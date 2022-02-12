In which the pond can't help noticing the reptiles stoking the flames ...

The pond has, of late, been transfixed by the useful idiots that turn up each morning on Sky News breakfast, to be given a hard time by Kay Burley.
The useful idiots are always tasked with defending the indefensible, namely Boris and whatever his antic for the previous day was ...
It's not as much fun as reading a Marina Hyde column on bad coppers, and the pond can usually only take a minute or two before averting the eyes and waiting for the potted summary that will follow, but it's a reminder of how useful it is to have usefully useless idiots to hand ...
That's why the pond has broken its golden reptile rule, and allowed a useful idiot to begin the weekend's proceedings ...
You see? Sending the Stoker out to stoke the flames was such a splendid strategy, how could the pond resist it?
Such a usefully useless idiot, ably defending a truly horrible, horrible man and an incompetent clod to boot, who thought he had a useful wedge, until he managed somehow to stick the wedge up his own bum and didn't know how to extricate it ... but do go on, useful idiot ...
Um, exactly why do governments spend taxpayer dollars on fundamentalist Xian schools (and fundamentalist Islamic ones as well) preaching creationism, and sundry other forms of loonacy? What sort of government propped-up marketplace is that?
Never mind, wrap it up, useful idiot ...
Naturally in these troubled times, the pond looked around for a response from the reptiles and came up with our Gracie ...
By golly, the pond has developed a taste for our transformed Gracie. The pond is uncertain how the transformation came about - was it gift-wrapped with the name change? - but it makes a pleasant contrast to the Stoker ably stoking the fires of stupidity ...
Sorry, the pond does apologise for that snap. In the golden days of reptile artwork, the reptiles would have served up a graphic showing a shield, a sword, and perhaps a dragon, but those days are gone ... as we move to the last short gobbet of rebuttal ...
Oh come on Gracie, the entire point has been to make certain children feel unwanted, unwelcomed, harassed and discriminated against. If you can't consign a child to eternal hell and ravaging hellfire for being gay or trans, how can you make your shakedown racket and Ponzi scheme work? Like any bad popcorn movie, you need a baddy, and all those bloody woke folk keep on shifting the goal posts and insisting you can't caricature or stereotype people, or even offer them a choice of eternal hellfire, purgatory or limbo ...
Never mind, the pond must move on to its usual weekend chore ... and what a hideous climb to the peak of "Ned" it always is ...
Why does the pond do it? Well the pond isn't in it for the hits, but rather to show just how insupportable the reptile business model is when it relies on pompous, portentous folk to blather on at interminable length...
Oops, did the understaffed reptiles just do a repeat of that school shot? Sheesh, it must be hard working in what used to pass as the reptiles' graphics department ...
Oh and sorry, in this interminable episode, the pond forgot to mention, "Ned" will provide convincing proof that he's a jolly good parrot, and will parrot whatever passing Stoker gives him to stoke the flames ... but there's a long climb to go before we reach peak parrot, with much harumphing and parroting along the way, but the pond thought it should mention it now, before any stray reader gives up and goes on with life, as they should ... because if they do the sensible thing, they might not realise we're playing the game of "Stoker says and Ned parrots."
Yes, it's not enough that the government should send out a useful idiot, the reptiles must have useful idiot "Ned" parroting useful idiot Mandy ... (no you can't have a mandy to help get you through it) ...
The pond has actually been in a gentleman's club, a curious experience - ducks on the pond - but for those who've missed the stereotype, surely "Ned" as a stupendous bore with a cigar and a glass of port in hand rabbiting on about something or other will serve as an indication of what it can be like ...
And now to continue the game of "Stoker says and Ned parrots" ...
For anyone who thinks that they're nearing the end of the ride and the endless parroting, sorry, you're plumb stone-cold out of luck ... which is why the pond has shortened its interruptions even more, just so we can get to the end of the ride (sure, it's mixing metaphors with the endless climb, but this is a desperate situation) ...
The reptiles thought so little of their readers' plight that they inserted just one measly, small snap ... they simply couldn't think of ways to alleviate the "Ned" tedium ...
Ah, the Labor party ... the pond had ready that Wilcox cartoon, but that horrible, horrible man was so completely incompetent, the wedge got lost in the water ...
Sorry, sorry, it's a little too late to introduce a visual distraction to help with "Ned" indigestion ... but then what do you expect when keeping the company of a bore and a parrot? Have you seen what a tribe of cockies will do when assaulting a Moreton bay fig?
Sorry, that image of shredded branches and leaves just came to the pond as it thought about the shredding that horrible, horrible man copped last week.
And now to the last of the parroting, and what joy, while it's peak parrot, the end of the climb is in sight, and it's short!
Dear sweet long absent lord, not only did the reptiles offer the Stoker stoking the flames, but then they had a bloody diabolical epic bout of "Ned" regurgitating Stoker stoking the flames, acting like a baby parrot gobbling down a serve of parritch ...
Well after all that, the pond always likes to end on a high note, and the notes usually get high when serving up an immortal Rowe, with more on the menu always to be found here ...
Even better, that reference to Addams allows the pond to run a few Addams' cartoons ...
So, Marina reckons that: "Trust is the very hardest thing to get back, and trust in the police and in politicians is demonstrably nosediving. Both have only themselves to blame."ReplyDelete
But they most assuredly aren't blaming themselves, are they. And any putative public "loss of trust" in the police and politicians is quite evanescent now as it always has been. Neither police nor politicians have ever been genuinely honest and decent throughout history, and nonetheless they never really lose public "trust". Possibly because, in the first place, they never really had it to lose.
Here's Amanda: "It [the "poorly drafted and ill-thought-out amendment"] proclaims that neither they as parents, nor the school who works with them every day, can be expected to act in the interests of the child." Yeah, right, just like all those "interested" parents and hard-working schools ever had any problem with abuse - sexual and other - of children. Nope, never ever happened did it, because of all those parents "who have loved and raised that child from birth" and all those schools that worked with them every day.ReplyDelete