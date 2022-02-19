In which the dog botherer rants into the dead zone void ...

The pond makes no apology for consigning the dog botherer to the dead zone, the witching hour, when only the hardened pond specialist, the most dedicated observers of reptiles will spot the outing ...
The pond made a deal with a geeky nerd regarding the deplorable dog botherer, a phenomenon the geeky nerd had never before observed ...
The reaction was very much like the dog botherer's son ...
Chris Kenny is my dad. On one of the Sky News political analysis programs he hosts, he has replied to the Chaser joke, lamenting that if his children were ever to Google his name in the future, this is the kind of filth we would stumble across.
Heaven forbid.
Kenny is a staunchly neo-conservative, anti-progress, anti-worker defender of the status quo. He is an unrelenting apologist for the Liberal Party. He was one of Alexander Downer’s senior advisers at the time of the Iraq War. He’s been known to argue for stubborn, sightless inaction on climate change. He spits at anyone concerned with such trivialities as gender equality, environmental issues or labour rights from his Twitter account on a daily basis. Recently, he characterised criticism of the lack of women in Tony Abbott’s Cabinet as a continuation of the Left’s “gender wars”. He is a regular and fervent participant in The Australian’s numerous ongoing bully campaigns against those who question its editorial practices and ideological biases. The profoundly irresponsible, dishonest, hate-filled anti-multiculturalist Andrew Bolt has recently referred to Kenny on his blog as “a friend”.
And it’s a jokey picture of a bestial embrace that I should be afraid of discovering online?
What follows is a classic dog botherer rant, and there's nothing more agitating and upsetting than a dog botherer in full dog bothering hysterical flight ... and so the pond perforce had to stand by its deal ...
Right from the get go, it's true to form, with a pontificating prat blathering from his smug, handsomely paid castle about 'leets, and carrying on about Xians, and of course there's all the benefits of climate change ...
Recognising that all this was familiar stuff, the reptiles flung in a snap just to break the monotony ...
That done, it was back to climate science, dog botherer style ...
Excellent stuff, and from an expert climate scientist too ...
Now did anyone mention social media? The dog botherer is an expert on that topic too ... really there isn't a topic on the planet on which the dog botherer isn't an internationally recognised expert ...
Um, the pond will skip that click bait video, too incestuous, and besides there's a lot more that the dog botherer is most expert on ...
Ah yes, the many crimes of the ABC ... and yet ... was it just Clinton operatives, or was there a performative element to be observed?
Links here, as the pond wonders how the Clinton operatives could have been so fiendishly clever as to organise that display, or all the shenanigans that went with it ...
And so to the last gobbet and more wailing and gnashing of teeth in familiar dog botherer style...
What's vastly funny? The notion that the dog botherer is pro-science, pro-intellectual and pro-truth.
In a post-modernist, post-ironic world, what he meant to say is that he's blathering from an increasingly disconnected silo, such a dead zone void that even the pond must press him into isolation for fear of contaminating innocent minds ...
And so to a cartoon celebrating dog botherer thinking, with more to hand here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.