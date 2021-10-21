In which the pond answers the question, why bother with petulant Peta when you can always have the bromancer?

The reptiles were talking up a big game at the big end of town, both in the digital and the tree killer edition.
Carbon cuts, they shrieked, but who's that on the top of the tree killer edition, bringing the real reptile news?
Ah yes, the religious zealots on the Glasgow bandwagon ...
How lucky the pond has permanently banned petulant Peta, but in any case why worry, because there's always the bromancer ...
Oh look, a snap of the onion muncher, how right, how appropriate.
Why the onion muncher at this moment?
Come to think of it, why does the pond call the bromancer the bromancer?
For those who came in late to the story, pick up your skull and settle down on the beach, and listen to a joyous tale, a pledge to defeat the religious zealots purporting to be climate scientists, no matter how many generations of bromancers and bromancees it might take ...
Yes, the bromancer and a bromance for the ages, way back in 2013, and it might be outside the paywall for you at The Monthly ...
And so the bromancer and his bromance has haunted the lizard Oz pages ever since ...
As to the how and the why of it, it's a Cardinal Newman sort of thing, don't ask the pond to explain what manly men think and feel and do ... just saturate yourself in the bromancer's bromance, keeping alive the onion muncher's legacy ...
"Absolute rubbish"? What happened to the bromancer's most subtle form of reasoning? "This is nuts" surely covers the matter better ...
Yes, yes, yes, more growth, more dinkum clean Oz coal, fuck the planet, it's the only noble and correct way forward, and so the bromancer and the bromancee remain true to each other ...
At this point, the reptiles weirdly felt the need to stick in an aside, with the bromancer taking to a click bait video to gloat about Covid triumphs in an unseemly way...
This might seem a little unwise, what with the news from the UK ...
But the bromancer has always been inclined to triumphalism and loves his freedumb.
Luckily the pond had an infallible Pope to hand to help celebrate the freedumb...
Sorry, sorry, where was the pond? Ah, that's right, off fucking the planet with the bromancer, and deeply, wildly infatuated with an ongoing bromance, a love that will never die, up there with Cardinal Newman ... just don't ask the pond to explain ...
Of course, of course, a Bjorn-again solution, why didn't the pond think of it ... but to be fair, "maximalist" is a new wrinkle, a new way of dressing up denialism, and a lot more subtle and clever than the usual reptile references to religious zealots.
So how did the denialism go down with the troops, the faithful reptile readership that stumps up actual cash in the paw to Chairman Rupert to get their denialist fill each day?
The pond can only do a short sample, but it seemed to be yet another bromancer triumph ...
Yikes, to use a richly analytical and rational expression, how they love him, how they love their denialism, how the bromancer and petulant Peta cut through all that nonsense about carbon cuts used as reptile window dressing ...
So what else was there in the lizard Oz? Perhaps something below the fold?
Uh huh. The bouffant one spotting the cunning SloMo plan, and simplistic Simon suggesting a sucker punch agenda, and just to make sure, there was Albo, doing his best to support the Chairman's paywall ... good on ya Albo, the chairman appreciates your efforts ...
And somehow that perversely reminded the pond of a recent lizard Oz editorial ...
The pond had wanted to celebrate that outing ever since it returned from the purgatory of the intertubes wilderness ...
Why it's as big and as bold a splash as anything dished out to nattering "Ned" in his prime ... and yet it was just a short and humble read ...
Indeed, indeed, has it ever been better for the planet and for good old dinkum clean innocent virginal Oz coal?
And whaddya know, the reptiles then included a sign that nattering "Ned" was still reading his tomes in a sepulchrous voice, his tremulous tones perhaps evoking fond memories of Vincent Price ...
Good old Barners. What a triumph for the country and the planet, and with the lizard Oz editorialist able to celebrate the victory in the last par ...
Yep, it's all just a matter of domestic politics ... because you know, do three fifths of fuck all until 2030, and we'll all be dead by 2050, and so it'll be vulgar youff that's stiffed, so who cares? Sorry little children, hearken unto the lizard Oz reptiles, and they'll see you done, and if it happens to be a right royal roasting, with a little flooding and sturm und drang, just enjoy your inheritance ...
And speaking of domestic politics, astute readers will have noted that our Gladys was also front and centre on the tree killer edition, and clogging up the top of the reptiles' digital page ...
Such handsome couples, and it gives the pond the chance to close with a Rowe, with more 'always be closing with Rowe' here ...
