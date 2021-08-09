In which the pond reports for duty with the Major, moves on to serve with the Caterist and a nuking Oreo, and finally blows a last post with the coal-loving onion muncher ...

It's a busy day at the reptiles, Monday is always the day when the finest and the boldest get out to strut their stuff, but the pond just wanted to note that Hillsong had finally made it to the attention of New Yorkers.
And there's going to be a lot more for the PM's favourite preacher to deal with when certain matters in the legal pipeline are given an airing. As Jimmy Cagney might have once said, top of the pedophile and sexual assault world ma ...
And so to the pond's popular segment, "ask the Major", which invariably seems to devolve around asking the Major why he routinely manages to get up himself and deeply up News Corp ...
You see the cunning of the Major? A beaming shot of the parrot and the proposal that it's social media distorting the debate, when nothing could match the parrot for stupidity and distortion ... but that's what happens when birds of a feather, galahs like Jones and the Major Mitchell get to squawking ...
And there you have it. The pond couldn't make up that sort of Major stupidity if it tried, whether it's proposing that coal-loving Joel is a form of diversity or the IPA, aka Gina's mob, deserves to be pandered to by a public broadcaster, or whether the term "researcher" should be deployed in all seriousness when it comes to tobacco spruikers celebrating the health benefits of inhaling the weed...
Yes, the IPA has long had form, and its current form of climate science denialism is helping fuck the planet but this has never bothered the lizards of Oz, deep into their own brand of denialism ...
A fair report? It was a damning report of a couple of dangerous and deeply misleading loons, a parrot and a former furniture salesman, and the horror is still here for all to see ...
So how do the reptiles get around that? Why the next item on the agenda is of a smirking fearless leader ...
That's as big a bit of hagiography as the pond could stand ...
"But so what?"
So he's a fucking loon, and so is his former furniture sales companion.
And the Major's never heard the parrot speak against vaccination?
Doesn't a complete misreading, distortion, and wilful, woeful misreporting of data relating to vaccination count?
Oh it's all there in the Media Watch yarn, but the pond has drunk from that well too often, time to move on to some Major "both siderism" ...
Yes, never mind accuracy or truth, just feel the width of sensationalism, and the ability to appeal to anti-vax and anti-mask loons in the United States ... just out-fox Fox to truly fuck the planet ...
Well the pond promised a Major deeply up himself and deeply up News Corp, and when has the Major ever failed the pond or failed to deliver?
The pond wishes it could spend more time insulting the Major, but it's Monday, and so the diviner of the movement of flood waters in quarries cries out for attention ...
That cheap purchase of a shot of a mosque from Getty, the cockroach of image suppliers for a beleaguered reptile graphics department, should give us an idea of where we're ultimately heading ...
Reasons to be cheerful, part 3? Ah, but then a cloud crosses the Caterist horizon ...
Yes, it has to be a serious crisis for the Caterist to so lightly skip over climate science, but let us remember the new trend in the world of right wing loons ... a love of fascists, dictators, and all that goes with it, including a hatred of gays, minorities, migrants and such like ...
You might call it the Tucker Carlson model for Caterists ...
That in full at Salon here, but see also Media Matters here ...
Ah yes, and the Caterist surfs on a wave of sunny fascist authoritarianism, Hungary and Tucker Carlson style, but then he's always been something of a crypto-fascist ... how sunny it is to get rid of the crypto, and just go the full quid ...
And now the pond would like to turn to the Oreo, because she has a minor announcement, world war three, with full-on nukes ...
You see? The pond has no time for The Global Times, but then the pond has no time for The Epoch Times as well ...
What deeply disturbs the pond is when loons of the reformed, recovering feminist kind get to yearning for a full-on nuclear war ...
Think the pond is exaggerating? Watch closely as the Oreo lathers herself up into a state of genuine hysteria ...
The world is exhausting its diplomatic options for managing the threat? What to do, oh what to do?
Well please allow the Oreo to make a suggestion. Nuclear weapons will be used against China and its staggeringly brutal and unashamedly immoral rhetoric, and will be used continuously, because after all, the allies in World War Two laid bare the stunningly successful and devastating effects of nuclear aggression ...
Bring on the nukes, the Oreo says, let us proceed to world war three with nukes forthwith, and then, deploying the Caterist line of logic, there'll be sunny skies ahead, because who will have a care about a minor virus or climate change fucking the planet, or fires raging in the US, Turkey and Greece?
And with that cheery thought lurking, the pond must now head into overtime because the onion muncher has returned from his work abroad ...
Now the pond has already noted that Crikey story about the onion muncher hanging around with a ratbag coal lover ...
The pond should have noted that Adani story, at least the beginning of it (sorry, the rest is behind the paywall)...
And so on and on, but when has a starry eyed coal lover like the onion muncher ever felt troubled by a fellow lover of coal ...
Meanwhile, back to the onion muncher in the lizard Oz ...
The great democracies? So that's what rampant Hindu nationalism and authoritarianism is called these days?
And now sadly the pond must finish with an Olympic competition. Having promised never to mention the Olympics, who knew that there would be an alternative games? And thanks to the immortal Rowe, these games are still available for review here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.