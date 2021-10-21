In which the pond plays the wild bunch game with Dame Slap and a rabbit Warren ...

Every so often, the pond likes to play that game at the start of The Wild Bunch, setting reptile against reptile ...
The pond means no harm by the game, and plays it in the same spirit as Joe picking the wings off flies in On Our Selection ...
But some might not see the pleasure in sadism, and so the pond has left the game until late in the day, where only pond specialists might see it ...
You see, yesterday, Dame Slap was in a ferocious mood, slapping away in a Slappian frenzy above the faraway tree, and yet the pond ignored her ...
Frankly the pond had no interest ... the pond did a quick read, and moved on, but then came Warren the very next day with this ...
The most obvious thing to note is the tendency of the lizard Oz graphics department to indulge in tedious visual clichés, but that's when the pond thought it would be a jolly good thing to set the reptiles against each other.
First, make room for a couple of Dame Slap gobbets ...
It might seem unfair to limit the pond's plunge into the rabbit warren and give Dame Slap all the IPA chairman running, but who do you expect to win when you put a scorpion up against a horde of Slappian ants?
Fuck, another tedious visual cliché, this time credited to iStock, and there are mug punters who pay for this shit?
Never mind, come on down Warren, Dame Slap's had more than a fair go, and more than her fair share of tedious clichés ... will the reptiles help him out with a matching set?
Oh fuck it, it's not fair is it, the reptiles have loaded up Dame Slap with all the best and most tedious visual clichés. She's an iStock winner, how can poor old Warren compete?
Could the pond help him with a completely irrelevant cartoon?
No? Never mind, get on with the game Warren ...
Oh fair go, Warren, slagging off the lizard Oz and its columnists ... you're clearly a fat cat, and so the pond must give Dame Slap the last word ...
Ah yes, there you go, the sting in the IPA scorpion's Labor-hating tail.
What a pity that Dame Slap is more in tune with the ants ... and Leiningen Versus the Ants reminds us of how that played out ...
And so, with the game played, the pond can rest content, and round off with an irrelevant cartoon, leaving others to decide who was the winner in this show-down ...
