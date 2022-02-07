A shout-out to JM of Joisey ...

Never mind that header, the pond has as more of a connection to New Jersey these days than to mispronouncing New Yorkers of the arrogant kind ...
The pond recently experienced freedumb while blogging and every so often might break loose ... and hence the shout out to Jersey Mike, who for some bizarre reason expressed an interest in the pond's travels ...
Well in that spirit, here's a trip from Melbourne to Sydney just this last weekend...
First stop is Euroea, where you can actually find a good coffee if you look hard and luck in, though you'd never guess it from the sleepy look ...
Next, the pond usually stops at Holbrook, though the town has suffered a decline since the bypass went through...
Oh dear. The pond has a soft spot for the town, not because of the submarine, though that has been tremendously handy when the RAN has needed spare parts ...
It's more the antique vibe and the open spaces ...
Next the pond always stops in Gundagai.
In terms of Sydney and Melbourne, the old town is in the middle of nowhere, and has fallen on hard times, but not as severe as Goldfield in Nevada, and without that real whiff of the past you get when checking out Bodie in California ... but still. what a town ... though you'll have to click on this image to see how that statue ended up in town ...
And then there's the enthusiastic crowds swarming for bible lessons ...
Meanwhile, back in town, crowds swarm in the street ...
Sadly the Niagara Cafe, famous for having PMs as patrons, has been long closed, and nobody has shown any interest in buying what was once a country town tradition ...
Never mind, just soak up the vibe ...
The pond sometimes stops at Yass, which is Tamworth in spirit, and where you can see loons getting ready to turn off the Hume and head to Canberra.
That's around where the pond spotted this already mentioned and celebrated loon on the weekend ...
But the pond ignored the temptation of a swag of Q lovers and didn't really think Trump had won, at least in a universe given to certain rules and regulations and reality checks, and so it pressed on to Goulburn ...
This is the pond's favourite town, and always a good reason to leave the deadly dull Hume highway ... it's as close to Tamworth as Tamworth ... just look at the post office ...
But the pond prefers the side streets and the big park off the main drag, which contains a hothouse so pitiful that the pond prefers not to show it ...
In country towns, the churches always scored the best real estate and hill views ... and as for that park, the pond hid the water feature, because every country town park must have a water feature, preferably not working or GUR...
Sadly Goulburn has lost some of its novelty. It still has the giant merino ram, too well known to mention here, but it lost the pond's favourite sight at the Soldiers' Club, a wall of demonic rams with bonus lighting effect ...
That was actual wall art, long lost ...
And the pond hasn't mentioned the joys of doing little towns, like veering off to a little place called Collector where once you could see this sort of art ...
And then you're in Sydney, at the end of the photo essay, and ready to look at an infallible Pope or three, celebrating the country's glorious leaders ...
The Bungendore Woodworks Gallery is worth a visit.ReplyDelete