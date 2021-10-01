The onion muncher vivant and the lizard Oz editorialist fully prepared to blame everyone else? Maaate, say no more ...

The pond is at the moment alert, and vigilant, neigh hyper-vigilant, ready to be alarmed by the slightest sign of reptile heresy ...
What with nattering "Ned" dubbing the mango Mussolini a criminal, and the bromancer in a state of abject funk about the subs show, or non-show as the case may be, what other reptile might cross the line?
It's come to a pretty pass when the bromancer gets quoted in an approving way in Crikey!
...Morrison had damaged Australia’s national security with his deception and betrayal of the French, Turnbull said.
As a frequent critic of his successor, and as the man who signed the Naval Group deal with the Macron government, Turnbull could be expected to say such things. But he was followed up by Greg Sheridan in The Australian today. Sheridan explored the inanities of the decision (such as why the British are in the mix), the problems of trying to build the things ourselves, and, most of all, exactly how long Australia could realistically wait for its new generation of submarines to be operational. Sheridan suggests more 2061 than 2040.
Pretty much anyone who’s a significant contributor to this debate is likely to be dead come the 2060s, having left it to another generation to solve the problems created by Morrison’s decision.
But some of the problems identified by Turnbull and Sheridan will need to be addressed a lot earlier — by whoever is prime minister after the next election, be it Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton or Anthony Albanese.
Oh Bernard, Bernard, the mutton Dutton as the solution? Is this where rampant heresy leads us?
The pond was hoping that the hole in the bucket man might provide the answer, draw a solid line in the sand, but alarm bells began to ring even louder, because our Henry was absent, or he was when the pond went to check his contributions tag early in the morning
Had he been banned, or was he simply derelict in his duty? AWOL without a pass from the hall monitor? Whatever, there would be no mud or straw to patch the reptile walls this day, and keep them solid.
It was with a sigh of relief that the pond looked a little more and discovered that the lizard Oz edifice, tattered, shoddy and teetering though it might be, was shored up by the arrival of a saviour...
No, not Sophie getting agitated about the woke rabble. Of course the lizard Oz is in favour of bashing wogs and furriners and slanty eyes and all that, and then settling back for a fish and chips fry ... so that could be left to Sophie, there being no reason for Hansonism to enter the pond.
But the onion muncher's return yet again? The dearly beloved ghost of political days past, a veritable Scrooge wandering the corridors with a howling and a clanking of chains?
There was another matter entirely. There's nothing like a glorious failure of future past to return to infest future present and future future, and the pond must honour the reptiles and repent for ever doubting them ... how they love their losers, how they stay loyal to them ... what need of our Henry when you might gobble down this?
The use of "real" makes it all the more fun ... because you know, eat an onion and you'll fee the real ...
You see? What need of Pauline when we have the mad monk to berate pesky, difficult furriners? Who else could remind us that 'woke' is just a wretched modern invention, and in the golden days, all the talk was of the "black-armband brigade" ...
As for the "sustainability perspective", who wants sustainability when we can loot, rape and pillage the planet like an out of control English policeman, and not worry about it in the slightest, because why worry, in 2050 the rapture will arrive and genuine believers will be snatched up ...
Oh the pond was vastly relieved, and feeling right at home as the old team got back together, and showed the way forward ... go Team Australia, yay team, gadzooks, odd bodkins, foreskins, mushrooms calling from a plane, and such like ...
Yes, yes, a coal-fired power plant. And instead of all this modern moaning about the fully woke, a moan about "political correctness" ...
Why just this day there was an attempt at political correctness in the lizard Oz ...
Ah yes, the proven, effective, wondrous ploy of carbon-capture and storage, so that the pillaging might go on in an untroubled way ...
Meanwhile ...
And so on to a last gobbet from the onion muncher in full rhetorical flight ...
The Hawke-Howard era? But what about the era of munching onions? Oh please, no modesty, what a tremendous program, making it completely unnecessary for the current useless mob to seek out advice from the always helpful Rowe, always on hand with advice here ...
At least he's still got his swollen balls ... but all that said and read, the pond remains shattered by the absence of the hole in the bucket man, and more than a little suspicious. Sure, they dragged the onion muncher from the grave of the musty past to remind us of his glorious legacy and possible future glorious paths to trudge, but what of the rest?
What a bunch of drop-kicks and no hopers. The Swiss bank account man on the Pauline train?
Sob and sigh, how the hole in the bucket man is missed. Oh sure there was Fergo at the top of the page, doing the usual, putting the boot into comrade Dan ...
But there was a hint of panic in both the tree killer edition and the top of the digital page ...
But wasn't this what Killer and Ron wanted? Cry freedumb, and let the killing fields catch fire, and soon enough we might be as free as freedumb loving Florida ...
Oh dear, not freedumb and go full Florida in the run up to an election?
Luckily the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand to place the blame on the right folk ... the bloody useless hospitals, and the bloody useless states ...
Remember, Scotty from marketing doesn't hold a hose or insert an IV ...
Frustration among the states. Well that's nothing new ...
... and what's all this idle talk of SloMo being expected to deploy an IV or insert a catheter? How unseemly.
With the help of the reptiles, we might still achieve Florida freedumb ...
Indeed, indeed, and please, let not one of them ask whether Scotty from marketing has squandered any opportunity about anything at all in the run-up to the election ...
And so to the infallible Pope for the day ... maaate, how good is the leadership, go Sharkies ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.