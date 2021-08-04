In which the pond settles for a nodder with "Ned" and a dodder with Blainers ...

All the pond can do is apologise from the get go, for reptile dereliction of duty and shameless lack of interest.
Wednesday is Dame Slap day. That's when the IPA chairman lays out her plans for Gina's mob, frequently offers a litany of complaints, whines and howls at the moon, and sometimes cuffs SloMo around the ears for not being Gina enough ...
But the pond looked and looked, and found no Dame Slap. A Wednesday without Dame Slap? Unendurable, especially in these troubled times.
Maybe she'll turn up later in the day, but then it's too late for the pond.
And what did the reptiles offer up instead? A chance to nod off with "Ned" ...
Yep, the pond's eyes glazed at that one ...
Why that must be better than the pond's own patented elixir ...
... and should the pond ever want to nod off on a Wednesday morning to the dulcet sounds of "Ned", it'll give it a go, and have a listen to the old loon reading his words rather than taking a swig of its favourite syrup ...
But instead, meanwhile, must make alternative preparations ...
... and toothpicks in place, on we go ...
By now the pond was really mad at the reptiles. All this blather and no Dame Slap. Could they make it any worse?
They could, they could ... a click bait video of SloMo, as if the pond needed any more incentive to nod right off with "Ned" ...
All the pond could do was render the paltry offering inert by way of screen cap, and make it really small, while still keeping as part of the pond's record of "Ned's" offering ... you know, ship shape, everything in good order and tidy, before moving on to the next gobbet ... but not before pausing for a Wilcox ...
Yes, that's a nice intro into "Ned's" next line for those parking their cars in their rorted car park before heading off to the local federally funded sports rort ...
Always NSW, but if fool's gold standard Gladys is going to be the test, then can the pond shift to Victoria?
Incidentally, the pond has been advised by a family member that in south Gippsland they're now giving away the lizard Oz for free. Is this true?
Has anybody else seen this phenomenon?
Is the rag now so worthless it's deemed priceless? Might that help explain the yarn in yesterday's Crikey? (paywall)
Sorry, sorry, got distracted again, must finish "Ned" ...
Well Ned's done and dusted, and the pond remained awake enough to look around at other reptile offerings ...
Sorry mate, the pond knows you want to appeal to the reptile readership base, but you lost the pond right there at the 'spot-on' start.
Something happened to Bill when he took that tumble and his lines began to coarsen, and so did his jokes, and there's an end to it, and you can just spot-off ...
What else?
The Swiss bank account man talking about popularity? Pass, and pass too on Shanners, doing a standard reptile offering.
There was nothing for it but a tedious history lesson with Blainers, while the pond shouted into the ether once more at Dame Slap's failure to show ...
Really? Is that the best image the reptiles could turn up to begin a story about the Spanish flu? Really? Aren't we going to have a history lesson?
Okay, okay, that "wear a mask or go to jail" sign should be enough to give Killer Creighton the heebie jeebies, we can move on with the history lesson ...
Sorry, the pond got that wrong, it thought it was going to get a history lesson, but ended up with an ode or perhaps a paean ... though there followed a tremor, a hint that things were not entirely as the poet had hoped ...
Hmmm, what to do? The reptiles thought long and hard about that one, and eureka, realised they had a graph left over and ripe for recycling ...
Troubled by the size? Not to worry, just see above.
The pond only inserts that graph to keep the entire Blainers presentation in order ... and as a painful reminder of those grim words in that Crikey story ...
Instead of investing in its lagging Australian papers and Foxtel/Sky News, or its faltering UK masthead The Sun, the Murdoch clan’s second company is buying a major global oil and gas data reporting website called Oil Price Information Service (OPIS)…
…The latest deal comes as News Corp has started cutting dozens of jobs from its back offices in Australia as part of the revamp of its shared services across the empire. That is being overseen by Damien Eales, the former chief operating officer of News Corp Australia.
As part of its shared graphs across its columnists?
Oh poor old underfunded graphics department, slashed to the bone so that the Chairman can toss his dollars elsewhere ...
Anyone want a free tree killer lizard Oz? The pond understands that a nicely crumpled up rag works terribly well as a fire starter, and they have a need of warming fire in south Gippsland in winter, what with being only a hop and a step away from the Antarctic, thanks to the winds that blow up from the south ...
Sorry, sorry, the pond is bored shitless this morning, and open to almost any distraction, so why not a passing jibe at the rellies and a burning of the lizard Oz, but on we go ...
Xians? Oh indeed, indeed, just a step closer to heaven ...
... though perhaps more to the point and more useful ...
And then at last came an interesting point from Blainers ...
A lot of false and fickle information from hidden followers of the new media?
Oh come now, don't be shy, and better still, don't be full of pompous, delusional, distracting bullshit.
Celebrate the sources, boast how they're not hidden, but parade shamelessly in the public eye ... or at least they did, until they were noticed ...
Blainers kissing cousin with dissemblers, liars and fraudsters, and apparently unaware of it, and was there word in that Graudian piece of the stupendous role played by ACMA? There was, there was ...
Yes, you can blame new media if you're a wilful, obfuscating old historian pandering to reptile hosts, but you can't hide old media and the wretched uselessness of ACMA ...
Now please, aged father William, do finish up. You should have taken to the law, because arguing each case with your wife would have given you the muscular strength in the jaw needed to argue with reptiles for life ... and besides, the pond has Rowe's alternative Olympics to attend ...
Thank the long absent lord, at last and long over time, the meandering nodder in chief and the delusional new media dodderer have left the stage, and it's time for another alternative Olympic event, with other events to be found here ...
