In which the pond returns to the grand old days of a Sunday meditation thanks to the bromancer and prattling Polonius, and never mind an Angelic one heresy ...

After yesterday's tedious reptile guff, what a blessing to be able to report a miracle this day, a fresh breath of stale air, as the bromancer delivers the goods ...
The pond frequently has a hankering for the good old days, when on a Sunday the pond would spend quality time with frock-loving Pellists and angry Sydney Anglicans in search of a complimentary woman to do their bidding (get thee to a kitchen woman and make your man a meal and a drink) ... and lo, the bromancer heard the pond's lamentations, and took pity ...
Now at the get go, the pond should note that the bromancer has an ulterior motive - he has a book to sell - and that header is just a shameless bit of provocative trolling designed to get feminists excited, because who could imagine a more feminist institution than the Catholic church, and who could think there was anything more feminist than a standard bout of Mariolatry, which might also be termed Mariology for those who want to avoid the charge of idolatry ...
Actually the sticking point for the pond is that blather about a virgin birth. The pond usually rabbits on about transubstantiation, and the cheerful way that Catholics literally devour human flesh and drink human blood on a Sunday (or any other day when it's on the menu) - and yes when the pond says literal, it literally means literal for those that truly understand the miracle - but that means the virgin birth never gets a fair shake of the punctured mystical condom ...
And so on here, and there's even more fun to be had here, with some of those examples typical of the lengthy text ...
That's just a few for starters, but the pond was mortified, because in all the fuss, it quite lost sight of the bromancer, who did, after all, set the whole thing in motion ...
Consider the sublime nonsense involved in all this blather about archangels and angels and such like, and yet there was a time when the pond was itself caught up in all this nonsense ...
That catechism the pond took a few pages from awhile ago, in full here, had a swag of prayers devoted to Mariolatry ...
The pond couldn't count the number of times it was required to say those lines, the pond being somewhat of a sinner and a wilful child, and in any case, you had to lie to the priest just to whip up a decent range of modest sins so that the punishment would stop with a dozen Hail Marys ...
But that's just the start of it, with a prayer in the morning and a prayer here and a prayer there and a prayer elsewhere, and always with the Mary, as if there was something about Mary, and no, it isn't that whiff of semen caught in the hair...
Etc., as we used to say about being fucked by a spectral phantasm ... but back to the bromancer Marying away ...
A tip to men. If your wife starts spinning a tale about being fucked by an angel, likely as not, you should check out the angel status of the men in her vicinity ...
It might well be that she's confused an angelic fuck with being fucked by an angel (hint, you might not have been up to doing decently angelic fucks of late).
What astonishes the pond most - there is much to astonish - is that the bromancer is presented by the reptiles of Oz, the alleged leading broadsheet treekilling newspaper of the land, as an expert in foreign affairs, and pretty much anything else going down these days ... and yet here he is, off with the angels and the pixies, and showing a remarkable propensity to believe in imaginary friends of the Santa Claus kind, in a way completely detached from reality ...
The pond shouldn't be surprised. This is what happens when you grow up being made to recite by rote a book full of nonsense ...
Is this deeply weird shit, or what? And the pond says this knowing that one of the pond's grandmothers went by the name of Mary, as frequently happened in the old days ...
Well that's the book flogging out of the way, and a splendid time was had by all, but the pond knew that the good lord had descended to the earth and lifted the pond up in a rapture ...
... because lo, see what Polonius prattles on about this day ...
Shocking, because it goes without saying that militant atheists are at one with fundamentalists of the Taliban kind ... they just love it when a Taliban type lops off their head for heretical thinking ...
Of course what Polonius can't admit is that census numbers count for something, especially if you're running a Ponzi scheme and want money from the federal government for schools, charities and other ways of offloading expenses ... in much the same way that Islamics, once they tumbled to the tyke model, now do a fine line in raiding the government purse ...
Indeed, indeed, and it seems, tragic though it is, that there's no mention of the Sikhs, though the Sikhs have been around a long time in country ...
By golly that wiki has a fine snap of Podgy ...
