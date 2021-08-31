The dog botherer and Killer Creighton, need the pond say more?

Oh dear, they had to interrupt the dog botherer ranting about TDS and Murdochophobia with a clip featuring digital editor Jack Houghton?
Talk about moving from the risible to the tiresome ...
Meanwhile, with the odd exception as feeble cover, it's clear enough to most that Faux Noise long ago got into bed with the Donald, and back in April, there was this report that suggested just how many Donald rats had joined the Faux Noise ship ...
Donald Trump's Top Diplomat Mike Pompeo Joins Fox News As "Contributor"
Fox has hired other members of the Trump orbit in recent months, including his daughter-in-law and campaign advisor Lara Trump and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. (here)
The pond favours the suggestion that the Murdochians in charge became terrified of their audience, or more to the point, terrified of losing ratings and so power, money, and a place at the table, and so willingly pawned their souls ... if such a concept as a soul is allowed in conjunction with the Chairman and his preferred spawn ... and then, what do you know, the dog botherer himself joins in blather about the big lie and election fraud and "legitimate investigation", just to show how expendable souls are in reptile la la land ...
Send in the ninjas, the pond says ...
As for the insurrection, the real point is that it was a manifestation of the Donald's desire to bung on a coup, which were real, even if as inept as a wannabe tinpot dictator and his henchmen might manage ... and yet the insurrection continues, and the insurrectionists continue to carry on and live in hope, and so who knows ...
Meanwhile, the dog botherer resorts to a desperate form of both siderism - much as the pond has little time for the Clintons, there's no evidence that Hillary as loser carried on the way that the Donald did, even more alarming because his psychosis remained armed with the powers of the presidency - but do go on, the pond senses that the reptiles sense that the dog botherer will need another clip to help out ...
Ah it had to be, they sent out the Flint to strike a match ... but luckily the pond refuses to bother with anything other than screen caps ...
How desperate is this? The new Flinty one, and the dog botherer, and jolly Jack, and that's the best they've got?
And so to the last gobbet of pathetic defence, dog botherer style ...
You know, the pond doesn't break Godwin's Law that often, but that defence of the rednecks, fools and dupes reminded the pond, in a decidedly eerie way, of the time when establishment folk and a compliant media decided to side with Herr Hitler, on the peculiar notion that they could control him and use him to deliver what they wanted ...
At the time Herr Hitler managed only 43.9% per cent of the vote, and yet it was enough for what was to follow ... thanks to the enablers and lickspittle fellow travellers ...
Who knows? The big lie might still come to rule the roost, and it'll be thanks to Faux Noise and the GOP and liars of the Murdochian kind ...
As for Sidney Powell? No self-awareness in the dog botherer, no self-awareness at all, and not even a shred of irony from an obviously stupid man bereft of a sensa huma ...
The pond wishes that the dog botherer would get back to some decent climate science denialism, for which he is justly famous, just so the pond could run with some relevant cartoons ...
Ah, the infallible Pope, always being cruel to be kind ...
And speaking of caves, and being locked down, the pond just couldn't resist Killer Creighton's latest offering, not for what Killer had to scribble, but for the chance it offered the pond to run a few interstitials ...
Freedumb?
Only the reptiles could think that a good poster for someone as dumb as the Killer, but here we are talking of freedumb ...
That was at the Graudian.
But how about this in the name of freedumb at the Daily Beast?
There's a hearty serve of your freedumb right there ... but on with the Killer, though the pond hopes he manages to keep his deep Freudian fear of masks under control ...
Oh fucketty fuck, the dog botherer couldn't help himself, he just had to bring up his deep Freudian fear of masks ...
As for the rest, of course Killer is right. If we want the killing fields, and the comedy that goes with it, we should emulate the United States ...
C and L here, and also here for this one ...
But with the Darwin awards already overwhelmed by too many entries from the United States, and the pond's own Herman Cain awards struggling to keep up (just how many conservative radio DJs have carked it while denouncing vaccines and embracing crackpot theories?), the pond could spend a long time away from the Killer ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond enthusiastically supports anyone not wanting to move back. Surely they'd be better off in Florida or Texas, or come to think of it, any southern state where god-fearing Mericuns are showing off their wicked sensa huma (and pandering to Killer's deep Freudian fear of masks) ...
Yes another one from C and L, keen collectors of American comedy, and with a link to the Daily Memphian, for those who, Starship Troopers style, would like to know more...
Meanwhile, perhaps a little sympathy for Wajahat Ali, who embarked on a rant, Don't Negotiate with Trump's Disease-Spreading Zombie Army ... inter alia ...
Hmm, it seems zombies are all the go at the moment.
Alas, the zombies are too late for the Killer death cult ...
He laughed at Killer? What a sensible response. Of course he could have said "I won't kill you, but I don't have to save you," and with a bit of luck, Killer still might manage to emulate a conservative radio DJ ...
Well the pond can live in hope, knowing that if it isn't Killer, then some conservative radio DJ or Kid Rocker will rock up to enter the Herman Cain awards ...
And so to a couple of Wilcox cartoons to end on an up note, with more Wilcox here ...
Epistemological puzzle of the day: how can it be that a position put forward at length by The Oz in 2017 (documented here https://twitter.com/caromeldrum/status/1432294149621907456) is so problematic when put forward by the ABC (and based on the same sources)?ReplyDelete
"If I don't ever mention it again, then it never really happened." Or: "Those who have no memory, have no shame."Delete
"so naturally he'd think voting for a poor person's strutting peackock of a frequently bankrupt con artist dumbass Mussolini was the right thing to do ..."ReplyDelete
Couldn't have put it better myself, DP. In fact, couldn't have put it nearly so well. But it does clearly indicate that showing any amount of informed and rational intelligence gets one nowhere.
So not at all surprising that like so many you have basically abandoned the ABC; it's really a lot like the kids books we read when young: entertaining and even informative for a while, but fairly soon grown out of. But then comes the big, unanswerable question: is there anything to put in their place ?
To which the answer sadly is: no, not really. Because even the other 'nearly half of the human race [aka the American populace]' that doesn't fall for Trump isn't all that much better.
And no, Doggy Bov, Howard never did earn an election victory, just consider how much of a victory he "earned" in 2007 after a term in which the LNP controlled both houses. Just to remind: lost 22 Reps seats in a landslide defeat, including losing his own safe Liberal seat. Yep, that's an achievement to be proud of.