritarian regime, you must become an authoritarian fascist of the mango Mussolini kind ...
Hasn't the bromancer noticed what's been going down in the United States, with the book burnings and bannings, and the demonising and disenfranchising of minorities, and sundry other signs and portents of authoritarians on the march? And all provoked and pushed on by the far right antics of News Corp ...
And so to a change of pace, because that closure of a coal plant caught beefy boofhead Angus by surprise - who could believe operators of coal fired plants would take talk of climate science seriously? - and so the reptiles deployed Lloydie of the Amazon to respond to the crisis ...
Alas and alack, Lloydie of the Amazon also thinks more words is the best way to deal with the crisis, but at least the pond can promise a couple of splendid, mind-bending illustrations ...
Actually if the pond might be so bold, and a tad picky, the same lesson wasn't learned from Texas. What was learned from Texas is that if you hire dickhead Republicans as Governors, you'll end up with an isolated grid that's completely useless when you happen to be confronted by a weather event. And in California you might learn that Enron isn't necessarily your friend.
But the pond must move on, even as it was moved to tears by that shot of a forlorn, unloved coal-fired power station. The pond could hear the reptiles chanting, in their Lord of the Flies way, burn, planet, burn, keep the coal fires burning, burn baby burn ...
Frankly that illustration was astonishing, and the good news is that the reptiles have another in store that is even more excellent, and that thought should surely keep the most jaded reader plowing on through Lloydie of the Amazon's saucy doubts and fears ...
Say what? Has Lloydie of the Amazon been reduced to parroting what ENA says? It seems so, and it would be a sad day for the pond, except for the splendid illustration in the next gobbet ...
Look no further?
But there were no actual links, because the reptiles don't want their readers escaping their clutches even for a nanosecond. It's real Ancient Mariner stuff, this dwelling in reptile la la land, and if you're going to get idle chatter about climate activists and various enthusiastic enablers, damn it, you'll get it in the lizard Oz ...
And so to the Saturday mountain that is always there, and must be climbed, the Everest of "Ned", and yes, it's as long as nattering "Ned" usually is, and full of the usual hand-wringing and sighing at the sky, and a little of Chicken Little running about to add spice to the stwe, and yet the pond must present it, although with a warning ...
You see, the splash seemed to promise a spanking for SloMo ...
A huge tactical mistake? Ah, but you see how even in the splash, "Ned" immediately switched to both siderism, with talk of the high-risk strategy backfiring on both sides ... and by the end, he'll manage a complete switcheroo - spoiler alert - wherein brand Albo is in mortal peril ...
Say what? A huge tactical mistake, consumed by panic, a classic blunder, outsmarted? Lizard Oz readers will have to endure a little more of this, before "Ned" rightly turns his gimlet eye (the one for boring holes, not the cocktail) on Albo ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, what's that doing in the lizard Oz, and in a "Ned" piece above all?
Oh wait, of course, it's not a send-up, there's no irony, it's a call to arms, because the square has broken, and the gatling jammed, and there must be a call to arms, so that we can all play up and play the game ...
Yet more heresy?! Surely the tide must turn soon ...
Oh dear, such agitation and worry in "Ned's" voice (whatever did happen to those sonorous podcasts? Are they still happening? Should the pond care?)
First let us forget all that talk about the coalition government and the free trade agreement and Ned's kind words, as featured only recently in the pond ...
Let us forget that ancient childish infatuation, that sense of girlish glee, because there's a new "Ned" reality show in town ...
Ludicrous? But how does "Ned" end his piece?
Yes, the relevant question isn't how this ludicrous posturing might affect the brand of a truly horrible, horrible man, an inveterate liar and hypocrite, and possibly a complete psycho (the pond did enjoy that macro, very handy, the pond will likely use it daily).
Yes, there's a grain of truth embedded in "Ned's" blather about the way that entrenched perceptions based on historical reality drive much of the reptile scribbling ... and so we move from "Ned's" rapture at the China FTA to "Ned's" blather about the damage being done to brand Albo ...
And after all that, it's time for a break, and if not a truly awful chocolate biscuit, then why not an immortal Rowe, with more hearty Rowe breaks here ...
Yes, yes, that works, and the raft metaphor suits ...
Bro: "As goes Ukraine, so goes Taiwan ? As goes Russia, so goes China ?"ReplyDelete
WWG1WGA ?
Indeed, indeed, the pond is in the queue and dammit that macro you supplied to the pond has come in handy ...Delete