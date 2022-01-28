In which the pond sips a Piña Colada while remembering the old days with Dame Slap ...

At the moment, with the pond now out dating in singles bars, searching for a suitable partner to replace the reptiles, there are moments when memories of the pond's times swinging with the reptiles comes back to haunt the pond...
You know the sort of sentimental stuff ... rain and dancing and Piña Coladas, and that sort of shitty song, and every so often the pond will get triggered by a memory ...
Like this double bill in the Graudian this day ...
Back in the day, Jordan was much beloved by Dame Slap (but then she did don the MAGA cap and stride out into the streets of New York to celebrate, and she did think that climate science would be used by the UN to bring on world government by Xmas).
No need for a deep dive ... just look at the headlines ...
Of course back in the days when the pond was dancing with the reptiles, the pond covered Dame Slap's blather about wokeness ...
Her pet was obviously dumb and heading to a freak-out, but how she loved him, in the way that the dog fanciers love Afghan hounds, despite their notorious dumbness ...
So where is that old Dame Slap pet or flame, or what you will, post breakdown and assorted weirdnesses?
Talking to Joe Rogan, or rather spewing a word salad, as celebrated in The Graudian ...
Yes, Dame Slap's pet has been off with Rogan, a bear with self-admittedly no brain, and that puts Dame Slap herself in the same company, a thinker with the depth of a gnat ...
The pond has always believed in the old saw that a pet is a sound reflection of its owner ...
There's no need to go into the enormous stupidity of Peterson ... being certified as a Dame Slap pet is sufficient evidence for that ... and there's no point replicating The Graudian, except to note that it's full of this sort of stuff ...
The pond loved everything about the yarn from go to woe ...
Peterson said that if the climate was “about everything” then “your models aren’t right” because they couldn’t include everything.
But climate scientists have described Peterson’s comments as “stunningly ignorant” and said he had fundamentally misunderstood the concept of climate modelling.
Dr Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales Canberra, said Peterson’s description of how climate models work was fundamentally wrong. While weather forecasts do become less accurate the further out they go, this was a different process to climate modelling.
“He seems to think we model the future climate the same way we do the weather. He sounds intelligent, but he’s completely wrong.
“He has no frickin’ idea,” she said.
The backlash from scientists comes as Spotify removes the music of veteran songwriter Neil Young after the singer issued an ultimatum to the company.
Young was furious at what he described as “misinformation” spread on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast about the Covid-19 pandemic. Rogan’s showhas previously aired claims by a different guest that hospitals are financially incentivised to falsely diagnose deaths as having been caused by Covid-19 and that world leaders had hypnotised the public into supporting vaccines.
“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in a letter to his management.
According to Spotify, which paid US$100m for exclusive rights to Rogan’s podcast in 2020, the platform has 381 million users and 172 million subscribers. Rogan tops the platform’s podcast charts in the UK, USA and Australia.
Dr Gavin Schmidt, a climate modeller and senior adviser at Nasa, said on Twitter: “Guys, for the love of everything holy, please, please, have somebody on who knows what the heck a climate model is!!!”
Schmidt told the Guardian he was reminded of a quote from the famous British statistician George Box.
“Peterson has managed to absorb the first part of George Box’s famous dictum that ‘all models are wrong’ but appears to have not worked out the second part ‘but some are useful’,” Schmidt said.
No wonder they locked the reptiles behind a paywall - it's the only way their favoring of monstrously stupid pets can be hidden from the world ...
Only four stages?
Sorry, we have endless acts of folly ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.