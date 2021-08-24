In which the reptile nest is thoroughly stirred, and shaken, but the pond only has thoughts for the shaken bromancer and the stirred Polonius ...

Wow. Talk about touching a raw nerve ...
The pond suspected that the 4 Corners' story on the dirty digger and his baleful influence on American society might be like poking a stick at the reptile nest ... but who could have guessed the sensitivity, the amount of agitation, the scurrying back and forth?
The reptiles even showed that the program had hit the mark by putting it at the top of the page on the tree killer edition ...
The pond was reminded of that old meme ...
Or "woke" or whatever. In the usual way of hypersensitive reptiles, they can dish it out, but they can't take it ...
The pond prescribes a hearty dose of Ivermectin or perhaps hydroxy or even a chugalug of bleach and a good lie down ...
Yes, the pond watched the show, and thought it mild and forgiving, letting the US kissing cousins get away with murder ... but there was a genuine Saturday matinee hook with a cliffhanger and the promise of another episode next week ... and who knows whether the reptiles will survive a second serving of ABC gruel? Perhaps their tiny dinosaur-sized brains will explode ...
Well the pond isn't in the business of defending the ABC, and meanwhile the bromancer was also at the top of the page and waving the white flag ...
Of course the pond has already been there with the bromancer, citing reams of past columns, with the help of others, as at the dreadful ABC where back in 2011 Jeff Sparrow did a compile under the header One pundit's deadly war: from Afghanistan to Vietnam ...
Oh yes, thanks Mr Sparrow, we get the idea. Once he was a warrior hawk of the first water and now he's earned himself a white feather ...
The pond never thought it would be in the business of handing out white feathers, but here we are, and so disheartened was the brave Murdochian warrior that he had only one gobbet left in him ...
The last person you should ever lie to is yourself?
And yet here's a sampling of a bromancer column, not requiring the excavation of ancient history, something that turned up in the lizard Oz on 27th May 2021 under the header Abandoning Kabul represents all that is Wrong in the West ... (no link, reptile paywall might intrude).
Here's how it started ...
Ah those immortal lines, and in May, mind you: "Are we really expected to believe that even inside the US compound life is so dangerous we must evacuate all our diplomats?"
And before the bromancer finished off with a long brood about how the war in Vietnam was a moral victory against Communism, he offered these insights ...
Yes, back then, only a few months ago, the professional pundit still entered the house of his lord fully justified, but clearly had not a clue about what was to unfold ... and now his reaction is roughly equivalent to being told the truth about Faux Noise, that it's a pox, a pollutant, a blight on humanity, and single-handedly responsible for the dumbing down of the world, accompanied by cries of "freedumb" ... all so that Chairman Rupert and the one in the brood who stayed true to the crypto-fascist vision might keep heading to the bank to stash the loot ...
The pond sensed that it would have to tackle one of the reptiles on this unfolding crisis, but desperately looked around for an alternative ...
Ancient Troy wants an inquiry? The spirit of the cardigan-wearing bureaucrat is strong in this one, because there's no way that such an inquiry would contemplate the role of the reptiles in all that's gone wrong ...
And lo, as if to prove the point, there was Shanners himself, blaming the premiers and Albo, blathering on about "quiet Australians' and celebrating the achievements of the laying on of hands, speaking to imaginary friends in tongues man ...
And there was Dame Groan explaining how mandating jabs would be an IR can of worms, because the reptiles can't bring themselves to the notion that jabs might be a way out of this mess ... better to rally the troops in the street and march against lockdowns, and perhaps have a dose of ivermectin and Sky News after dark ...
All strong and valiant contenders, and yet the pond couldn't resist the notion that the infallible Pope had demolished these efforts with a single image ...
The pond also couldn't get the thought out of its head that it had to tackle one of the reptiles on the matter of the ABC, and, as it to confirm the notion, there was the astonishing sight of Polonius abandoning his weekend post and prattling wildly on a Tuesday ...
Talk about Polonius's worst nightmare incarnated in a dull reptile illustration ... the wicked Neighbour neighing at him ...
Why it sent the lad right off in a frothing, foaming display of righteous indignation ...
Ah Polonius, ever so humble, and at the centre of things ... but that talk of his role in 4 Corners evoked memories of a pdf available at the Sydney Institute celebrating the Polonial wars ...
Well there's the usual Polonial litany, but how weird does it get? Well on the principle that the enemy of your enemy must be your friend, Polonius even finds it in his heart to embrace the orange one, the man who seriously if incoherently attempted to overthrow the result of a presidential election ...
No coherent plan? What about an incoherent one? The orange one never had a single day of coherence for his entire time in office ... and sadly the plans of Chairman Rupert to rule the world have also lurched about and lacked coherence ...
Never mind, as we're talking of coherence, might as well end with a coherent cartoon from the coherent Wilcox, celebrating another pollie deep in the land of reptile coherence ...
