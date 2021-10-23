In which the dog botherer nukes the country, the pond suggests candle power to the bromancer, and "Ned's" natter provides the usual climactic Everest closer ...

Of course the pond had already been there before, but it's a useful potted reminder of the real purpose of the dog botherer blathering about nuking zero emissions ... it's to troll the woke.
What are we going to do this weekend, the pond's Pinky asks the dog botherer's Brain? Why the same as we did last weekend, troll the climate science woke ...
You see? It's the dog botherer's standard form - nuking the country is a test, and if you don't get on board, why, it's just political grandstanding.
The pond understands and shares the pain. It's a particularly difficult time for true Murdochian warriors, who shed tears and blood at the denialist barricades for generations, or at least decades. They did heroic, sterling work, and it's tough to expect them to turn on a dime ...
The Weekly Beast also noted the suffering of the Bolter ...
That's why the Weekly Beast is essential reading. It keeps the pond in touch with loons it otherwise couldn't be bothered poking with a barge pole ...
And so back to the DB trolling in good spirits, knowing that the Bolter feels trolled by Twiggy ...
That aside about nuking the indolent blacks in the outback back in the '50s shouldn't distract from the core purpose of this week's exercise ... the dog botherer's desire to nuke his Sky News ratings.
Yes, this entire effort is just a promo, as will be seen at the bottom. Meanwhile, much trolling must be endured from a man who has repeatedly told the world that climate science is a bunch of malarkey ...
It's a fiendish and cunning plan, typical of the Brain's best work with Pinky. Introduce nuking the country as a way of heading to net zero, and you induce a classic case of dog botherer FUD ... and inertia, and inability to act, and meantime, clean, dinkum Oz coal can make out like a bandit.
It used to be that carbon capture and technologies not yet invented were the best way to drum up a decent dose of FUD, but nuking the country is so much better, way better ... now let's bring on a mum to help, because mums know ...
Ah of course, the Canavan caravan. Another climate science denialist wheeled in to blather about ways of achieving net zero, while contending that climate science is a nonsense, and that black coal batters ... sorry, matters ...
And so to end with that plug ...
It goes without saying that the pond won't be watching. Perhaps the Weekly Beast will make note of it, perhaps Crikey will save the pond from the effort of trying to find out what was said. But in any case, the dog botherer has trolled his show, because there's already a goodly dose of 'nuke the country' bullshit on hand in his promo piece, and that's more than enough for the pond.
And so to the bromancer, who had also been mentioned as despairing in those beastly despatches ...
Excellent stuff ...
The pond always suggests to the bromancer that when he gets agitated about News Corp and climate science, he should get out his subs and have a play ...
In the old days the pond used to play in the bath with a candle-powered item and was astonished and delighted to discover that pop pop boats had their own wiki listing ...
But there's a goodly range of therapeutic sub toys with a goodly range of prices ...
A waterproof sub, now there's a thing ... and a windup Nautilus is pricey, but it might be just what the bromancer needs for his therapy sessions.
The alternative is an almost endurable amount of petulant foot stomping and deep unhappiness ... a neurotic obsession, an idée fixe ...
The bromancer's irrational obsession with subs so dominates his columns that it might be thought he has no time or mind for other matters, but relax, the pond is confident that he will manage to slip in a reference to another idée fixe ... climate science and net zero ...
The pond hoped its reference to climate didn't give readers premature hope. We must endure a lot of pop popping in the candle-powered bath before we get to that point ...
Am I being too tough here? Not really, you're just being barking mad in the classic bromancer way, shouting at clouds in patented style ... and with a lot more howling at the moon to come ...
As the pond drinks deep on the bromancer's tears - a drop as astringent and citrusy as a Clare valley riesling - it should be remembered that all this is just a backdrop for the bromancer's real ambitions.
The lad had wanted a war with China, if not by Xmas, then certainly by 2030, and now the chance of a dinkum set-to seems as remote as ... oh yes, it has to be said, as net zero ...
Go on bromancer, show your other pet obsession off ... work it into the grand story ...
There's one thing the pond can agree on ... if we're left to the bromancer's and the dog botherer's devices, there will be tears down the track.
Just look at the way that the dog botherer proudly helped fuck Iraq ... and Pinky, given the delusions of these Brains, fucking the planet will be a doddle, just another stroll in the park, or a play with a candle-powered sub ...
At this point the pond must pause for a break, and not being into Kit-Kats, what better way than a Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Poor old Xian and what does he have on the wall?
Now there's a mystery whose meaning can be brooded over ... talk about refreshing the pond with an apple ...
And so to wrap up by tackling the pond's usual weekend Everest challenge ... an attempt to scale the hand-wringing Chicken Little scribbles of nattering "Ned" ...
Why "Ned"?
First of all, and the best reason... because he's there ...
Secondly, his ability to imitate a headless chook is remarkable, and in its own droll, very dry way, occasionally entertaining ...
Thirdly, donning sackcloth and ashes can be messy, when you can get a goodly dose of wailing and dithering straight from the horse's, or if you will, the "Neddy's" mouth ...
And fourthly the pond is able to reassure punters that there will be no sighting of "Ned's" podcast, wherein "Ned" reads himself to himself ... and to anyone else silly enough to listen, an exercise roughly equivalent to being on a video Zoom chat with Jeffrey Toobin ...
And so bravehearts, let us begin in the usual way at "Ned" base camp ...
And yet, and yet, there's the dog botherer nuking the planet, and the bromancer talking of it all as pointless and meaningless, as futile as ordering a sub ...
Have they turned Republican? Have they no idea what Prince Chuck, and Queen Liz and princely Andrew - sorry, sorry, how did he end up groping his way into the conversation - feel for the planet ...
Did you notice that gem buried in the text? "Having Barnaby Joyce as Nationals leader has been invaluable."
That's why the pond loves the dear old senile sod so ...
Two peas in a coal loving pod, of course that's invaluable ... especially as Barners has been out and about explaining that farmers no longer matter, not up against the good citizens of South Tamworth and Calala lane, and sssh, sweet climate denialist Gina ...
Sweet. See how a little distraction of the ABC kind can help get through "Ned"? Especially as Gina has been out and about of late doing her climate denialist thing and Barners still bends the knee to his beloved ...
Possibly around this point in the Chicken Little hand-wringing hysteria, generating little by way of heat or light or renewable energy, people might be a tad bored and peel off ...
But it gives the pond a chance to offer a few other distractions.
The pond realises that by covering "Ned" it misses out on many good things, but that's why a quick drip in the Crikey refreshment tray can bring reminders of other joys ...
Oh there's a lot more fun to be had with dear Prudence, always ready to come out and play, but it's enough to recharge the pond's batteries and plow on with "Ned" ...
Indeed, indeed. But then he rarely talks about what will really save the planet ... the impending rapture, and in the interim the healing power of the laying on of hands and the speaking in tongues to imaginary friends...
Feeling enervated again? How about that recent report on the doings of Freedom boy's camp?
It might be behind the Crikey paywall, but just a snap of that smirking mug immediately lifts the pond's spirits and it can return to the chicken little handwringing ...
What happened to nuking the country, and nuking the planet? Never mind, a final distraction ...
The pond had already celebrated this, but at the end of the week, it remained a highlight, a comic gem, and it just needed a one liner for the gag to work ...
So good to see that others love the comedy stylings of the Swiss bank account man ...
And there, we've reached the end, with only one "Ned" gobbet to go, and Everest climbed, and the handwringing done for the weekend ...
Did "Ned" just mention the Nationals? Now there's a way to finish on a note of low comedy ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.