In which the pond has no dog in the fight, and so sends in the Caterist and Killer ...

The reptiles were wildly excited this day, not just by Domicron being over, but by the acquisition of the Aboriginal flag ...
Ken Wyatt was on hand for those with a few shekels to spare for the chairman and son (look at me, I am old, but old fascists are happy), while the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand to celebrate the arrival of reconciliation ...
The pond immediately sprinted past the "indigenous figures" telling the lizard Oz readership that everything was hunky dory to the Caterist himself, and after years of studying the flood waters in quarries, government cash in the paw man, the pond reckons this is by far his best effort ...
The pond just wanted to be able to contrast that opening talk of truth telling, with Pom Caterist's headline... the truth is, this country is bloody lucky to have the Caterist ... and a lot of other Poms like him ... and as for those pesky, difficult blacks, they should wake up every day and count their lucky stars ...
And it went like that for the rest of it ...
The reptiles clearly, in a fit of whimsy, saw the Caterist as reflecting, and so seized the chance to insert a click bait video, though for some reason, it was decided that the notion of 'reflect' needed inverted commas. The pond was puzzled until it saw what passed for reflection and reconciliation in reptile la la land ...
Now pedants will probably want to note that Manning Clark actually wrote a six volume work, and the good news for the Caterist is that he can still pick up the last two volumes in a package deal, but at a very tasty price ...
Tasty for MUP that is, which is probably why the Caterist stayed stuck on four volumes, what with the government cash in the paw not running to such extravagances ...
As for the rest, the pond is just pleased to be told by a Pom everything the pond needs to know, and thanks the reptiles for slipping in that click bait video to remind pesky, difficult, uppity blacks that everything is hunky dory ...
We certainly don't want any of that nonsense that went on in 1988 ...
Just listen to your benevolent massa and feel that swell of humble gratitude ...
How lucky we are to have the Caterist, how blessed, no wonder the federal government showers alms on him, by way of cash in paw ...
Meanwhile, keen eyes will have already noted that the Killer has been out and about this day, and the pond was inclined to take a similar anthropological, observational approach ...
The pond has no dog in this fight, but can't help but notice that Killer and Cucker Tarlson are pretty much aligned and of like mind in this matter.
The Cucker has been at it for some time, as noted in the Daily Beast way back in December ...
There's plenty more in that story if you follow the link, but fair dibs, the pond must make some room for Killer's own valiant effort ...
An excellent effort by the Killer, and no doubt a bottle of premium vodka is travelling from the Russian embassy as the pond types ...
Some have attempted to mock Cucker's love of authoritarians, and dictators, and especially Vlad the impaler, as in this Forbes' story ...
The pond did begin to wonder if there was something in the News Corp water, uniting Cucker and Killer in some kind of X Files hive mind thingie ...
Perhaps the strangest explanation of all this came via MSNBC, though when you think about it, Killer's talk of Catherine the Great makes it seem not so much of a stretch ... and so the pond turned to It's not just Tucker Carlson. The right's soft spot for Putin is also well documented ...
Modesty prevents the pond from proposing that Killer be included in that impressive array.
Besides, the pond has no dog in the fight, and instead is just indulging in a little amateur anthropology, or perhaps sociology ... and now has reached the Killer's final gobbet ...
Indeed, indeed, we must keep open the hope of that war with China by Easter. It'll be so much more fun than taking on the Ruskis ...
We must certainly ignore that outrageous Paul Keating scribbling Herald indulges UK Foreign Secretary's demented remarks on China, though the pond will note that John Menadue's Pearls and Irritations has come on a great deal since it began ...
The pond couldn't help but note these few lines, as a kind of coded message to the Caterist ... as well as giving the Hartcher a good hartchering ...
...it is a measure of how far the Herald has sunk in accommodating Hartcher’s extreme and unworldly positions — especially as they relate to China.
The underlying story is the government’s desperate promotion of Britain as a strategic partner of Australia in a policy of containment of China.
The reality is Britain does not add up to a row of beans when it comes to East Asia. Britain took its main battle fleet out of East Asia in 1904 and finally packed it in with its ‘East of Suez’ policy in the 1970s. And it has never been back.
Britain suffers delusions of grandeur and relevance deprivation. But there they were at Admiralty House kidding the rest of us that their ‘co-operation’ added up to some viable policy.
Australia’s great Foreign ‘non minister’, Marise Payne, supported by the increasingly strident Defence Minister Peter Dutton, standing beside the British Foreign Secretary looking wistfully for Britain’s lost worlds of the 19th and 20th centuries. Really.
Truss would do us all a favour by hightailing it back to her collapsing, disreputable government, leaving Australia to find its own way in Asia.
It's all jolly good fun and it does help the pond take its mind off the current situation at home, as celebrated by Wilcox ...
