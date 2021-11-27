In which the bromancer, the dog botherer and "Ned" go into a pub, and never shut up ...

The pond was on high alert, though not necessarily alarmed ...
The Keane one at Crikey had issued this "watch the reptiles" alert yesterday in relation to the mutton Dutton and his barely concealed ambitions...
A bat-signal from the reptiles?
The tree killer edition seemed to bode well for signs and portents, with the brave warrior Mr Potato Head firing a shot across the bow ...
But there seemed to be mixed signals in the digital edition ...
The mutton Dutton was still top of the page, but the dog botherer was also there, insisting that our very own Pinocchio was still kicking goals ...
As always in a crisis, the pond first turned to the bromancer, seemingly celebrating Mr Potato Head's wise words ...
It was a good start, that snap of a ranting dictator, the new emperor, and not afraid to use his power on domestic and foreign enemies. Who wouldn't turn to a saviour of the mutton Dutton kind when confronted by such a fearsome, terrifying sight?
Hmmm, an historic speech, disciplined, balanced, unanswerable in its logic, nearly pitch-perfect in tone, and not his fault that there's a glaring gap ...
Need the pond say more? Surely we have a winner ...
And so to the fine print, and here the pond should warn that the bromancer was on song and shrieked at some great length ...
Ah, those wretched tanks. The pond should have known there'd be a few flies in the bromancer's ointment, and it seems that the mutton Dutton failed to give the right response ...
Still, with a bit of bromancer coaching, might he not make the grade?
There you go ... we now have a new dating system. BD and AD, and while we're at the moment in the "before Dutton" phase, how long before the anointed one, the new messiah helps us to AD? A new awareness ...
At this point, the pond should note that the reptiles inserted a click video featuring words from the new messiah, and while the pond has neutered it, still the key point in the chyron is worth noting ...
Would you like to know more? Sorry, the pond has much more bromancer business to follow ...
At this point the pond was deeply shocked. Fancy withholding strategic information from Australia's top general!
How on earth could the bromancer conduct an asymmetrical war without full details? Surely the first stage of any military strategy is to publish details of state of readiness and strength in a national paper of the reptile kind? How else to handle national security? Why the bromancer is still rounding up his resources for his war on China by Xmas, and they're not to the Field Marshall's satisfaction ...
Ah, it's a completely unacceptable mess ... but the mess belongs to? The Morrison government!
Surely with a new messiah in the shape of a potato, and the bromancer as the country's top Generalfeldmarschall, things could improve ...
At the end of it all, the pond was uncertain as to what the entrails were telling it ...
Sure there was a final contemptuous flick of the hair at the Morrison government, but there was also a surly, curly tone to that talk of delivering great speeches but not delivering the goods required for the bromancer to start the war with China, and possibly world war three, by Xmas ...
Even worse for the Keane thesis, the dog botherer seemed not to have heard the news, and was busy providing fortifications for the old guard ...
The pond was immediately forced into a defensive posture, feeling the need to apologise at the get go. The pond does whatever it can to avoid leaking more Leak into the mainstream, this being a wretched example of an apple that fell very close to a weirdly warped tree ...
But there it is, and the pond soiled, and no chance to deploy an infallible Pope or an immortal Rowe in response, because we must get on with it ...
Oh wait, there is one infallible Rowe to be found here, which offers some comedy in relation to the bromancer, and should get the dog botherer going ...
That's better, the pond needed that, because there's another long and tedious read in the making ...
It goes without saying that a natural born liar would naturally defend another natural born liar ... the dog botherer after all served time with both Lord Downer and Malware, before infesting Sky News after dark ... but the pond suspects all that righteous talk of the hideousness of personal attacks will soon fly out the window with a personal attack ...
There you go, it takes a really good hater to deliver that talk about the haters hating ... and in the process deliver a really good hating of the Tingle and Ramsey ... look, there's even a snap of the hateful couple, while Mark Latham's name is invoked ...
Clearly the attacks on SloMo have got under the dog botherer's skin, and there's every sign that they're working, but the pond was still waiting for a classic reptile sign that the dog botherer knew how to hate, and sure enough it finally came ...
Oh how the reptiles love to hate, how they love their punching bags ... and how they love that snap.
In fact, they loved it so much, that it featured at the top of another story ... and what do you know, for the dog botherer illustration, they clipped out the reference to the much feared and loathed comrade Dan ... a lovely punching bag for the reptiles' personal attacks ...
More of that anon, perhaps in the pond's Sunday meditation ... because for the moment, the pond must wrap up the hater delivering a jolly good hating ...
Yep, the reptiles are in a right royal pickle. It would take the pond all day to unpick all the scares in that final gobbet of the DBScare campaign, and unfortunately there's still a labour of Hercules to go ...
All the pond can note is that it seems that the reptiles, or at least the dog botherer, are going to stick by their Pinocchio, and the mutton Dutton will have to wait his turn ...
The pond sometimes wonders why it keeps on climbing the "Ned" Everest, but the simplest answer is because it's there ...
The pond could dress it up as a grand labour ... but it's all just in a day's work ...
(1) the slaying of the Nemean bromancer, whose skin she thereafter wore; (2) the slaying of the nine-headed dog bothering Hydra of Lerna; (3) the capture of the elusive "Ned" (or stag) of Arcadian reptile la la land …
So it's on with the hunt or the climb or whatever, but rest assured, it will be excessively long and tedious, and there will be no pause for the weak ...
An appeal to a higher order? Even before the blather begins the pond couldn't resist throwing in a cartoon ...
That might be an inspiration to some, but the pond must settle ... this is a long, winding, and tortured road, with the usual "Ned" handwringing and Chicken Little sighing at the sky ...
Of fuck it, full overblown portentous prose ... no doubt ripe for a "Ned" podcast, but the pond felt the need for another cartoon ...
WWJD?
He'd read "Ned" so he could finally understand the folly of all that nonsense he started long ago ... and clearly the reptiles felt the same because they slipped in a stained glass window joke ... back to the days of the cult masters when impostors of the leaking kind were just a dream, or a nightmare ...
Indeed, indeed ...
Okey dokey, time to settle down and do some hard yards, with a bit of bothsiderism, skewed mightily towards SloMo ...
This might suggest he might be a barking mad fundamentalist Xian, with the barking mad reptiles of the Catholic Boys' Daily fully on side ...
Indeed, indeed ...
Sorry, it should have been an educational institution ... but the pond has been shedding tears of blood for the unjust persecution of all those Xians out there, whose only crime is to cast the unrepentant into an eternity of hellfire, and perhaps while in the land of the living, deliver unto them the odd persecution or shunning or shaming or whatever ...
What religion says disability is caused by the devil?
Pardon the pond's French, but what a fuckwit. This, here, in passing, in a paper about the treatment of the disabled in Kenya ...
Yes, everyone knows that disability is caused by God, as a just and righteous punishment for the wicked ... and don't get the pond started on sodomy and such like ... but soon enough the pond will be able to smite and smote mightily, all thanks to the marketing man ...
Phew, the pond was lucky that it only cracked a little right at the end of the journey, and now there's just one short gobbet to go, and they said that cartoons couldn't help the pond get through a scaling of the "Ned" Everest ...
The pond usually likes to give Kudelka a day's grace before referencing the Saturday Paper here ...but this is an extreme emergency, and the pond, having sinned mightily with impure thoughts and deeds and much reading of the reptiles, wants to redeem itself ... wants to celebrate the reptile saviour in action ...
That's going to leave the pond short of cartoons for its Sunday meditation, but as they say, tomorrow is another day ...