But why this anti-Sikh stance? Waiter, the numbers if you please ...
According to the 2016 estimate, religious distribution is as follows: Protestant 23.1% (Anglican 13.3%, Uniting Church 3.7%, Presbyterian and Reformed 2.3%, Baptist 1.5%, Pentecostal 1.1%, Lutheran .7%, other Protestant .5%), Roman Catholic 22.6%, other Christian 4.2%, Muslim 2.6%, Buddhist 2.4%, Orthodox 2.3% (Eastern Orthodox 2.1%, Oriental Orthodox .2%), Hindu 1.9%, other 1.3%, none 30.1%, unspecified 9.6%. In 2016, 30.1% of Australians stated "no religion" and a further 9.6% chose not to answer the question. Other faiths include Sikhs (0.5%) and Jews (0.4%).
Dammit, more Sikhs than Jews, and still they give the Sikhs a hard time. You can understand the small number of Jews seeing them left off, but what about the Sikhs? They cracked .5%!
No doubt Polonius has an explanation perhaps not related to that old reliable of pounding the anti-semitic drum, without the first clue as to who gets included in the word "semite" ... but do go on ...
The pond notes with admiration the dexterous way that Polonius worked the ABC into the conversation.
It seems if you've even walked past the building in Ultimo, you might be tagged as a one-time ABC identity, in which case, we might consider that Polonius himself is a one-time ABC identity, not least for his classic comical two hander routine with David Marr ...
Ah Laurel and Hardy, the two Stooges, Abbott and Costello ... oh wait, not the politicians ... because you see the real gripe is that Polonius thinks it's all about the tykes being under attack ...
Well yes, of course they're hypocrites, but even worse they're lining their kids up to endure all sorts of malarkey of the kind Polonius swallowed whole ...
Yes, there's nothing like Adam and Eve to prepare your child for the modern world ...
As for that talk about true man, what about true woman?
Forget it Jake, it's patriarchy town ... where you might get an allegedly chaste Pope berating people as selfish for not having children to keep the Ponzi scheme going ... and the something about Mary is that she's a bloody virgin, meaning women have to hang about waiting to get fucked by an angel ...
Well, it's been fun, but all good things must end, but not before Polonius gets to sounding truly pitiful and desperate ...
Muggers? The pond hasn't thought of that complacent, self-regarding, self-satisfied humbug old prune in a long time, but then it's been a long time since he was around, selling his delusional Tory patter and fuckwitted jokes about the Rationalist Society which don't really cut it any more ... because you don't have to believe in an imaginary friend to want to make a difference ...
Yes, complete independence from religious powers.
Perhaps the Sydney Institute could make a generous donation each time Polonius invokes the name of St Muggers or carries on about the martyring of tykes...
And so to the bonus for the day, and the pond only does this because it feels like being a dobber ...
Say what? The Angelic one is doing economics and even worse, she's taking on petulant Peta?!
Well Dame Groan will hear about this ...
Look at those ominous, dark, shadowy figures threatening the Aussie flag ... oh what a fine graphics department the reptiles have these days ... and look at that talk of migrants killing Australia. What do you have to say for yourself, Angelic one, explain yourself uppity missie ...
Fertility? Why are tykes always threatened by a drop-off in numbers offering a threat to the Ponzi scheme?
And preferably from Catholic countries, because the Catholic church is in a shocking state of late?
Never mind, the pond doesn't mean to be groaning away in the Groanian fashion, please just finish up this heresy as quickly as possible before petulant Peta and the Groaner get a whiff of it ...
Phew, that's enough heresy for the day, but the pond is mightily pleased. What a distraction from the virus, what a change of pace, what a chance to get back to the good old days of the Sunday meditation, thanks to Mary, the fornicating Holy Ghost, the bromancer, Polonius in dire fear of secularists, and the heretical Angelic one ...
Why it's better than the Placebo Plus that the pond flogged for years as an all-in-one superior health cure for everything ...
And what do you know, now the pond's favourite medicine is available at the Saturday Paper here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.