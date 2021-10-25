In which Major Mitchell, the Craterist, and the Oreo ply their usual Monday trade ...

The Major was at the top of the lizard Oz digital page this morning, at least for awhile, and provided an opening to the week that was as tedious as it was predictable.
In a routinely majorly way, the Major has chosen the path of the man who looks into a mirror and sees only one eye ...
Or some such thing. The pond is always a bit wonky on its biblical references on a Monday ...
... if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness?
No man, or at least a Major, can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and Chairman Rupert ...
Or some such thing. The pond dimly recollects that mammon might also have been in there somewhere, but never mind, the point is majorly clear ... whenever you read the Major, you are seeing the world through a glass, darkly, and perhaps accompanied by the noises from a sounding brass or a tinkling cymbal ...
Indeed, indeed, and we must thank Sky news after dark, and the likes of Killer Creighton for the splendid work that's been accomplished, and what joy that hydroxy and horse paste has saved the day ... as for gold standard Gladys setting the pace, here, have a shot, or a cartoon ...
But the Major wasn't done with his major burst of triumphalism ... as this morning a splendid deal was announced, though nobody had much of a clue about the details ...
A party? Now it's a party? But there was a certain gloom on the left hand side of the digital Oz ...
Please, don't be alarmed, simplistic simpleton Simon was on hand below the fold to murmur encouraging noises ...
But the pond rarely has the time for cheer leading simpletons, and so headed back to the Major, where everything was for the best in the best of all possible worlds ...
No surprises that the Major sometimes has a memory loss when it comes to his stout-hearted climate science denialism ... and he's been providing rich comedy for decades, as anyone who heads back to Crikey in 2009 will fondly remember ...
And so to a final brief gobbet of majorly bullshit ...
Good old Major. Raise doubts about the reliability and costs of renewables, spread FUD as the Major has done, and hang assorted awards on the wall, then settle back knowing that the Major has done his parrot work for the day ...
Here, have a Kudelka to celebrate the rigorous standards at work in the land, with more Kudelka to celebrate here ....
Good to see that Kudelka, the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe are in the running for a Walkley ... the pond would give them all a gong ...
Meanwhile, other reptiles are tortured by climate science, and naturally the Craterist, keen to crater the planet, is at it again today, and when in doubt, why not turn to an expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries to sort things out?
Eeek, it's a sure sign of the way the cratering wind will blow when the reptiles begin with a shot of a vulgar youff whose demonic shape terrifies the reptiles ... and who, in that cheap pick up from Getty images, seems to be conjuring up fire to rain down on the reptiles ...
Ah yes, the poor lad is terrified, what with the climate process propelling the Murdoch tabloids into a farcical path ...
We must join the Caterist in fighting back, lest the image of News Corp suddenly crater ...
Indeed, indeed, and what's better is that Australia will, apparently, single-handedly invent the technology, because is there anything a dinkum beefy boofhead of the Angus kind can't invent, with a bit of barbed wire and a stocking, including but not limited to figures in a letter to a mayor ...
Never mind, throughout, the Caterist seemed to the pond to be a tad defensive. Like the Major, the Caterist has done much useful work for the coal and oil lobby over the years, and now he had to change his tone, pretending that hitting targets might actually matter and people might need to pay attention, as if anyone in Double Bay had the first clue about reality, unlike a man who lives on cash in paw on the government dime in a nice inner city setting ... but speaks freely of Dalby, in much the same way that he was once psychically connected to flood waters in quarries ...
You see, by some mystical vision, new technologies will arise which will transform everything ... and who knows by 2050, we might have done a terraforming of Mars just like Arnie managed, and everybody will be living there, driving around in their new spice-powered Teslas ... (please don't talk to the pond of Dune, thanks to a copy in the wild, the pond visited that unhappy land of futurist monarchs, royalists, dukes and emperors, and left feeling it had been unfair to David Lynch) ...
Indeed, indeed, though to be fair, people are never more fuckwitted than when they blather on in the lizard Oz about their infallible insights ...
And so to the Oreo, because she too is on about the same topic this day, and if you're not satisfied by the flood water man, then surely what a reformed, recovering feminist has to say about climate science will sooth nerves jangled by the Nats wanting to pretend that they want to leave the Canavan caravan ...
What makes the reformed, recoving feminist's comedy stylings this day such a relief?
Why, she spends endless hours moaning about the greenwashing performed by big corporations ... but we already know about some splendid greenwashing of minds and mouths and keyboards ...
More here, about the ugly record, but let's get back to the reformed, recovering feminist's agitation about greenwashers ...
One thing about being a recovered and reformed feminist is that you can trudge through the valley of News Corp delusion with a smile on your face ... with some gimmick always on hand to help the brand ...
To be fair, the Oreo kept her bleating short this day, though she did her best in the FUD stakes, with China the now standard go to reptile way of distracting from what dinkum, clean, innocent, pure, virginal Oz coal might be up to ...
How many times will the reptiles lead with that bullshit 1.2% figure? Probably until planet is truly and comprehensively fucked ...
It's not as if the data hasn't been around for some time. This report back in 2019 did a few calculations, which happened to include exports ... (here, pdf, might be slow to load).
The figures might be a bit old, but we still sing the same statistical song from the same statistical sheet ...
Was it the Caterist himself who proposed that to be morally superior, you had to have the first clue?
Never mind, after the usual dose of reptile logic has reduced the pond to its usual state of Monday numbness, it was time for a Rowe to celebrate the manure on the road ... with more dung frequently imported from the lizard Oz and ritually heaped high here ...
