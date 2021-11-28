In which the pond starts by nit-picking with Polonius and ends with a splendid serve of Stevo's full blown hysteria, with stops along the way for the Bjorn-again and the Angelical one ...

Henderson has been a fierce critic of ABC journalist Louise Milligan, whose book Cardinal won the Walkley book award.
Titled Cardinal Pell, the Media Pile-On and Collective Guilt, Hendo’s tome is published by the boutique rightwing publisher Connor Court Publishing, which has published books such as Stealing from a Child: The Injustice of ‘Marriage Equality’ by David van Gend and Green Murder by climate skeptic Ian Plimer…
Never mind, on with the nit-picking nitwit ...
Ah the old rats in the ranks routine, but surely Polonius will have to crank up to eleven if he's going to attempt to blame Pinocchio's dismal performance this past week on the rats in the ranks ...
But no, it's time for the usual tepid, torpid history lesson ... as if unity might trump pig iron ...
Oh good old climate science. What company was Polonius keeping with his publisher?
Green Murder by climate skeptic Ian Plimer…
Yeah, that'd be right ... and what an alarming dose of paranoia goes with it ...
Hmm, the pond is beginning to detect an increasing amount of nervousness in the reptile ranks. Rally around the flag boys, form the square. Oh no, the gatling's jammed, and the Colonel dead, and the sand of the desert is sodden red, red with the wreck of a square that broke, and the regiment blinded with woke dust and smoke ...
Perhaps it was wrong of the pond to discount the Keane thesis noted yesterday ... perhaps there is a messiah to hand, a hard man, a boofhead with steel-capped boots, who can sort out the defiance and the internal divisions and give the Speccie mob a clip around the ears ...
But which one? The head or the potato? Or do they mystically merge into a new form?
Luckily, Polonius prattled on for a bit about climate science, which provides a natural segue in to the next item ...
The pond has no idea why the reptiles stay so loyal to the Bjorn-again one, because he hasn't changed his messaging or his thinking this past decade, yet News Corp only recently went through a superficial hour of the woke when it came to climate science ...
There's nothing new to be seen here, just the usual pissing on the planet, but still the pond has to enter it into the record book ...
Now - spoiler alert - everyone knows what comes next and should be able to recite it off by heart. The pond itself has managed to enjoy a lavish lifestyle by living off the bets its won as to whether the lines would appear ...
If the pond could just find and smash that macro on the Bjorn-again one's keyboard, what a service to humanity it would be ...
The pond guesstimates that talk of the wonders of new technology as the solution to everything would diminish by at least 111.13%.
As for the context, here is the full final gobbet ...
Well there was nothing to see there, so the pond naturally did another quick segue, this time to an unhappy Angelic one ...
The reptiles have been all a fizz and a tizz about the new religious suppression laws, a bit like the fizzy sherbet cones the pond used to get at the Dungowan general store for a ha'penny, now freely available again, with quite a bit of competition between Aldi and Coles ...
But enough of memory lane when tykes and proddies could enjoy freedom to speak their religion: Catholic dog, sitting on a log, eating maggots out of a frog, or proddy dogs, god didn't love them enough to make them Catholic ...
Uh oh, this is sounding ominous, and all because a few wretched progressives thought they might love their own kind. What happened to the good old days when they might be tossed off a cliff or thrown into the Torrens as a way of expressing Xian love?
Well so much for contracts in the world of the Angelic one. It seems if you don't like a contract you've signed with an employer, then you can just ignore it and carry on regardless, with the expectation that there will be no consequences whatsoever ...
Oh it's a sweet deal, though the pond suggests that if you should happen to go the grope in an office or send a dick snap, you might regret following the Angelic one's advice ... there might just be a clause in the contract some fuddy duddy employer will drag out ...
Poor old SloMo harried by both the woke and fundamentalist tykes, and the fundie tykes winning the argument by comparing the marketing man to Mao ... though it was disappointing not to hear the Stasi and the SS invoked in the same breath ... nor, as we're speaking of religious tsars, any mention of the Pope and the Catholic church's splendid Index Librorum Prohibitorum, which surely set the gold standard for deciding what and what isn't soundly religious...
And so to a final offering.
Usually the pond would stop at three, much like the Ancient Mariner, but the pond is in the mood for a full-on reptile rant, and foreshadowed this rant yesterday, and it would not be right or proper to fail to deliver on the promise ...
Stevo, comrade Dan, punching bags, Stevo punching away, what more could anyone want on a meditative Sunday?
Beethoven? The pond really doesn't think you can blame the logarithms for having a crack at Beehoven's last ... the logarithms are just doing what a logarithms got to do ...
More disturbing is the way that Stevo seems oblivious to recent news ... which could have been found in the Daily Beast or the Graudian...
Oh fucketty fuck, not the masks. The pond thought that Killer had that bit of turf all to himself in the lizard Oz market ... and not more blather about gold standard Gladys, when Stevo in his very first gobbet seems to have forgotten about how upset he was about the achievements at that gold standard Canberra sheep station ...
There's more than a hint of anti-vaxxer in that gobbet and naturally that made the pond look around for some good news, and found it at C and L here ...
First to start with the spoiler ...
And then the text ...
It has to be said that there's a morbid fascination to be found visiting sorryantivaxxer.com ...
It reminds the pond of an uncle who during the holidays used to drag everyone around cemeteries to inspect gravestones, causes of death, years lived, and such like.
In later life, he turned into a hermit, and saw very few people, arguing with family members, and eventually dying alone ... they didn't find his body for a couple of days, and only then because the neighbours raised the alarm...
So it goes ...
Really, really fucking weird, and it certainly puts Killer Creighton in his place...
Poor old Killer couldn't manage that level of hyperventilating hysteria.
Personally speaking, having recently attended a Covid-inspired funeral service, the pond is grateful that this country decided not to follow the insanity abroad in the United States, and remarkably showed more competence - largely thanks to the states - than Boris or many European countries.
There's nothing that beats living as a lifestyle choice ... and being deeply conservative, the pond is in favour of a conservative approach to living.
You won't find the pond breaking stop signs, driving on the wrong side of the road, refusing to wear a seat belt, or tearing off a mask, and crying freedumb or death ... in fact, perhaps the most dangerous thing the pond does is read the likes of Stevo, because you never know when dementia might take a grip and you find yourself thinking he's sounding sensible.
Next thing you know you're out in the back yard howling at the moon ...
A full, A grade, certifiable loon, full of rhetorical flourishes of the adolescent kind, and surely a fitting way to end a Sunday meditation.
The pond devoured too many cartoons yesterday, but here's one for Stevo ...
And here's TT, with more at Daily Kos here ... and the spirit of Stevo is at one with these many splendoured freedumb fighters ...
