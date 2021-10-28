Why settle for petulant Peta when you have the likes of the bromancer, beefy boofhead Angus and the lizard Oz editorialist on parade...

And there you have it in a nutshell from an expert climate science denialist. It's all complete bullshit, or horseshit, if you prefer ...
It makes the pond's reading of Crikey redundant ...
Could the pond submit the "completely implausible" plan? And give credit where credit is due. Or perhaps it could be called the "of course, we don't know when or what they they will be" plan ...
What about the "bullshit data" plan? After all, we know it's not bullshit data performance that counts, it's the bromancer's announcement of bullshit data, like that magical 20%, because if you tell a lie often enough, as the mango Mussolini has ably demonstrated, the reptiles will believe ...
Come on Crikey, show the bromancer some respect ... to be a Catholic you have to be deeply cynical, as a way of believing in and celebrating the completely implausible, and our bromancer is a top tyke ... so on we go ...
Is the bromancer done with blaming everyone else? Of course not, it makes for an excellent distraction, but the pond must pause to note the "save the moos" aspect of the current completely implausible plan ... at the top of the digital page as an EXCLUSIVE, but also front and centre in the tree killer edition ...
The chance to joke about sacred cows?
Irresistible, take that Hindus ... and now back to blaming everyone else, though to quote the bromancer, Australia's debate is drenched in unreality.
The very notion that News Corp's lizard Oz columnists give a flying fuck about the planet or climate science or impending disaster is to put it mildly, completely implausible ...
After all that, why not celebrate with a Wilcox? Celebrating a ringing declaration ...
What else? Well as usual the pond took a look to see what it was missing ...
Excellent, the bouffant one blaming Albo, and """ Mike having a go at comrade Dan ... but why go for the bouffant one's arse licking, when the arse himself, beefy boofhead Angus, is on reptile parade duties?
More moo cows, and looking a damned sight more intelligent than beefy boofhead Angus blathering about the Australian way ...
Now before we get started with the beefy boofhead, still searching for an explanation for his letter to Clover, the pond should note that most in the coalition carry some sort of climate science denialist burden.
In the case of SloMo, it was his parliament performance, clutching a lump of his true love, sweet innocent virginal dinkum clean Oz coal ...
In the case of the beefy boofhead, there are too many hidden scandals to recount here, skeletons buried all over the farm and in the outback, but on the surface and visible to all, there was his deep and undying hatred of windmills ...
Well the pond won't link to this site ...
But it will link to this AFR story, home of dear Prudence, always hoping to come out to play with the vulgar riff raff, in the hope the paywall won't kick in, but just in case, a few highlights ...
And so on and on and on ... happy?
Okay, time to get on with the latest emission, behind the Chairman's paywall so that taxpayers must flick the Chairman a shekel to discover the latest coalition thoughts and prayers ...
Much as might be expected, but the pond must admit it was disappointed in the text.
After all, the header had referred to "the Australian way" and the pond had hoped for more flag-waving of the dinkum clean coal kind when all we got was dinkum clean pure methane...
So there was no help from the beefy Angus as to how the pond might segue to an infallible Pope celebrating the Australian way ...
Ah yes, and now back to more of the Australian way ...
It's all prime beefy Angus boofhead bullshit of course, or so the bromancer told the pond, and in the case of beefy Angus with a lavish dose of rich irony and consummate cynicism ... here, have a wind farm with that, or at least another Wilcox ...
And so to a final word from the lizard Oz editorialist .... naturally berating the inner city 'leet, because - please trust the pond on this - Surry Hills is really, truly way out west, almost as west as beyond the black stump ...
Yes, no need to worry, and certainly no need to get windy. Just sit back and let the boffins and the nerds take care of it, and before you know it, problem solved ...
Is it the Australian way to imagine that imaginary friends might come up with imaginary solutions, perhaps by Xmas?
Of course it is ...
Meanwhile, over to Crikey celebrating the country party for its usual Hamletian play on words ...
And now back to the lizard Oz editorialist, closing out with an explanation of how you could trust the nerds and boffins to produce technological gee whiz fixes, but you certainly couldn't trust them to do modelling ...
But above all, unrepentant reptile bullshit of the lizard Oz kind will always trump whatever science might be doing the rounds ...
And so to end with the Rowe of the day, with more Rowe to begin the day here ...
Not to put too fine a point on it, but the pond wonders if Rowe might not have mangled his movie references ... though in the end, there's a certain resemblance ...
Oh heck, a little Strauss if you will, maestro, because the monkeys are on the march ... and we now how the monkey franchise ended ... "You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!"
Put it another way, "take your stinking claws off me, you damned dirty boofhead reptile!"
