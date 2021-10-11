In which the pond tunes in to a bidding war, cries freedumb with the Caterist, and joins the spruiking Major flogging IPA wares ...

The pond usually doesn't bother with pollies in the lizard Oz, lurking behind the Murdochian paywall and sending their messages out to the chosen ones, loons who thrust their cash into the paws of chairman Rupert, and never mind the poor buggers who might want to know what the pollies are thinking, without helping out the Chairman.
But Bid was out and about this day, clanking her chains, and the pond thought it might be useful to propose a competition - count the lies, distortions, exaggerations, misdirections and stupidities being fed to those who throw their precious cash into the Murdochian coffers ...
Surely a press release would have been more to the point, but then where would a competition to observe the ways of a dissembling Nat be?
Careful stewards of the earth? Well there's a bewdy from dig it up and ship it out Bid ... but let's see if she can keep tacking against the wind ...
Ah yes, the IPA, aka Gina's mob ... and because the pond is easily easily distracted, it was suddenly reminded of the IPA's chairman ...
Good old IPA chairman, what a hoot she is ...
Sorry, sorry, back to the competition ... but sadly just as Bid was really starting to get things going for her base - oh they're big readers of the lizard Oz in the bush, just ask Gina - she fizzled out ...
Yep, the planet's fucked, and the Bid 'spot the porky or pork barrel' competition will surely attract a few entries ...
Meanwhile, the lizard Oz editorialist felt the need to join in ...
Yep, the planet's fucked, and we'll do more than our fair share of fucking it ...
Sadly the pond's attention to Bid and the lizard Oz editorialist put some fair pressure on the pond's space and ability to focus on what the reptiles were saying ... so there must be a few honourable mentions before moving on ...
Dear long absent lord, simplistic Simon suddenly paying attention to Albo? And the Oreo on a lock 'em up campaign?
Well if the Oreo had cried out for a return of the death penalty - hang 'em high, hang 'em hard - the pond might have paid attention to the reformed, recovering feminist, but instead it decided it just had to go with the Caterist cry of freedumb ...
Say what? They stuck a lesser leak, a minor leak, something that might be considered a bit of a drip, just below the Caterist headline? Is that the only way they can get attention paid to his work? Seems that they shoved it everywhere, they even stuck it at the top of the digital page ...
And it's as funny as being hit on the chops with a fish in an elaborate government cash in the paw dance with the man who knows best how flood waters move in quarries ...
Oh it was pitiful, pathetic stuff, and the pond immediately regretted the choice. How much better it would have been to have a good hanging than cry freedumb ... especially as the Caterist can't manage the best of the US cries for freedumb ...
Freedumb hesitancy? Is that the best the Caterist can do? Really, he should learn how to cry freedumb with the best of them ...
Yes there's nothing like clogging up a hospital and wasting medical staff's time, not to mention resources, while crying "Freedumb" ...
But to be fair, there's a strong sense of triumphalism surging through the Caterist's veins ... let's hope, for all our sakes, that he lands on a ladder rather than a snake ... though given his way with flood waters in quarries, the pond was immediately alert and a tad alarmed ...
Indeed, indeed, if only the policies had been left to Sky News after dark, the Murdochians, horse paste, hydroxy and the like ... why, we'd have had the flood waters organised in a trice ...
And so to the last call for freedumb ...
The reckoning is coming? The pond hopes not, but when a fatuous prat blathers about pandemics and flood waters, who knows what reckoning might come? Stay safe, because the reptiles really don't give a flying fuck about safety, not when they can cry freedumb ...
And so to squeeze in the Major, who was at the top of the page this day ... as the reptiles all joined in celebrating freedumb ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, if he handles the state as well as he handles a beer keg...
Never mind, freedumb and squirting kegs it is, and so on with the Major ... who, it turns out, skipped his duties, went AWOL, and refused to serve in the trenches ... so the Major could enjoy his own self-satisfied brand of freedumb, a city man giving the local yokels the benefit of his wisdom, and a lashing of Leak ...
Oh fucketty fuck, not more fucking Bill Leak, from an unapologetic AWOL man at that ... (yes, in the regions they're very snarky about Sydney refugees turning up and bringing their diseases with them to the bush, and poor old Tamworth hasn't been immune, but if you vote for Barners, well really, what can you expect?) .
The IPA again? Fuck, they've got a paw in every lizard enterprise, and suddenly the pond realised it was in a gigantic reptile promo scheme ...
And how about that "try the 1967 referendum for starters"?
You mean we finally recognised that black people were actually human? How generous is that? Put it another way, what a dropkick fuckwit the Major is ...
And now back to more book promotion for the IPA, because it's the reptile way ...
Why on earth should the pond care what Leigh Sales thinks? Per the Major, she's a clueless twit, out of touch, and alien, if not alienated, as everyone at the ABC must be ...
So why's she suddenly the voice of authority? Well as aforeesaid, because the Major is a dropkick fuckwit and never for a minute does he try to reconcile what he's saying with some recognisable version of reality ...
Uh oh ... not that one back again ... but yep, here it comes, the indefensible defending the indefensible ...
Well the pond has carefully disabled that link, because it isn't in the business of promoting the IPA and its products ... and it remains unmoved by the Major's defence of that cartoon.
Try to ignore the offensive content if you can for a moment, and instead focus on the crudity of the representation, the heavy lines and the use of blacks, and the style of the caricature ...
It really is an ugly effort, and it reflects the way that Leak's technique declined in his later years ...
In terms of technique, style and impact, it really isn't that much different to Glover in The Bulletin in 1927 ...
Never mind, just time to finish up with a real cartoonist celebrating freedumb ...
As always, there's more Rowe here, and there's the dancing man at his wiki here ...
