Just another day among the coal-loving revanchist reptiles, with nattering "Ned" leading the way ...

Yes, yes, the pond saw it, and even visited the site, and last the pond checked, Mr Kelly was still a massive fuckhead calling for memes, but the pond doesn't know if it was actually Mr Kelly's site, never having visited it, and besides the pond isn't into pranks and hacks, it's as serious a site as attending to the bloviations of pompous, portentous reptiles of the "Ned" kind will allow ...
And what do you know, he was at it again today, with simplistic Simon right beside him, celebrating a "sensible approach", and over on the left (the metaphorical lizard Oz left that is, in the digital edition) a speaking in tongues, a laying on of hands miracle, was unfolding ... because we're betting it all on the red, the black, or the suddenly greenie ...
Now he's holding up a report? What happened to the good old days?
That's better, that's more like it, that's more relaxing. Why can't the reptiles dig up a decent snap?
Meanwhile, if the pond might wander away from the reptiles for a second, over at Crikey (paywall affected, but that's where the hot links are)...
Yes, grifters never stop grifting, and so to "Ned" ...
Oh sheesh, there we go again. Speaking in tongues to imaginary friends, lifting up the hand, but what happened to that beloved old friend of yore? Can't the reptiles dig up a decent snap while we all croon along to Barb's celebration of mammaries?
Gone, but not forgotten, and okay, the pond will finally get around to a "Ned" gobbet ...
Yes, yes, if you want anyone to understand the zeitgeist, it's "Ned". He's fully wired, he's in touch with vulgar youff, he vibrates to the vibrations of a vibrating nation, he groks us all, and such is his glowing incandescent awareness, he might even have liked the latest incarnation of Dune ...
And then doggone it, he goes and ruins it all, by talking of idle, wretched fantasies ... and we all know what that means, someone should get booted off the island ...
The Australian way? More of that anon, thanks to the infallible Pope ...
Meanwhile, say what "Ned" about the dastardly Clive?
Did the pond see the reptiles cynically pocketing cash in the claw from Clive?
Well, yes, but there's no need to go back to Tuesday to see that cynical depravity in action. It's been an ongoing feast of cash in the reptile claw depravity, and it's there on the stairs again today, and so long as the cash keeps rolling, the reptiles certainly don't want it to go away ...
A rag with an inclination to respectability would tell Clive to fuck off, but not the lizard Oz. After all, Clive's just channeling what the rag has been saying for decades ...
Uh huh. And if the pond might get with the "Ned" vibe, and grok him short ...
So the planet is fucked, and we'll go on playing a splendid role in the fucking ...
What else was there on view today?
The pond likes to at least note what it's missing, and the Swiss bank account man feeling gold standard Gladys' pain is probably rich comedy for those with a taste for Gold Coast irony ... much as Mirko's suffering might be enjoyed by some, but for the pond that lizard Oz blather about 'Heroic' Australia took the cake.
Why the inverted commas? Could it be that it's just bullshit and a con, and so inverted commas were needed to indicate that the lizard Oz editorialist was in on the joke?
Uh huh, it's all bullshit.
The pond could feel an excremental Rowe coming on, as it often finds here ...
No doubt beefy boofhead Angus and his mates will make out like technology bandits ... just as they've managed in the past, with some fine looting and rorting.
No doubt from certain perspectives that's an heroic thing, but all the pond can smell is a boondoggle ... with the stench emanating from under the kilts and wafting into the lizard Oz editorialist's rhetoric ...
Actions speak louder than words? Uh huh, but fondly remembered pictures speak louder than faux actions and heaps of Australian way bullshit ...
But then being a marketing man who expects punters to have short memories is probably part of the Australian way zeitgeist ...
And so as a bonus to poor Dame Slap ... and the pond uses the word "poor" because this day the princess is suffering ...
How can people be so cruel
Easy to be hard
Easy to be cold
How can people have no feelings
How can they ignore their friends
Easy to be proud
Easy to say no
And especially people
Who care about strangers
Who care about evil
And social injustice
Do you only
Care about the bleeding crowd?
How about a needing friend?
I need a friend
What happened to the Dame Slap that strode out into that New York night, wearing a MAGA cap, and cheering the election of a not so crypto coup-loving fascist?
But we're not supposed to remember such things ...
Remember that reptile campaign to drive a woman out of the country, which ironically reached some kind of peak fear and loathing on 2GB in the shape of I'd be tempted to run over Yassmin Abdel-Magied, commentator says ... (Graudian)
But back in 2017, Dame Slap was also on the radio, calling for a little blood-letting or at least a decent fund-letting, as you can find here ...
But why should the pond pretend to be surprised?
Dame Slap has always been a mean person, full of hateful ideas, and always up for a good trolling of the woke and whatever else you've got ... and devotees will surely appreciate the rich irony in the homily that turns up in the next par ...
Call the pond warped if you like - the pond does admit to a certain wobble and lack of alignment and a refusal of the window to fit the frame - but the pond has followed the waspish Dame Slap for years, and she's always dished it out in a hearty, often ugly IPA way ...
Speaking of lies, the pond should note, in its ritual way, Dame Slap's decades long contribution to climate science denialism, which is why you might expect her to feel some sympathy for anti-vaxxers of the Leunig kind ...
Or are we simply dealing with a pious hypocrite of the two faced Janus kind?
It seems Dame Slap has taken to tweeting, another reason to stay off the platform ...
Now just a whiff of that link to explain Dame Slap's righteous indignation ...
And so to the matter of Leunig ... who has always been an anti-vax tosser of the first water ... and just so we know what we're dealing with here ...
Yes, it's another sub-variant of Godwin's Law, cranked up to eleven ... and completely indefensible ...
So naturally the hateful Dame Slap is on hand to defend the indefensible ...
Oh just go don your MAGA cap and head off to Canberra to storm parliament, and leave the pond in peace to enjoy an infallible Pope ... who, it has to be said, seems to understand the joy of being indolent shirkers, full of bullshit, and apt to wag school, and so can celebrate the Australian way ...
