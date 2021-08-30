In which the pond plunges into the Monday reptile hive mind with the Major, the Caterist and a bonus of Cater-lite, the Oreo ...

The pond wanted to start with that screen cap because it shows where the reptiles are heading.
With Gladys having monumentally fucked up, not to mention SloMo having monumentally fucked up the vaccine roll out, there will be increasing talk of freedumb and the benefits to the economy of people dying ... and above all, outrage at those secessionist sandgropers, wandering wild and free ... they must be brought down a notch or two, and given a good reptile spanking, and that will be the theme for the day ...
With a sigh of relief, the pond turned away from talk of gold standard Gladys, to the Major doing what he knows best ... a bit of ABC bashing ...
It's inherently comical when the reptiles, especially the Major, talk of group think. It's impossible to imagine a better bunch of sheeple than the reptiles doing a murmuration ...
It's even funnier when they have to deal with the apostates, the black sheep in the larger family, the turncoats, the traitors, the quislings, the ones that have fled the scene of the crime, left the family, abjured the consigliere aka the Major, and donned a cardigan to become the victim of a cult ...
Oh it's too much for a reptile to bear.
Take Speersie, go on, someone take him, for the love of the absent lord, and spare the reptiles more suffering.
Like a duck to water, he's taken to the ABC, simpering away at Huw Parkinson, casting the poor old hold the hose, it's not a race man as "In Chinos Man" in response to SloMo evoking The Croods, and never mind that the ABC then stuck it up on YouTube and presumably collected a share of the ad revenue! It's a Google conspiracy, though Twitter is also certainly involved somehow...
Oh sainted aunts, fainting under the wisteria on the verandahs of Adelaide, it's enough to make a reptile weep ... or at least whine, and how good is the Major at whining?
You will note in there the loyal Major's keen awareness of the reptile group think, and the shocking, wretched attitude of those secessionist sandgropers, romping wild and free, but the source of the rot must be exposed ... the lazy ABC ... though heaven knows, the pond expects an apocalyptic explosion of reptile brains after the next Four Corners tonight, up there with the exploding brains in Mars Attacks!
Oh it's only the Major today, but what an explosion of group think there will be on the morrow ...
You see, once upon a time those cardigan wearing converts were happy in the fields of Elysium, drinking from the Surry Hills supply of kool aid, and then suddenly things went wrong ... they stepped out of the field of dreams.
How rich can this get? The pond defies anyway not to melt like a chocolate soldier, or cackle like an apple-bearing witch at the Major's invocation of the lizard Oz's mission statement of 1964!
1964!!
Truly, there's nothing like an old reptile walking down nostalgia lane in the grip of sundry delusions to provide a spark of relief on a Monday ...
Ah there you go, Speersie's treachery explained. At last the pond understands, because who else has the wisdom of the Major? It's all the fault of the ABC's Twitter followers, what with Twitter having a direct connection to Satan ...
A quick look at Twitter and the next thing you know, an epic tragedy unfolds, he dons a cardie and begins chortling at Parkinson ...
Well there's just time for the Major to berate a few remaining cardie wearers, and why not, because after tonight, the reptiles will have to scrape together their brains ... because even if the show's a typically dull Four Corners outing, like the first episode, it will have the effect on the reptiles of country music blaring out into the world ... or even worse, Slim Whitman doing his Indian Love Call ... (sorry, watch out for exploding brains) ...
Easy assumptions about the innate superiority of the Major and the Murdochians would also be a good place to start, but where would that end?
As the duly appointed correspondents for Pravda down under, it wouldn't be good for the reptiles to start checking out the mote in the eye, or the fluff in the belly button ...
And so to the rest for the day, and the pond was startled early by this assembly of reptile rogues and thieves ...
Sure, there's resident columnist Josh, who occasionally moonlights for the government, and simplistic Simon sharing his concern for SloMo's rough times, and Cameron continues his strong form, with his yearning for freedumb ...
Ah the price of freedumb, and the pond does appreciate the reptiles' offer to do volunteer work in the medical system and hospitals, as the price of freedumb, though it also understands why medical workers might want to tell the reptiles to just piss off ...
