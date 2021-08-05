In which the pond yet again cuts petulant Peta dead, goes Travel + Luxury reefing, and finally after avoiding a trudge with the Tudge, settles on the bromancer ...

This is the day that the pond takes great pleasure in cutting petulant Peta dead ... extending the little finger so to speak.
Just in case there's anyone out there who isn't up on the book of snobs and how to be a snob .....
So what is the pond cutting dead this day?
At this point the pond would usually run a snap of petulant Peta berating the onion muncher or some other minion, as a reminder of the good old days when she helped fuck the country ... but she's being such a mindless moron (please, the pond likes the sound, not the scale of stupidity), it's perhaps more useful to remind the world of the company petulant Peta keeps, thanks to a reader and the Graudian ...
Responsible, informed coverage? You see petulant Peta, if the pond wants moronic stupidity, it can just turn to shamelessly stupid Sharri doing a Tucker ...
As for that allegedly informed coverage, please Graudian, another burst ...
The pond supposes it could go off to the Nine rags to see if the savvy Savva has turned up, but the pond long ago turned on the both siderist rag, and its willingness to offer comfort to loons of the magic water man kind ... so the pond must stick with its field of expertise, the study of the reptiles in their natural Murdochian habitat ... and speaking of that, the pond is reminded of that good news story about the reef that the reptiles offered up alongside petulant Peta ....
Usually this would be the turf of the Riddster ...
Say what? We're now doing science by running a lot of snaps of a happy reef? And then ending up this way ...
That's it? Science by snaps, and oh, it could all be taken out this summer?
In danger? ran the questioning headline, and the answer "all of that could be taken out this summer".
And that's meant to make us all feel reassured that we can head up to the reef and take some happy snaps of sea creatures and coral, and all this fine?
Who was responsible for this drivel?
The pond is glad you asked, because instead of the Riddster, it was put together by ... the Travel + Luxury writer for the lizard Oz ...
What an impeccable set of scientific credentials ...
And so the pond returned to finish off that bit from the prof in the Graudian ...
Forget it prof, the reptiles are in thrall to that orange gibbon, that born liar and Elmer Gantry con man, as celebrated and promoted by chairman Rupert and his minions ...
Speaking of born liars, so what else is to reptile claw that might be used to bolster an admittedly scattered pond posting ...
Tudge? The Tudge trudges out to run that old crap about Zionism?
Well the pond will give the tedious Tudge one thing ... the funniest thing the pond saw on the telly in the past few days was the way that his gears were caught turning over, and he hesitated before plunging into a shameless, bald-faced lie ...
Yep, your blathering bald-faced Tudge is a liar of the first water ... and a completely inept one at that ...
In the old days, he would have been considered a useful idiot, ready to earn his thirty shekels while the cock crowed three times ... but at least this Wilcox catches a whiff of the Tudge style ...
Yes, you too can be a drudge of the Xian or Tudge style ...
And so to the bonus for the day, with the pond retreating to the bromancer, as the pond often does ...
Now the pond should note at the start that the bromancer has often tried to be the sensible reptile on the matter of the virus ...
No defending the indefensible from him, no nonsense about useless drugs, or carrying on about masks and lockdowns in the Killer Creighton manner ... and yet at some point, the pond is sure that the bromancer's mask will slip and will reveal the strange new world the reptiles have devised ...
The bromancer speaks of authority in the vitriolic and hyper-partisan world of reptile delusions? Can the pond have an infallible Pope doughnut to go with that?
Ah, back to some semblance of normalcy thanks to the infallible Pope, do go on bromancer, remind the pond of the reptiles' love of authority ...
Brexit? But Brexit has been a comprehensive dud ... and the pond can't begin to count the number of horror stories emanating from old Blighty ...this is just one ...
And then there are other horror stories all over the Graudian shop ...
Yes, things are grim for the stuck in the rut mob, but the pond must get back to the bromancer trying to sound sensible ... and claiming some authority, in the authoritarian reptile way ...
Florida? Never mind the muppet English mop top, we're talking Ron DeSantis? But, billy goat bromancer, butt, Florida Doctors Think Ron DeSantis Is A National Embarrassment ...
You see? Who needs a petulant Peta when the bromancer is always on hand to provide some entertainment?
Yes, indeed, the reptiles can't wait to begin killing off their aged customers ...
Isn't the bromancer a class act? "Big cultural adjustments"? He means the Bart the, or if you will, Die, reptile readers, die ...
Yes, he hopes you're up to dying and going to live above the clouds with his imaginary friend ...
Ah, another great example of the reptile dreaming, but the pond must now end with an alternative Olympics competition which features some splendid performers, including the trudging Tudge ... (with more competition always to hand thanks to the immortal Rowe here)
"Say what? We're now doing science by running a lot of snaps of a happy reef?ReplyDelete
Reef? What reef? That looks like a snap of an apparently healthy sea turtle on the sandy bottom. Not a coral in sight!