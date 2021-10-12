In which there's the usual groaning and a bright eyed climate cultist put in place by the ever-alert Bolter ...

Just another day at the reptile factory, with Dame Groan groaning away, as she nukes the country and the planet ...
Sorry? There's never sorry in the groaning ... perhaps just a quiet rest in the maze in the peaceful snow ...
Just as the reptiles aren't sorry for that snap ... but it got the show off on the Dampierre derriere right note ...
Sorry, sorry, on with the groaning ... but watch out for the blood in the lift well ...
See the clever wording? In the groaning, it isn't a climate science crisis, it's an energy crisis, and so we need a rational debate about nuking the country ...
Strange, the pond thought we had an abundant supply of dear, sweet, innocent, clean, virginal Oz coal. Suddenly soaring coal prices are ruining everything?
On with the nuking ...
Of course, of course, good old Ridders ... but why should Ridders care about nuking the planet?
He doesn't really accept the climate science, and has been banging on about it for a long time, as with this analysis in the Graudian back in 2015 ... which ended on this jocular note ...
Ah never mind, birds of a nuking feather will flock together for a good groaning...
A good, solid groaning ... and all the more excellent because this sort of FUD is urgently needed in the lizard Oz, what with the wretched display of gormless, spineless, back flipping in the tabloids ...
Of course the usual suspects were impressed ...
Ah, The Betoota Advocate ... always authoritative ... and Junkee ... and who could argue with them?
All this net-zero talk is cheap when the likes of Peta Credlin and Andrew Bolt are still being given huge platforms to spread complete and utter misinformation regarding the same topics Murdoch media now claims to care about.
Well yes, but a lot more too. Who could forget the noble work of the dog botherer, or fail to mention the antics of Rowan Dean?
The miraculous transformation was noted in Media Watch too, as a closing aside, but back at the ranch, it wasn't even a blip ... as the reptiles pondered whether SloMo should come or go, or talk of Michelangelo, or head off to Glasgow, or perhaps share a beer with Barners in the Dungowan pub ...
Ah, it's troubled, difficult times ... no wonder a good old-fashioned nuking seems so attractive ...
50-50? Oh fuck it, not Prince Chuck, it'll send the Bolter into a frenzy ...
Settle Chuck, it's all sorted at News Corp.
Say what, it's like reading a few tabloid headlines and imagining they really mean anything ... except, perhaps, that the future belongs to blondes, or perhaps Prince Andrew?
Talk about headless chooks, but then this is one of the trickier backflips, with an inordinate degree of difficulty ...
In the end, after much agonising in a few fits, the reptiles solved the matter by slipping in another click bait video ...
Some confidence?
Meanwhile, there are possibly a few wondering where is Lloydie of the Amazon when he's most desperately needed?
Sadly our Lloydie seems to be lost in the jungle, so instead the reptiles sent in ancient Troy to pretend someone at the lizard Oz cared ...
Satanic mills? That's the best the lizard Oz could offer its highly trained flock of denialist sheep?
The pond simply couldn't stand it.
Of course the pond could just have gone to the comments littered beneath Troy's piece ...
Weird shit, but all very predictable, and only proving yet again that the carefully cultivated readership are a Titanic not up for an easy turning ...
No, it was too easy, that lesser path ... so instead the pond thought the only way forward was to do a cut and paste, and slip in a little recent Bolter ...
Note the date ... 10th October 2021, one day before the tabloid revelation, and the language, is still the same ... the blather about "warmists", the yearning for coal as salvation ...
Of course it was indirect, a cunning assault on Tim Flannery as a way of undermining the entirety of climate science ... but so long as News Corp employs the likes of the Bolter and Rowan Dean and the dog botherer and all the rest of the denialists, it will be but a sounding brass or tinkling cymbal, or a tinkling Troy ...
Yes, but billy goat, butt, get some Bolter up ya ...
Ah yes, that's more like it, talk of the global warming cult ...
Poor tinkling Troy, apparently in the grip of a cult ...
Um, actually Troy, look behind the arras. You'll find the odd absurd climate denialist in News Corp still ... unchanged in their ways ...
Ah yes, global warming cultists, eyes all shiny. Are your eyes all shiny, ancient Troy?
Oh just fuck off, bring back the dissembling Lloydie of the Amazon, give full weight to the denialists still beavering away, in their columns, in Sky News after dark, in the faithful and loyal comments section, where warmists are routinely roasted ...
Is there an upside to all this nonsense, as the planet fries before a good groaning nuking?
Well luckily the infallible Pope has got nothing to say about the alleged miraculous transformation, and has his mind on other matters ...
... and so has the immortal Rowe ...
... and that'll do the pond, because what else could be said?
Oh that? Get nuked, or nick off ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.