But back to the bigger point. Sure there was the Oreo, a Caterist lite form of reformed, recovering feminism, but where was the flood waters, government cash in the paw man himself?
The pond knew it couldn't even begin thinking on a Monday without a hearty swig of Caterism ... and so it went in search, and luckily all was well ... he'd just been misplaced, or overlooked or slighted, or what you will, but have not the slightest doubt, he will turn up like the proverbial bad penny later in the day, ready to read the runes and look at the entrails and pronounce sternly on the movement of flood waters, viruses and vaccines ...
Good old "Compass Polling." Try googling that mob and see what you get ... Mount Compass polling, and talk of an error with Compass polling in Windows 7. Indeed, indeed, and if that were the only problem with Windows 7.
But the pond digresses, albeit pleased that federal government cash in the paw to the Menzies Research Centre is being put to such good use, and worth every penny ... especially as our gold standard Gladys is an early convert to freedumb.
Some might think she's just a fuck-up, who fucked it up, but no, it's impossible to beat, this variant, and so let the killing fields be saturated in blood to sate the reptile appetite for death ... and so to the ritual reptile abuse of those wretches in the west and to the north ...(but let us not forget comrade Dan as a handy way of distracting from gold standard Gladys) ...
Of course the pond trusts the Caterist's insights with a blind conviction. If the man can calculate with an uncanny Sherlockian skill the movement of flood waters in quarries, he can surely understand the canny ways of the virus ... and SloMo's astonishing skill at combating it, by ensuring a remarkable vaccination roll-out ... (here no irony required, no requiring of irony here) ...
Why the pond thinks it caught its first vaccine ad on the weekend, but then it wouldn't have been too flash to begin advertising earlier, what with people then rushing off and start looking a jab, when there was no bloody jab to be had ...
That bit about the growth in higher education? Well you would say that if you have a minor degree in sociology, and the intellectual ability of a gnat ... but once again, speaking as the Major did of groupthink, how pleasing to see the reptile echo chamber at work with blather about the moral certainties to be found on Twitter ... as opposed to the certainties to be found in the reptiles and the Caterist ...
Yes, don't you dare mock gold standard Gladys, or the I don't hold the hose mate man for saying this is not a race...
As for the public mood, the pond has a feeling quite a few would be happy to see the Caterist die, just so we know how the dictum of freedumb by death neatly captures the public mood ...
Meanwhile, the secessionist sandgropers, the toads to the north, and the croweaters live on wild and free, affronting all right thinking reptiles with their closeted arrogance. What's worse, they spend all their time arguing over who will stage the football grand finals, and where's the justice in that? It's bloody un-Australian ...
And speaking of un-Australian, so to Caterist lite Oreo, because at the end of a hearty main course of reptile stew, the pond always likes to finish off with the reformed, recovering feminist.
Being a sterling example of the echo chamber, there will be not a jot of original or different thinking, but why not a dose of empty calories?
Indeed, indeed, and the pond has to agree. Using a metaphor from a kids movie merely reveals that SloMo thinks as a child, and we already know that because he has an imaginary friend under the bed, who he talks to in tongues ...
Oh the Parkinsons of the world might mock him, but surely lines about not holding hoses and it not being a race have produced better results ...
Sorry, how rude of the pond to interrupt the Oreo with greatest hits and memories ... please, do go on, we need more examples of reptile group think from the duller knives in the drawer blathering about 'roos loose in the top paddock, when everyone knows that up Tamworth way you'll find the 'roos in the back paddock...
Now you might think living in Florida or Texas or some of the US southern states leads to a perfectly rational state of mind, but each day the pond checks out assorted parades of loons and comes up with a new novelty item ...
Ah yes, speaking of shit for brains ... and so to a final gobbet from the Oreo ...
The pond does appreciate that mental health issues are on the rise.
Not to make too light of it, or too much fun of it, it seems to the pond that the reptiles are entering new levels of sociopathic hive mind thinking, full of paranoia and delusion, but luckily Broelman was on hand to reassure them and offer them a light at the end of the tunnel ...
